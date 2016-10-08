Categories
bbi
blueimp-bootstrap-image-gallery
●
by Sebastian Tschan
●
3.4.2 (see all)
●
●
This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
npm i blueimp-bootstrap-image-gallery
Popularity
Downloads/wk
274
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Maintenance
Last Commit
5yrs
ago
Contributors
6
Package
Dependencies
0
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Bootstrap Lightbox
Reviews
Readme
This project is
deprecated
in favor of
blueimp Gallery
.
Alternatives
el
ekko-lightbox
A lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bl
bootstrap-lightbox
A simple lightbox plugin based on the bootstrap modal plugin.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
278
