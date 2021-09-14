Got a question? Join us on stackoverflow, the mailing list or chat on IRC

Introduction

Bluebird is a fully featured promise library with focus on innovative features and performance

See the bluebird website for further documentation, references and instructions. See the API reference here.

For bluebird 2.x documentation and files, see the 2.x tree.

Please use native promises instead if at all possible. Native Promises have been stable in Node.js and browsers for around 6 years now and they have been fast for around 3. Bluebird still offers some useful utility methods and you can use it - but please consider native promises first.

This is a good thing, the people working on Bluebird and promises have been able to help incorporate most of the useful things from Bluebird into JavaScript itself and platforms/engines. There are still missing things (.map/.filter are on their way with the iteration helpers proposal and async iterators!).

If there is a feature that keeps you using bluebird. Please let us know so we can try and upstream it :)

Currently - it is only recommended to use Bluebird if you need to support old browsers or EoL Node.js or as an intermediate step to use warnings/monitoring to find bugs.

Questions and issues

The github issue tracker is only for bug reports and feature requests. Anything else, such as questions for help in using the library, should be posted in StackOverflow under tags promise and bluebird .

Thanks

Thanks to BrowserStack for providing us with a free account which lets us support old browsers like IE8.

