File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bars, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery.
Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads and client-side image resizing.
Works with any server-side platform (PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, Node.js, Go etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
⚠️ Please read the VULNERABILITIES document for a list of fixed vulnerabilities
Please also read the SECURITY document for instructions on how to securely configure your Web server for file uploads.
jQuery File Upload can be installed via NPM:
npm install blueimp-file-upload
This allows you to include jquery.fileupload.js and
its extensions via
node_modules, e.g:
<script src="node_modules/blueimp-file-upload/js/jquery.fileupload.js"></script>
The widget can then be initialized on a file upload form the following way:
$('#fileupload').fileupload();
Cross-domain File Uploads using the Iframe Transport plugin require a redirect back to the origin server to retrieve the upload results. The example implementation makes use of result.html as a static redirect page for the origin server.
The repository also includes the
jQuery XDomainRequest Transport plugin,
which enables limited cross-domain AJAX requests in Microsoft Internet Explorer
8 and 9 (IE 10 supports cross-domain XHR requests).
The XDomainRequest object allows GET and POST requests only and doesn't support file uploads. It is used on the Demo to delete uploaded files from the cross-domain demo file upload service.
The File Upload plugin is regularly tested with the latest browser versions and supports the following minimal versions:
The File Upload plugin has been tested with and supports the following mobile browsers:
For a detailed overview of the features supported by each browser version and known operating system / browser bugs, please have a look at the Extended browser support information.
The project comes with three sets of tests:
To run the tests, follow these steps:
npm install
npm test
This project is actively maintained, but there is no official support channel.
If you have a question that another developer might help you with, please post to Stack Overflow and tag your question with
blueimp jquery file upload.
Released under the MIT license.
I used this library to easily implement file upload functionality supporting cross browsers issues seamlessly. You can customise and restrict the uploads like restriction on file type etc. It also providers support for progress bar out of the box.