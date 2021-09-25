jQuery File Upload
Description
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress
bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.
Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads and client-side
image resizing.
Works with any server-side platform (PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java,
Node.js, Go etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Demo
Demo File Upload
Features
- Multiple file upload:
Allows to select multiple files at once and upload them simultaneously.
- Drag & Drop support:
Allows to upload files by dragging them from your desktop or file manager and
dropping them on your browser window.
- Upload progress bar:
Shows a progress bar indicating the upload progress for individual files and
for all uploads combined.
- Cancelable uploads:
Individual file uploads can be canceled to stop the upload progress.
- Resumable uploads:
Aborted uploads can be resumed with browsers supporting the Blob API.
- Chunked uploads:
Large files can be uploaded in smaller chunks with browsers supporting the
Blob API.
- Client-side image resizing:
Images can be automatically resized on client-side with browsers supporting
the required JS APIs.
- Preview images, audio and video:
A preview of image, audio and video files can be displayed before uploading
with browsers supporting the required APIs.
- No browser plugins (e.g. Adobe Flash) required:
The implementation is based on open standards like HTML5 and JavaScript and
requires no additional browser plugins.
- Graceful fallback for legacy browsers:
Uploads files via XMLHttpRequests if supported and uses iframes as fallback
for legacy browsers.
- HTML file upload form fallback:
Allows progressive enhancement by using a standard HTML file upload form as
widget element.
- Cross-site file uploads:
Supports uploading files to a different domain with cross-site XMLHttpRequests
or iframe redirects.
- Multiple plugin instances:
Allows to use multiple plugin instances on the same webpage.
- Customizable and extensible:
Provides an API to set individual options and define callback methods for
various upload events.
- Multipart and file contents stream uploads:
Files can be uploaded as standard "multipart/form-data" or file contents
stream (HTTP PUT file upload).
- Compatible with any server-side application platform:
Works with any server-side platform (PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java,
Node.js, Go etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Security
⚠️ Please read the VULNERABILITIES document for a list of
fixed vulnerabilities
Please also read the SECURITY document for instructions on how to
securely configure your Web server for file uploads.
Setup
jQuery File Upload can be installed via NPM:
npm install blueimp-file-upload
This allows you to include jquery.fileupload.js and
its extensions via
node_modules, e.g:
<script src="node_modules/blueimp-file-upload/js/jquery.fileupload.js"></script>
The widget can then be initialized on a file upload form the following way:
$('#fileupload').fileupload();
For further information, please refer to the following guides:
Requirements
Mandatory requirements
Optional requirements
Cross-domain requirements
Cross-domain File Uploads
using the
Iframe Transport plugin
require a redirect back to the origin server to retrieve the upload results. The
example implementation
makes use of
result.html
as a static redirect page for the origin server.
The repository also includes the
jQuery XDomainRequest Transport plugin,
which enables limited cross-domain AJAX requests in Microsoft Internet Explorer
8 and 9 (IE 10 supports cross-domain XHR requests).
The XDomainRequest object allows GET and POST requests only and doesn't support
file uploads. It is used on the
Demo to delete uploaded files
from the cross-domain demo file upload service.
Browsers
Desktop browsers
The File Upload plugin is regularly tested with the latest browser versions and
supports the following minimal versions:
- Google Chrome
- Apple Safari 4.0+
- Mozilla Firefox 3.0+
- Opera 11.0+
- Microsoft Internet Explorer 6.0+
Mobile browsers
The File Upload plugin has been tested with and supports the following mobile
browsers:
- Apple Safari on iOS 6.0+
- Google Chrome on iOS 6.0+
- Google Chrome on Android 4.0+
- Default Browser on Android 2.3+
- Opera Mobile 12.0+
Extended browser support information
For a detailed overview of the features supported by each browser version and
known operating system / browser bugs, please have a look at the
Extended browser support information.
Testing
The project comes with three sets of tests:
- Code linting using ESLint.
- Unit tests using Mocha.
- End-to-end tests using blueimp/wdio.
To run the tests, follow these steps:
- Start Docker.
- Install development dependencies:
npm install
- Run the tests:
npm test
Support
This project is actively maintained, but there is no official support channel.
If you have a question that another developer might help you with, please post
to
Stack Overflow
and tag your question with
blueimp jquery file upload.
License
Released under the MIT license.