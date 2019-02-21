openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
br

bluebird-retry

by Michael Demmer
0.11.0 (see all)

utility for retrying a bluebird promise until it succeeds

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTTP Retry

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bluebird-retry Build Status: Linux

This very simple library provides a function for retrying an asynchronous operation until it succeeds. An "asynchronous operation" is embodied by a function that returns a promise or returns synchronously.

It supports regular intervals and exponential backoff with a configurable limit, as well as an overall timeout for the operation that limits the number of retries.

The bluebird library supplies the promise implementation.

Basic Usage

var Promise = require('bluebird');
var retry = require('bluebird-retry');

var count = 0;
function myfunc() {
    console.log('myfunc called ' + (++count) + ' times');
    if (count < 3) {
        return Promise.reject(new Error('fail the first two times'));
    } else {
        return Promise.resolve('succeed the third time');
    }
}

retry(myfunc)
.then(function(result) {
    console.log(result);
});

This will display:

myfunc called 1 times
myfunc called 2 times
myfunc called 3 times
succeed the third time

The function is executed by Promise.attempt, so it can return a simple value or a Promise that resolves successfully to indicate success, or it can throw an Error or a rejected promise to indicate failure.

Note that the rejection messages from the first two failed calls were absorbed by retry.

Options

The maximum number of retries and controls for the interval between retries can be specified via the options parameter:

  • interval initial wait time between attempts in milliseconds (default 1000)
  • backoff if specified, increase interval by this factor between attempts
  • max_interval if specified, maximum amount that interval can increase to
  • timeout total time to wait for the operation to succeed in milliseconds
  • max_tries maximum number of attempts to try the operation (default 5)
  • predicate to be used as bluebird's Filtered Catch. func will be retried only if the predicate expectation is met, it will otherwise fail immediately.
  • throw_original to throw the last thrown error instance rather then a timeout error.
  • context if specified, is used as the this context when calling func
  • args if specified, is passed as arguments to func (["arg0", "arg1"])

Note that timeout does not actually set a real timeout for the operation, but actually computes a maximum number of attempts based on the interval options. If both timeout and max_tries are specified, then whichever limit comes first applies. If max_tries is set to -1 and no timeout is specified, retry will be performed forever.

For example:

function logFail() {
    console.log(new Date().toISOString());
    throw new Error('bail');
}

retry(logFail, { max_tries: 4, interval: 500 });

Will display:

2014-05-29T23:16:28.941Z
2014-05-29T23:16:29.445Z
2014-05-29T23:16:29.946Z
2014-05-29T23:16:30.447Z
Error: operation timed out

And

retry(logFail, { timeout: 10000, interval: 1000, backoff: 2 });

Will display:

2014-05-29T23:17:29.655Z
2014-05-29T23:17:30.658Z
2014-05-29T23:17:32.660Z
2014-05-29T23:17:36.661Z
Error: operation timed out

Stopping

The library also supports stopping the retry loop before the timeout occurs by throwing a new instance of retry.StopError from within the called function.

For example:

var retry = require('bluebird-retry');
var i = 0;
var err;
var swing = function() {
    i++;
    console.log('strike ' + i);
    if (i == 3) {
        throw new retry.StopError('yer out');
    }
    throw new Error('still up at bat');
};

retry(swing, {timeout: 10000})
.caught(function(e) {
    console.log(e.message)
});

Will display:

strike 1
strike 2
strike 3
yer out

The StopError constructor accepts one argument. If it is invoked with an instance of Error, then the promise is rejected with that error argument. Otherwise the promise is rejected with the StopError itself.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pr
p-retryRetry a promise-returning or async function
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
11M
axios-retryAxios plugin that intercepts failed requests and retries them whenever possible
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1M
ret
retryAbstraction for exponential and custom retry strategies for failed operations.
GitHub Stars
977
Weekly Downloads
21M
ra
retry-axios🦖 A super flexible interceptor for Axios that makes it easy to retry requests.
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
566K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
rr
retry-requestRetry a request with built-in exponential backoff.
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
3M
fr
fetch-retryExtend any fetch library with retry functionality.
GitHub Stars
184
Weekly Downloads
194K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial