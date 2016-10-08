openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bbi

blueimp-bootstrap-image-gallery

by Sebastian Tschan
3.4.2 (see all)

This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

el
ekko-lightboxA lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bl
bootstrap-lightboxA simple lightbox plugin based on the bootstrap modal plugin.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
278

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial