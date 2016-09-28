Create promise queues with Bluebird promises. Add concurrency and delays.
You know the drill.
$ npm install bluebird-queue
Type:
Integer
Default 4
The amount of promises that will be simultaneously resolved in order.
Type:
Integer
In milliseconds. Default 0
An optional delay to add to each promise.
Type:
Integer
In milliseconds. Default 0
An optional interval that queued promises will recheck the queue when it is full. The more promises you attempt to queue past concurrency, the more the interval will effect performance.
Type:
Callback
Optional.
Is called everytime all items in the queue are processed. The start() method also returns a promise that is resolved on completion.
Type:
Callback
Optional.
Is called everytime there is an error. The start() method also returns a promise that is rejected on error.
You can use the queue in two ways:
Starting and using queue is simple. You can add any of the options listed above to the new BlueBirdQueue constructor which takes an object.
var BlueBirdQueue = require('bluebird-queue'),
Promise = require('bluebird'),
fs = Promise.promisifyAll(require('fs')),
queue = new BlueBirdQueue({
concurrency: 5 // optional, how many items to process at a time
});
var bookPromise = function(name){
return getBookByNamePromise(name);
};
// only create a reference to the function, don't actually call it.
var bookPromise1 = bookPromise.bind(null, 'some book');
var bookPromise2 = bookPromise.bind(null, 'another book');
// add multiple promises or promises-making functions to the queue in one call
queue.add([bookPromise1, bookPromise2]);
// can also be called with a single function and no array
queue.add(fs.readFileAsync('package.json'));
queue.start().then(function(results){
console.log(results);
});
Parameters:
function, promise or array of function or promise references
Returns:
nothing
Adds a promise reference to the queue. Does not resolve the promise until start() is called. Can be passed a single promise returning function, a promise, or an array of promises or promise returning functions.
Parameters:
function, array of arguments
Returns:
nothing
Utility method. Same as the add() method, but adds the item and starts processing without the need to call start.
Parameters:
none
Returns:
promise
Starts processing the queued items and returns a promise that that resolves the results from all their resolved values.
Parameters:
none
Returns:
nothing
Immediately resolves all queued promises at once, ignoring concurrency, and frees any resources that were used. Will call the onComplete callback when it's finished.