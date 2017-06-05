Bluebox-ng
Pentesting framework using Node.js powers. Focused in VoIP.
DISCLAIMER: Pointing this tool at other people's servers is NOT legal in most countries.
- Auto VoIP/UC penetration test
- Report generation
- Performance
- RFC compliant
- SIP TLS and IPv6 support
- SIP over websockets (and WSS) support (RFC 7118)
- SHODAN, exploitsearch.net and Google Dorks
- SIP common security tools (scan, extension/password bruteforce, etc.)
- Authentication and extension brute-forcing through different types of SIP requests
- SIP Torture (RFC 4475) partial support
- SIP SQLi check
- SIP denial of service (DoS) testing
- Web management panels discovery
- DNS brute-force, zone transfer, etc.
- Other common protocols brute-force: Asterisk AMI, MySQL, MongoDB, SSH, (S)FTP, HTTP(S), TFTP, LDAP, SNMP
- Some common network tools: whois, ping (also TCP), traceroute, etc.
- Asterisk AMI post-explotation
- Dumb fuzzing
- Automatic exploit searching (Exploit DB, PacketStorm, Metasploit)
- Automatic vulnerability searching (CVE, OSVDB, NVD)
- Geolocation
- Command completion
- Cross-platform support
Install
npm i -g bluebox-ng
Kali GNU/Linux
-
curl -sL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/jesusprubio/bluebox-ng/master/artifacts/installScripts/kali2.sh | sudo bash -
Use
Console
To start the console client.
bluebox-ng
Programatically
To run it from other Node code.
const Bluebox = require('bluebox-ng');
const box = new Bluebox();
box.run('gather/network/geo', { rhost: '8.8.8.8' })
.then(res => {
console.log('Result:');
console.log(res);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log('Error:');
console.log(err);
});
Developer guide
Environment
- Get a copy of the code and install the dependencies.
git clone https://github.com/jesusprubio/bluebox-ng
cd bluebox-ng
npm i
Debug
We use the visionmedia module, so you have to use this environment variable:
DEBUG=bluebox-ng* npm start
New modules
You can add your own features to this environment following this tips:
- Add a new file inside
/modules and it should appear in the pentesting environment.
- Use the most similar among the actual ones as boilerplate.
Tests
We still don't have a proper Docker setup. So, for now, the test have to be run locally. Please check its code before it, they often need a valid target service.
./node_modules/.bin/tap test/wifi
node test/wifi/*
./node_modules/.bin/tap test/wifi/scanAps.js
node test/wifi/scanAps.js
Conventions
- We use ESLint and Airbnb style guide.
- Please run to be sure your code fits with it and the tests keep passing:
npm run posttest
Commit messages rules
- It should be formed by a one-line subject, followed by one line of white space. Followed by one or more descriptive paragraphs, each separated by one￼￼￼￼ line of white space. All of them finished by a dot.
- If it fixes an issue, it should include a reference to the issue ID in the first line of the commit.
- It should provide enough information for a reviewer to understand the changes and their relation to the rest of the code.
Contributors
Thanks to