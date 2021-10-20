A JavaScript library to load and transform image files.
JavaScript Load Image is a library to load images provided as
File or
Blob
objects or via
URL. It returns an optionally scaled, cropped or
rotated HTML
img or
canvas element.
It also provides methods to parse image metadata to extract IPTC and Exif tags as well as embedded thumbnail images, to overwrite the Exif Orientation value and to restore the complete image header after resizing.
Install via NPM:
npm install blueimp-load-image
This will install the JavaScript files inside
./node_modules/blueimp-load-image/js/ relative to your current directory, from
where you can copy them into a folder that is served by your web server.
Next include the combined and minified JavaScript Load Image script in your HTML markup:
<script src="js/load-image.all.min.js"></script>
Or alternatively, choose which components you want to include:
<!-- required for all operations -->
<script src="js/load-image.js"></script>
<!-- required for scaling, cropping and as dependency for rotation -->
<script src="js/load-image-scale.js"></script>
<!-- required to parse meta data and to restore the complete image head -->
<script src="js/load-image-meta.js"></script>
<!-- required to parse meta data from images loaded via URL -->
<script src="js/load-image-fetch.js"></script>
<!-- required for rotation and cross-browser image orientation -->
<script src="js/load-image-orientation.js"></script>
<!-- required to parse Exif tags and cross-browser image orientation -->
<script src="js/load-image-exif.js"></script>
<!-- required to display text mappings for Exif tags -->
<script src="js/load-image-exif-map.js"></script>
<!-- required to parse IPTC tags -->
<script src="js/load-image-iptc.js"></script>
<!-- required to display text mappings for IPTC tags -->
<script src="js/load-image-iptc-map.js"></script>
In your application code, use the
loadImage() function with
callback style:
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function () {
loadImage(
this.files[0],
function (img) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
},
{ maxWidth: 600 } // Options
)
}
Or use the Promise based API like this (requires a polyfill for older browsers):
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = function () {
loadImage(this.files[0], { maxWidth: 600 }).then(function (data) {
document.body.appendChild(data.image)
})
}
With async/await (requires a modern browser or a code transpiler like Babel or TypeScript):
document.getElementById('file-input').onchange = async function () {
let data = await loadImage(this.files[0], { maxWidth: 600 })
document.body.appendChild(data.image)
}
It is also possible to use the image scaling functionality directly with an existing image:
var scaledImage = loadImage.scale(
img, // img or canvas element
{ maxWidth: 600 }
)
The JavaScript Load Image library has zero dependencies, but benefits from the following two polyfills:
Blob objects out of
canvas elements.
loadImage API in Browsers without native
Promise support.
Browsers which implement the following APIs support all options:
This includes (but is not limited to) the following browsers:
*
* Internet Explorer requires a polyfill for the
Promise
based API.
Loading an image from a URL and applying transformations (scaling, cropping and
rotating - except
orientation:true, which requires reading meta data) is
supported by all browsers which implement the
HTMLCanvasElement
interface.
Loading an image from a URL and scaling it in size is supported by all browsers which implement the img element and has been tested successfully with browser engines as old as Internet Explorer 5 (via IE11's emulation mode).
The
loadImage() function applies options using
progressive enhancement
and falls back to a configuration that is supported by the browser, e.g. if the
canvas element is not supported, an equivalent
img element is returned.
The
loadImage() function accepts a
File or
Blob object or an image
URL as first argument.
If a File or
Blob is passed as
parameter, it returns an HTML
img element if the browser supports the
URL API, alternatively a
FileReader object
if the
FileReader API is supported, or
false.
It always returns an HTML img element when passing an image URL:
var loadingImage = loadImage(
'https://example.org/image.png',
function (img) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
},
{ maxWidth: 600 }
)
Some browsers (e.g. Chrome) will cancel the image loading process if the
src
property of an
img element is changed.
To avoid unnecessary requests, we can use the data URL of a 1x1 pixel transparent GIF image as
src target to cancel the original
image download.
To disable callback handling, we can also unset the image event handlers and for maximum browser compatibility, cancel the file reading process if the returned object is a FileReader instance:
var loadingImage = loadImage(
'https://example.org/image.png',
function (img) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
},
{ maxWidth: 600 }
)
if (loadingImage) {
// Unset event handling for the loading image:
loadingImage.onload = loadingImage.onerror = null
// Cancel image loading process:
if (loadingImage.abort) {
// FileReader instance, stop the file reading process:
loadingImage.abort()
} else {
// HTMLImageElement element, cancel the original image request by changing
// the target source to the data URL of a 1x1 pixel transparent image GIF:
loadingImage.src =
'data:image/gif;base64,' +
'R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7'
}
}
Please note:
The
img element (or
FileReader instance) for the loading image is only
returned when using the callback style API and not available with the
Promise based API.
For the callback style API, the second argument to
loadImage() must be a
callback function, which is called when the image has been loaded or an error
occurred while loading the image.
The callback function is passed two arguments:
error.
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
console.log('Original image width: ', data.originalWidth)
console.log('Original image height: ', data.originalHeight)
},
{ maxWidth: 600, meta: true }
)
Please note:
The original image dimensions reflect the natural width and height of the loaded image before applying any transformation.
For consistent values across browsers, metadata parsing has to be enabled via
meta:true, so
loadImage can detect automatic image
orientation and normalize the dimensions.
Example code implementing error handling:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
if (img.type === 'error') {
console.error('Error loading image file')
} else {
document.body.appendChild(img)
}
},
{ maxWidth: 600 }
)
If the
loadImage() function is called without a
callback function as second
argument and the
Promise
API is available, it returns a
Promise object:
loadImage(fileOrBlobOrUrl, { maxWidth: 600, meta: true })
.then(function (data) {
document.body.appendChild(data.image)
console.log('Original image width: ', data.originalWidth)
console.log('Original image height: ', data.originalHeight)
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Handling image loading errors
console.log(err)
})
The
Promise resolves with an object with the following properties:
image: An HTML
img or
canvas element.
originalWidth: The original width of the image.
originalHeight: The original height of the image.
Please also read the note about original image dimensions normalization in the callback arguments section.
If metadata has been parsed, additional properties might be present on the object.
If image loading fails, the
Promise rejects with an
Event object of type
error.
The optional options argument to
loadImage() allows to configure the image
loading.
It can be used the following way with the callback style:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img) {
document.body.appendChild(img)
},
{
maxWidth: 600,
maxHeight: 300,
minWidth: 100,
minHeight: 50,
canvas: true
}
)
Or the following way with the
Promise based API:
loadImage(fileOrBlobOrUrl, {
maxWidth: 600,
maxHeight: 300,
minWidth: 100,
minHeight: 50,
canvas: true
}).then(function (data) {
document.body.appendChild(data.image)
})
All settings are optional. By default, the image is returned as HTML
img
element without any image size restrictions.
Defines the maximum width of the
img/
canvas element.
Defines the maximum height of the
img/
canvas element.
Defines the minimum width of the
img/
canvas element.
Defines the minimum height of the
img/
canvas element.
The width of the sub-rectangle of the source image to draw into the destination
canvas.
Defaults to the source image width and requires
canvas: true.
The height of the sub-rectangle of the source image to draw into the destination
canvas.
Defaults to the source image height and requires
canvas: true.
The top margin of the sub-rectangle of the source image.
Defaults to
0 and requires
canvas: true.
The right margin of the sub-rectangle of the source image.
Defaults to
0 and requires
canvas: true.
The bottom margin of the sub-rectangle of the source image.
Defaults to
0 and requires
canvas: true.
The left margin of the sub-rectangle of the source image.
Defaults to
0 and requires
canvas: true.
Scales the image up/down to contain it in the max dimensions if set to
true.
This emulates the CSS feature background-image: contain.
Scales the image up/down to cover the max dimensions with the image dimensions
if set to
true.
This emulates the CSS feature background-image: cover.
Crops the image to the given aspect ratio (e.g.
16/9).
Setting the
aspectRatio also enables the
crop option.
Defines the ratio of the canvas pixels to the physical image pixels on the
screen.
Should be set to window.devicePixelRatio unless the scaled image is not rendered on screen.
Defaults to
1 and requires
canvas: true.
Defines the ratio in which the image is downsampled (scaled down in steps).
By default, images are downsampled in one step.
With a ratio of
0.5, each step scales the image to half the size, before
reaching the target dimensions.
Requires
canvas: true.
If set to
false,
disables image smoothing.
Defaults to
true and requires
canvas: true.
Sets the
quality of image smoothing.
Possible values:
'low',
'medium',
'high'
Defaults to
'low' and requires
canvas: true.
Crops the image to the
maxWidth/
maxHeight constraints if set to
true.
Enabling the
crop option also enables the
canvas option.
Transform the canvas according to the specified Exif orientation, which can be
an
integer in the range of
1 to
8 or the boolean value
true.
When set to
true, it will set the orientation value based on the Exif data of
the image, which will be parsed automatically if the Exif extension is
available.
Exif orientation values to correctly display the letter F:
1 2
██████ ██████
██ ██
████ ████
██ ██
██ ██
3 4
██ ██
██ ██
████ ████
██ ██
██████ ██████
5 6
██████████ ██
██ ██ ██ ██
██ ██████████
7 8
██ ██████████
██ ██ ██ ██
██████████ ██
Setting
orientation to
true enables the
canvas and
meta options, unless
the browser supports automatic image orientation (see
browser support for image-orientation).
Setting
orientation to
1 enables the
canvas and
meta options if the
browser does support automatic image orientation (to allow reset of the
orientation).
Setting
orientation to an integer in the range of
2 to
8 always enables
the
canvas option and also enables the
meta option if the browser supports
automatic image orientation (again to allow reset).
Automatically parses the image metadata if set to
true.
If metadata has been found, the data object passed as second argument to the callback function has additional properties (see metadata parsing).
If the file is given as URL and the browser supports the
fetch API or the
XHR
responseType
blob, fetches the file as
Blob to be able to parse the metadata.
Returns the image as
canvas element if
set to
true.
Sets the
crossOrigin property on the
img element for loading
CORS enabled images.
By default, the
created object URL
is revoked after the image has been loaded, except when this option is set to
true.
If the Load Image Meta extension is included, it is possible to parse image meta
data automatically with the
meta option:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
console.log('Original image head: ', data.imageHead)
console.log('Exif data: ', data.exif) // requires exif extension
console.log('IPTC data: ', data.iptc) // requires iptc extension
},
{ meta: true }
)
Or alternatively via
loadImage.parseMetaData, which can be used with an
available
File or
Blob object as first argument:
loadImage.parseMetaData(
fileOrBlob,
function (data) {
console.log('Original image head: ', data.imageHead)
console.log('Exif data: ', data.exif) // requires exif extension
console.log('IPTC data: ', data.iptc) // requires iptc extension
},
{
maxMetaDataSize: 262144
}
)
Or using the Promise based API:
loadImage
.parseMetaData(fileOrBlob, {
maxMetaDataSize: 262144
})
.then(function (data) {
console.log('Original image head: ', data.imageHead)
console.log('Exif data: ', data.exif) // requires exif extension
console.log('IPTC data: ', data.iptc) // requires iptc extension
})
The Metadata extension adds additional options used for the
parseMetaData
method:
maxMetaDataSize: Maximum number of bytes of metadata to parse.
disableImageHead: Disable parsing the original image head.
disableMetaDataParsers: Disable parsing metadata (image head only)
Resized JPEG images can be combined with their original image head via
loadImage.replaceHead, which requires the resized image as
Blob object as
first argument and an
ArrayBuffer image head as second argument.
With callback style, the third argument must be a
callback function, which is
called with the new
Blob object:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
if (data.imageHead) {
img.toBlob(function (blob) {
loadImage.replaceHead(blob, data.imageHead, function (newBlob) {
// do something with the new Blob object
})
}, 'image/jpeg')
}
},
{ meta: true, canvas: true, maxWidth: 800 }
)
Or using the Promise based API like this:
loadImage(fileOrBlobOrUrl, { meta: true, canvas: true, maxWidth: 800 })
.then(function (data) {
if (!data.imageHead) throw new Error('Could not parse image metadata')
return new Promise(function (resolve) {
data.image.toBlob(function (blob) {
data.blob = blob
resolve(data)
}, 'image/jpeg')
})
})
.then(function (data) {
return loadImage.replaceHead(data.blob, data.imageHead)
})
.then(function (blob) {
// do something with the new Blob object
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error(err)
})
Please note:
Blob objects of resized images can be created via
HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob.
blueimp-canvas-to-blob provides a polyfill for browsers without native
canvas.toBlob() support.
If you include the Load Image Exif Parser extension, the argument passed to the
callback for
parseMetaData will contain the following additional properties if
Exif data could be found in the given image:
exif: The parsed Exif tags
exifOffsets: The parsed Exif tag offsets
exifTiffOffset: TIFF header offset (used for offset pointers)
exifLittleEndian: little endian order if true, big endian if false
The
exif object stores the parsed Exif tags:
var orientation = data.exif[0x0112] // Orientation
The
exif and
exifOffsets objects also provide a
get() method to retrieve
the tag value/offset via the tag's mapped name:
var orientation = data.exif.get('Orientation')
var orientationOffset = data.exifOffsets.get('Orientation')
By default, only the following names are mapped:
Orientation
Thumbnail (see Exif Thumbnail)
Exif (see Exif IFD)
GPSInfo (see GPSInfo IFD)
Interoperability (see Interoperability IFD)
If you also include the Load Image Exif Map library, additional tag mappings become available, as well as three additional methods:
exif.getText()
exif.getName()
exif.getAll()
var orientationText = data.exif.getText('Orientation') // e.g. "Rotate 90° CW"
var name = data.exif.getName(0x0112) // "Orientation"
// A map of all parsed tags with their mapped names/text as keys/values:
var allTags = data.exif.getAll()
Example code displaying a thumbnail image embedded into the Exif metadata:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
var exif = data.exif
var thumbnail = exif && exif.get('Thumbnail')
var blob = thumbnail && thumbnail.get('Blob')
if (blob) {
loadImage(
blob,
function (thumbImage) {
document.body.appendChild(thumbImage)
},
{ orientation: exif.get('Orientation') }
)
}
},
{ meta: true }
)
Example code displaying data from the Exif IFD (Image File Directory) that contains Exif specified TIFF tags:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
var exifIFD = data.exif && data.exif.get('Exif')
if (exifIFD) {
// Map of all Exif IFD tags with their mapped names/text as keys/values:
console.log(exifIFD.getAll())
// A specific Exif IFD tag value:
console.log(exifIFD.get('UserComment'))
}
},
{ meta: true }
)
Example code displaying data from the Exif IFD (Image File Directory) that contains GPS info:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
var gpsInfo = data.exif && data.exif.get('GPSInfo')
if (gpsInfo) {
// Map of all GPSInfo tags with their mapped names/text as keys/values:
console.log(gpsInfo.getAll())
// A specific GPSInfo tag value:
console.log(gpsInfo.get('GPSLatitude'))
}
},
{ meta: true }
)
Example code displaying data from the Exif IFD (Image File Directory) that contains Interoperability data:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
var interoperabilityData = data.exif && data.exif.get('Interoperability')
if (interoperabilityData) {
// The InteroperabilityIndex tag value:
console.log(interoperabilityData.get('InteroperabilityIndex'))
}
},
{ meta: true }
)
The Exif parser adds additional options:
disableExif: Disables Exif parsing when
true.
disableExifOffsets: Disables storing Exif tag offsets when
true.
includeExifTags: A map of Exif tags to include for parsing (includes all but
the excluded tags by default).
excludeExifTags: A map of Exif tags to exclude from parsing (defaults to
exclude
Exif
MakerNote).
An example parsing only Orientation, Thumbnail and ExifVersion tags:
loadImage.parseMetaData(
fileOrBlob,
function (data) {
console.log('Exif data: ', data.exif)
},
{
includeExifTags: {
0x0112: true, // Orientation
ifd1: {
0x0201: true, // JPEGInterchangeFormat (Thumbnail data offset)
0x0202: true // JPEGInterchangeFormatLength (Thumbnail data length)
},
0x8769: {
// ExifIFDPointer
0x9000: true // ExifVersion
}
}
}
)
An example excluding
Exif
MakerNote and
GPSInfo:
loadImage.parseMetaData(
fileOrBlob,
function (data) {
console.log('Exif data: ', data.exif)
},
{
excludeExifTags: {
0x8769: {
// ExifIFDPointer
0x927c: true // MakerNote
},
0x8825: true // GPSInfoIFDPointer
}
}
)
The Exif parser extension also includes a minimal writer that allows to override
the Exif
Orientation value in the parsed
imageHead
ArrayBuffer:
loadImage(
fileOrBlobOrUrl,
function (img, data) {
if (data.imageHead && data.exif) {
// Reset Exif Orientation data:
loadImage.writeExifData(data.imageHead, data, 'Orientation', 1)
img.toBlob(function (blob) {
loadImage.replaceHead(blob, data.imageHead, function (newBlob) {
// do something with newBlob
})
}, 'image/jpeg')
}
},
{ meta: true, orientation: true, canvas: true, maxWidth: 800 }
)
Please note:
The Exif writer relies on the Exif tag offsets being available as
data.exifOffsets property, which requires that Exif data has been parsed from
the image.
The Exif writer can only change existing values, not add new tags, e.g. it cannot add an Exif
Orientation tag for an image that does not have one.
If you include the Load Image IPTC Parser extension, the argument passed to the
callback for
parseMetaData will contain the following additional properties if
IPTC data could be found in the given image:
iptc: The parsed IPTC tags
iptcOffsets: The parsed IPTC tag offsets
The
iptc object stores the parsed IPTC tags:
var objectname = data.iptc[5]
The
iptc and
iptcOffsets objects also provide a
get() method to retrieve
the tag value/offset via the tag's mapped name:
var objectname = data.iptc.get('ObjectName')
By default, only the following names are mapped:
ObjectName
If you also include the Load Image IPTC Map library, additional tag mappings become available, as well as three additional methods:
iptc.getText()
iptc.getName()
iptc.getAll()
var keywords = data.iptc.getText('Keywords') // e.g.: ['Weather','Sky']
var name = data.iptc.getName(5) // ObjectName
// A map of all parsed tags with their mapped names/text as keys/values:
var allTags = data.iptc.getAll()
The IPTC parser adds additional options:
disableIptc: Disables IPTC parsing when true.
disableIptcOffsets: Disables storing IPTC tag offsets when
true.
includeIptcTags: A map of IPTC tags to include for parsing (includes all but
the excluded tags by default).
excludeIptcTags: A map of IPTC tags to exclude from parsing (defaults to
exclude
ObjectPreviewData).
An example parsing only the
ObjectName tag:
loadImage.parseMetaData(
fileOrBlob,
function (data) {
console.log('IPTC data: ', data.iptc)
},
{
includeIptcTags: {
5: true // ObjectName
}
}
)
An example excluding
ApplicationRecordVersion and
ObjectPreviewData:
loadImage.parseMetaData(
fileOrBlob,
function (data) {
console.log('IPTC data: ', data.iptc)
},
{
excludeIptcTags: {
0: true, // ApplicationRecordVersion
202: true // ObjectPreviewData
}
}
)
The JavaScript Load Image library is released under the MIT license.