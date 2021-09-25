JavaScript Canvas to Blob

Contents

Description

Canvas to Blob is a polyfill for Browsers that don't support the standard JavaScript HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob method.

It can be used to create Blob objects from an HTML canvas element.

Setup

Install via NPM:

npm install blueimp-canvas-to-blob

This will install the JavaScript files inside ./node_modules/blueimp-canvas-to-blob/js/ relative to your current directory, from where you can copy them into a folder that is served by your web server.

Next include the minified JavaScript Canvas to Blob script in your HTML markup:

< script src = "js/canvas-to-blob.min.js" > </ script >

Or alternatively, include the non-minified version:

< script src = "js/canvas-to-blob.js" > </ script >

Usage

You can use the canvas.toBlob() method in the same way as the native implementation:

var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) if (canvas.toBlob) { canvas.toBlob( function ( blob ) { var formData = new FormData() formData.append( 'file' , blob, 'image.jpg' ) }, 'image/jpeg' ) }

Requirements

The JavaScript Canvas to Blob function has zero dependencies.

However, it is a very suitable complement to the JavaScript Load Image function.

Browsers

The following browsers have native support for HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob:

Chrome 50+

Firefox 19+

Safari 11+

Mobile Chrome 50+ (Android)

Mobile Firefox 4+ (Android)

Mobile Safari 11+ (iOS)

Edge 79+

Browsers which implement the following APIs support canvas.toBlob() via polyfill:

This includes the following browsers:

Chrome 20+

Firefox 13+

Safari 8+

Mobile Chrome 25+ (Android)

Mobile Firefox 14+ (Android)

Mobile Safari 8+ (iOS)

Edge 74+

Edge Legacy 12+

Internet Explorer 10+

API

In addition to the canvas.toBlob() polyfill, the JavaScript Canvas to Blob script exposes its helper function dataURLtoBlob(url) :

var b64 = 'R0lGODdhAwACAPEAAAAAAP///yZFySZFySH5BAEAAAIALAAAAAADAAIAAAIDRAJZADs=' var url = 'data:image/gif;base64,' + b64 var blob = dataURLtoBlob(url)

Test

Unit tests

License

The JavaScript Canvas to Blob script is released under the MIT license.