openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bluebutton

by blue-button
0.4.2 (see all)

The Blue Button JavaScript Library

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

44

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BlueButton.js Build Status

BlueButton.js helps developers parse and generate complex health data formats like C-CDA with ease, so you can empower patients with access to their health records. Try the demo.

Status: not under active development

The library is no longer under active development (extending generation / parsing capabilities, etc.). The existing feature set is fairly stable, but if you want to parse or generate additional data elements, you will likely have to fork + extend the library. If you make a pull request, I can review it and try to integrate it into the main library, and if you find a bug and provide details, including a sample file to reproduce, I may be able to help fix it.

See also https://github.com/amida-tech/blue-button and https://github.com/amida-tech/blue-button-generate – forks which have diverged significantly but are under more active development.

Quick Start

BlueButton.js supports a few different health data types, like C32 and CCDA. To parse a health document, pass the source data to BlueButton:

var myRecord = BlueButton(xml);

BlueButton.js will detect the document type and choose the appropriate parser. The returned object has the following properties:

myRecord.type    // The document type
myRecord.source  // The parsed source data with added querying methods
myRecord.data    // The final parsed document data

Detailed Documentation

View the documentation for an explanation of the data sections, much more detailed sample code, instructions on how to generate a build, etc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial