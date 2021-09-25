jQuery File Upload

Contents

Description

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.

Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads and client-side image resizing.

Works with any server-side platform (PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, Node.js, Go etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

Demo

Demo File Upload

Features

Multiple file upload:

Allows to select multiple files at once and upload them simultaneously.

Allows to select multiple files at once and upload them simultaneously. Drag & Drop support:

Allows to upload files by dragging them from your desktop or file manager and dropping them on your browser window.

Allows to upload files by dragging them from your desktop or file manager and dropping them on your browser window. Upload progress bar:

Shows a progress bar indicating the upload progress for individual files and for all uploads combined.

Shows a progress bar indicating the upload progress for individual files and for all uploads combined. Cancelable uploads:

Individual file uploads can be canceled to stop the upload progress.

Individual file uploads can be canceled to stop the upload progress. Resumable uploads:

Aborted uploads can be resumed with browsers supporting the Blob API.

Aborted uploads can be resumed with browsers supporting the Blob API. Chunked uploads:

Large files can be uploaded in smaller chunks with browsers supporting the Blob API.

Large files can be uploaded in smaller chunks with browsers supporting the Blob API. Client-side image resizing:

Images can be automatically resized on client-side with browsers supporting the required JS APIs.

Images can be automatically resized on client-side with browsers supporting the required JS APIs. Preview images, audio and video:

A preview of image, audio and video files can be displayed before uploading with browsers supporting the required APIs.

A preview of image, audio and video files can be displayed before uploading with browsers supporting the required APIs. No browser plugins (e.g. Adobe Flash) required:

The implementation is based on open standards like HTML5 and JavaScript and requires no additional browser plugins.

The implementation is based on open standards like HTML5 and JavaScript and requires no additional browser plugins. Graceful fallback for legacy browsers:

Uploads files via XMLHttpRequests if supported and uses iframes as fallback for legacy browsers.

Uploads files via XMLHttpRequests if supported and uses iframes as fallback for legacy browsers. HTML file upload form fallback:

Allows progressive enhancement by using a standard HTML file upload form as widget element.

Allows progressive enhancement by using a standard HTML file upload form as widget element. Cross-site file uploads:

Supports uploading files to a different domain with cross-site XMLHttpRequests or iframe redirects.

Supports uploading files to a different domain with cross-site XMLHttpRequests or iframe redirects. Multiple plugin instances:

Allows to use multiple plugin instances on the same webpage.

Allows to use multiple plugin instances on the same webpage. Customizable and extensible:

Provides an API to set individual options and define callback methods for various upload events.

Provides an API to set individual options and define callback methods for various upload events. Multipart and file contents stream uploads:

Files can be uploaded as standard "multipart/form-data" or file contents stream (HTTP PUT file upload).

Files can be uploaded as standard "multipart/form-data" or file contents stream (HTTP PUT file upload). Compatible with any server-side application platform:

Works with any server-side platform (PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, Node.js, Go etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

Security

⚠️ Please read the VULNERABILITIES document for a list of fixed vulnerabilities

Please also read the SECURITY document for instructions on how to securely configure your Web server for file uploads.

Setup

jQuery File Upload can be installed via NPM:

npm install blueimp-file-upload

This allows you to include jquery.fileupload.js and its extensions via node_modules , e.g:

< script src = "node_modules/blueimp-file-upload/js/jquery.fileupload.js" > </ script >

The widget can then be initialized on a file upload form the following way:

$( '#fileupload' ).fileupload();

For further information, please refer to the following guides:

Requirements

Mandatory requirements

Optional requirements

Cross-domain requirements

Cross-domain File Uploads using the Iframe Transport plugin require a redirect back to the origin server to retrieve the upload results. The example implementation makes use of result.html as a static redirect page for the origin server.

The repository also includes the jQuery XDomainRequest Transport plugin, which enables limited cross-domain AJAX requests in Microsoft Internet Explorer 8 and 9 (IE 10 supports cross-domain XHR requests).

The XDomainRequest object allows GET and POST requests only and doesn't support file uploads. It is used on the Demo to delete uploaded files from the cross-domain demo file upload service.

Browsers

Desktop browsers

The File Upload plugin is regularly tested with the latest browser versions and supports the following minimal versions:

Google Chrome

Apple Safari 4.0+

Mozilla Firefox 3.0+

Opera 11.0+

Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0+

Mobile browsers

The File Upload plugin has been tested with and supports the following mobile browsers:

Apple Safari on iOS 6.0+

Google Chrome on iOS 6.0+

Google Chrome on Android 4.0+

Default Browser on Android 2.3+

Opera Mobile 12.0+

Extended browser support information

For a detailed overview of the features supported by each browser version and known operating system / browser bugs, please have a look at the Extended browser support information.

Testing

The project comes with three sets of tests:

Code linting using ESLint. Unit tests using Mocha. End-to-end tests using blueimp/wdio.

To run the tests, follow these steps:

Start Docker. Install development dependencies: npm install Run the tests: npm test

Support

This project is actively maintained, but there is no official support channel.

If you have a question that another developer might help you with, please post to Stack Overflow and tag your question with blueimp jquery file upload .

License

Released under the MIT license.