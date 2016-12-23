![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
A simple express module for integrating the jQuery File Upload frontend plugin.
Fullstack Demo | Tutorial on my blog
v 0.4.0 Released!
Upgrade lwip to v0.0.6
It means that we can upload and proccess GIF images now.
More NodeJs friendly callback API
Using function(err,data) instead of function(data,err)
In order to make v0.4.0 to work properly, we need to change the uploader instance's callback function correspondingly as mentioned above.
From v0.3.x style,
uploader.get(req, res, function (obj) {
res.send(JSON.stringify(obj));
});
To v0.4.0 style,
uploader.get(req, res, function (err,obj) {
if(!err){
res.send(JSON.stringify(obj));
}
});
Similar rule that applies to the callback functions of
uploader.post and
uploader.delete.
The code was forked from a sample backend code from the plugin's repo. Adaptations were made to show how to use this plugin with the popular Express Node.js framework.
Although this code was initially meant for educational purposes, enhancements were made. Users can additionally:
Setup an Express project and install the package.
$ npm install blueimp-file-upload-expressjs
Beginners can follow the tutorial for detailed instructions.
options = {
tmpDir: __dirname + '/tmp', // tmp dir to upload files to
uploadDir: __dirname + '/public/files', // actual location of the file
uploadUrl: '/files/', // end point for delete route
maxPostSize: 11000000000, // 11 GB
minFileSize: 1,
maxFileSize: 10000000000, // 10 GB
acceptFileTypes: /.+/i,
inlineFileTypes: /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i,
imageTypes: /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i,
copyImgAsThumb : true, // required
imageVersions :{
maxWidth : 200,
maxHeight : 200
},
accessControl: {
allowOrigin: '*',
allowMethods: 'OPTIONS, HEAD, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE',
allowHeaders: 'Content-Type, Content-Range, Content-Disposition'
},
storage : {
type : 'local', // local or aws
aws : {
accessKeyId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx', // required if aws
secretAccessKey : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx', // required if aws
region : 'us-west-2', //make sure you know the region, else leave this option out
bucketName : 'xxxxxxxxx' // required if aws
}
}
};
(refer tutorial)
// config the uploader
var options = {
tmpDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp',
uploadDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files',
uploadUrl: '/uploaded/files/',
maxPostSize: 11000000000, // 11 GB
minFileSize: 1,
maxFileSize: 10000000000, // 10 GB
acceptFileTypes: /.+/i,
// Files not matched by this regular expression force a download dialog,
// to prevent executing any scripts in the context of the service domain:
inlineFileTypes: /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i,
imageTypes: /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i,
copyImgAsThumb : true, // required
imageVersions :{
maxWidth : 200,
maxHeight : 200
},
accessControl: {
allowOrigin: '*',
allowMethods: 'OPTIONS, HEAD, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE',
allowHeaders: 'Content-Type, Content-Range, Content-Disposition'
},
storage : {
type : 'aws',
aws : {
accessKeyId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
secretAccessKey : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx',
region : 'us-east-1',//make sure you know the region, else leave this option out
bucketName : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'
}
}
};
// init the uploader
var uploader = require('blueimp-file-upload-expressjs')(options);
module.exports = function (router) {
router.get('/upload', function(req, res) {
uploader.get(req, res, function (err,obj) {
if(!err){
res.send(JSON.stringify(obj));
}
});
});
router.post('/upload', function(req, res) {
uploader.post(req, res, function (error,obj, redirect) {
if(!error)
{
res.send(JSON.stringify(obj));
}
});
});
// the path SHOULD match options.uploadUrl
router.delete('/uploaded/files/:name', function(req, res) {
uploader.delete(req, res, function (err,obj) {
res.Json({error:err});
});
});
return router;
}
Set the
useSSL option to
true to use the package with an HTTPS server.
var express = require('express')
var fs = require('fs')
var https = require('https');
var app = express()
// config the uploader
var options = {
...
useSSL: true
...
};
// init the uploader
var uploader = require('blueimp-file-upload-expressjs')(options);
app.get('/upload', function(req, res) {
uploader.get(req, res, function (err,obj) {
if(!err)
res.send(JSON.stringify(obj));
})
.post('/upload', // ...
.delete('/uploaded/files/:name', // ...
// create the HTTPS server
var app_key = fs.readFileSync('key.pem');
var app_cert = fs.readFileSync('cert.pem');
https.createServer({key: app_key, cert: app_cert}, app).listen(443);
To generate multiple thumbnails while uploading
var options = {
tmpDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp',
uploadDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files',
uploadUrl: '/uploaded/files/',
copyImgAsThumb: true, // required
imageVersions: {
maxWidth: 200,
maxHeight: 200
},
storage: {
type: 'local'
}
};
copyImgAsThumb needs to be set to true.
imageVersions,
maxWidth and
maxHeight will by default create a
thumbnail folder and place the specified width/height thumbnail in it.
Optionally, you can omit the
maxHeight. In this case, it will be resize proportionally to the specified width.
imageVersions: {
maxWidth: 200
},
also
imageVersions: {
maxWidth: 200,
maxHeight : 'auto'
},
PS :
auto value works only with height.
You can also specify multiple thumbnail generations like
var options = {
tmpDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp',
uploadDir: __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files',
uploadUrl: '/uploaded/files/',
copyImgAsThumb: true,
imageVersions: {
maxWidth: 200,
maxHeight: 'auto',
"large" : {
width : 600,
height : 600
},
"medium" : {
width : 300,
height : 300
},
"small" : {
width : 150,
height : 150
}
},
storage: {
type: 'local'
}
};
Form fields will come as a part of a JSON object of fileInfo(like title/description). If not specified then will return empty object. [PR42]
Refer to : How to submit additional form data to send additional form data from the client.
Unit tests can be run with Jasmine using
npm test or this command:
$ jasmine-node specs/
Manual end to end tests can be done with this full project. Change the
require() path of
uploadManager.js to link it this cloned repository.
Changes and improvements are welcome! Feel free to fork and open a pull request.
blueimp-file-upload-expressjs is licensed under the MIT licence.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.