Blueimp file upload for Express js

* This project is no longer under active maintenance, if anyone is interested to manage this, please reach out to me. *

A simple express module for integrating the jQuery File Upload frontend plugin.

v 0.4.0 Released!

Contents

Main features in v0.4.0

Upgrade lwip to v0.0.6 It means that we can upload and proccess GIF images now. More NodeJs friendly callback API Using function(err,data) instead of function(data,err)

Notices on upgrading v0.3.x to v0.4.0

In order to make v0.4.0 to work properly, we need to change the uploader instance's callback function correspondingly as mentioned above.

From v0.3.x style,

uploader.get(req, res, function ( obj ) { res.send( JSON .stringify(obj)); });

To v0.4.0 style,

uploader.get(req, res, function ( err,obj ) { if (!err){ res.send( JSON .stringify(obj)); } });

Similar rule that applies to the callback functions of uploader.post and uploader.delete .

History

The code was forked from a sample backend code from the plugin's repo. Adaptations were made to show how to use this plugin with the popular Express Node.js framework.

Although this code was initially meant for educational purposes, enhancements were made. Users can additionally:

upgrade lwip to version 0.0.6 to support gif images (New at v0.4.0)

choose the destination filesystem, local or cloud-based Amazon S3,

create thumbnail without heavy external dependencies using lwip,

setup server-side rules by configuration,

modify the code against a test harness.

Installation

Setup an Express project and install the package.

$ npm install blueimp-file-upload-expressjs

Beginners can follow the tutorial for detailed instructions.

Configuration

options = { tmpDir : __dirname + '/tmp' , uploadDir : __dirname + '/public/files' , uploadUrl : '/files/' , maxPostSize : 11000000000 , minFileSize : 1 , maxFileSize : 10000000000 , acceptFileTypes : /.+/i , inlineFileTypes : /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i , imageTypes : /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i , copyImgAsThumb : true , imageVersions :{ maxWidth : 200 , maxHeight : 200 }, accessControl : { allowOrigin : '*' , allowMethods : 'OPTIONS, HEAD, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE' , allowHeaders : 'Content-Type, Content-Range, Content-Disposition' }, storage : { type : 'local' , aws : { accessKeyId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , secretAccessKey : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , region : 'us-west-2' , bucketName : 'xxxxxxxxx' } } };

Usage with options

(refer tutorial)

var options = { tmpDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp' , uploadDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files' , uploadUrl : '/uploaded/files/' , maxPostSize : 11000000000 , minFileSize : 1 , maxFileSize : 10000000000 , acceptFileTypes : /.+/i , inlineFileTypes : /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i , imageTypes : /\.(gif|jpe?g|png)/i , copyImgAsThumb : true , imageVersions :{ maxWidth : 200 , maxHeight : 200 }, accessControl : { allowOrigin : '*' , allowMethods : 'OPTIONS, HEAD, GET, POST, PUT, DELETE' , allowHeaders : 'Content-Type, Content-Range, Content-Disposition' }, storage : { type : 'aws' , aws : { accessKeyId : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , secretAccessKey : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' , region : 'us-east-1' , bucketName : 'xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx' } } }; var uploader = require ( 'blueimp-file-upload-expressjs' )(options); module .exports = function ( router ) { router.get( '/upload' , function ( req, res ) { uploader.get(req, res, function ( err,obj ) { if (!err){ res.send( JSON .stringify(obj)); } }); }); router.post( '/upload' , function ( req, res ) { uploader.post(req, res, function ( error,obj, redirect ) { if (!error) { res.send( JSON .stringify(obj)); } }); }); router.delete( '/uploaded/files/:name' , function ( req, res ) { uploader.delete(req, res, function ( err,obj ) { res.Json({ error :err}); }); }); return router; }

SSL Support

Set the useSSL option to true to use the package with an HTTPS server.

var express = require ( 'express' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var https = require ( 'https' ); var app = express() var options = { ... useSSL: true ... }; var uploader = require ( 'blueimp-file-upload-expressjs' )(options); app.get( '/upload' , function ( req, res ) { uploader.get(req, res, function ( err,obj ) { if (!err) res.send( JSON .stringify(obj)); }) .post( '/upload' , .delete( '/uploaded/files/:name' , var app_key = fs.readFileSync( 'key.pem' ); var app_cert = fs.readFileSync( 'cert.pem' ); https.createServer({ key : app_key, cert : app_cert}, app).listen( 443 );

Multiple thumbnails

To generate multiple thumbnails while uploading

var options = { tmpDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp' , uploadDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files' , uploadUrl : '/uploaded/files/' , copyImgAsThumb : true , imageVersions : { maxWidth : 200 , maxHeight : 200 }, storage : { type : 'local' } };

copyImgAsThumb needs to be set to true. imageVersions , maxWidth and maxHeight will by default create a thumbnail folder and place the specified width/height thumbnail in it.

Optionally, you can omit the maxHeight . In this case, it will be resize proportionally to the specified width.

imageVersions: { maxWidth : 200 },

also

imageVersions: { maxWidth : 200 , maxHeight : 'auto' },

PS : auto value works only with height.

You can also specify multiple thumbnail generations like

var options = { tmpDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/tmp' , uploadDir : __dirname + '/../public/uploaded/files' , uploadUrl : '/uploaded/files/' , copyImgAsThumb : true , imageVersions : { maxWidth : 200 , maxHeight : 'auto' , "large" : { width : 600 , height : 600 }, "medium" : { width : 300 , height : 300 }, "small" : { width : 150 , height : 150 } }, storage : { type : 'local' } };

Get Form Fields along with Upload

Form fields will come as a part of a JSON object of fileInfo(like title/description). If not specified then will return empty object. [PR42]

Refer to : How to submit additional form data to send additional form data from the client.

Tests

Unit tests can be run with Jasmine using npm test or this command:

$ jasmine-node specs/

Manual end to end tests can be done with this full project. Change the require() path of uploadManager.js to link it this cloned repository.

Contributions

Changes and improvements are welcome! Feel free to fork and open a pull request.

License

blueimp-file-upload-expressjs is licensed under the MIT licence.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.