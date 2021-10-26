A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia, Mixcloud, DailyMotion and Kaltura. Not using React? No problem.
v2.0
ReactPlayer
v2.0 changes single player imports and adds lazy loading players. Support for
preload has also been removed, plus some other changes. See
MIGRATING.md for information.
npm install react-player # or yarn add react-player
import React from 'react'
import ReactPlayer from 'react-player'
// Render a YouTube video player
<ReactPlayer url='https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />
By default, ReactPlayer supports many different types of
url. If you only ever use one type, use imports such as
react-player/youtube to reduce your bundle size. See config keys for all player keys.
import React from 'react'
import ReactPlayer from 'react-player/youtube'
// Only loads the YouTube player
<ReactPlayer url='https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />
If your build system supports
import() statements, use
react-player/lazy to lazy load the appropriate player for the
url you pass in. This adds several
reactPlayer chunks to your output, but reduces your main bundle size.
import React from 'react'
import ReactPlayer from 'react-player/lazy'
// Lazy load the YouTube player
<ReactPlayer url='https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U' />
Demo page:
https://cookpete.com/react-player
The component parses a URL and loads in the appropriate markup and external SDKs to play media from various sources. Props can be passed in to control playback and react to events such as buffering or media ending. See the demo source for a full example.
For platforms without direct use of
npm modules, a minified version of
ReactPlayer is located in
dist after installing. To generate this file yourself, checkout the repo and run
npm run build:dist.
npm and need to support browsers without
Promise you will need a
Promise polyfill.
babel-polyfill or a similar ES2015+ polyfill.
As of Chrome 66, videos must be
muted in order to play automatically. Some players, like Facebook, cannot be unmuted until the user interacts with the video, so you may want to enable
controls to allow users to unmute videos themselves. Please set
muted={true}.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
url
|The url of a video or song to play
◦ Can be an array or
MediaStream object
playing
|Set to
true or
false to pause or play the media
false
loop
|Set to
true or
false to loop the media
false
controls
|Set to
true or
false to display native player controls.
◦ For Vimeo videos, hiding controls must be enabled by the video owner.
false
light
|Set to
true to show just the video thumbnail, which loads the full player on click
◦ Pass in an image URL to override the preview image
false
volume
|Set the volume of the player, between
0 and
1
◦
null uses default volume on all players
#357
null
muted
|Mutes the player
◦ Only works if
volume is set
false
playbackRate
|Set the playback rate of the player
◦ Only supported by YouTube, Wistia, and file paths
1
width
|Set the width of the player
640px
height
|Set the height of the player
360px
style
|Add inline styles to the root element
{}
progressInterval
|The time between
onProgress callbacks, in milliseconds
1000
playsinline
|Applies the
playsinline attribute where supported
false
pip
|Set to
true or
false to enable or disable picture-in-picture mode
◦ Only available when playing file URLs in certain browsers
false
stopOnUnmount
|If you are using
pip you may want to use
stopOnUnmount={false} to continue playing in picture-in-picture mode even after ReactPlayer unmounts
true
fallback
|Element or component to use as a fallback if you are using lazy loading
null
wrapper
|Element or component to use as the container element
div
playIcon
|Element or component to use as the play icon in light mode
previewTabIndex
|Set the tab index to be used on light mode
|0
config
|Override options for the various players, see config prop
Callback props take a function that gets fired on various player events:
|Prop
|Description
onReady
|Called when media is loaded and ready to play. If
playing is set to
true, media will play immediately
onStart
|Called when media starts playing
onPlay
|Called when media starts or resumes playing after pausing or buffering
onProgress
|Callback containing
played and
loaded progress as a fraction, and
playedSeconds and
loadedSeconds in seconds
◦ eg
{ played: 0.12, playedSeconds: 11.3, loaded: 0.34, loadedSeconds: 16.7 }
onDuration
|Callback containing duration of the media, in seconds
onPause
|Called when media is paused
onBuffer
|Called when media starts buffering
onBufferEnd
|Called when media has finished buffering
◦ Works for files, YouTube and Facebook
onSeek
|Called when media seeks with
seconds parameter
onPlaybackRateChange
|Called when playback rate of the player changed
◦ Only supported by YouTube, Wistia, and file paths
onEnded
|Called when media finishes playing
◦ Does not fire when
loop is set to
true
onError
|Called when an error occurs whilst attempting to play media
onClickPreview
|Called when user clicks the
light mode preview
onEnablePIP
|Called when picture-in-picture mode is enabled
onDisablePIP
|Called when picture-in-picture mode is disabled
There is a single
config prop to override settings for each type of player:
<ReactPlayer
url={url}
config={{
youtube: {
playerVars: { showinfo: 1 }
},
facebook: {
appId: '12345'
}
}}
/>
Settings for each player live under different keys:
|Key
|Options
youtube
playerVars: Override the default player vars
embedOptions: Override the default embed options
onUnstarted: Called when state changes to
unstarted (usually when video fails to autoplay)
facebook
appId: Your own Facebook app ID
version: Facebook SDK version
playerId: Override player ID for consistent server-side rendering (use with
react-uid)
attributes: Extra data attributes to pass to the
fb-video element
soundcloud
options: Override the default player options
vimeo
playerOptions: Override the default params
title: Set the player
iframe title attribute
wistia
options: Override the default player options
playerId: Override player ID for consistent server-side rendering (use with
react-uid)
mixcloud
options: Override the default player options
dailymotion
params: Override the default player vars
twitch
options: Override the default player options
playerId: Override player ID for consistent server-side rendering (use with
react-uid)
file
attributes: Apply element attributes
forceVideo: Always render a
<video> element
forceAudio: Always render an
<audio> element
forceHLS: Use hls.js for HLS streams
forceDASH: Always use dash.js for DASH streams
forceFLV: Always use flv.js
hlsOptions: Override the default
hls.js options
hlsVersion: Override the
hls.js version loaded from
jsdelivr, default:
0.13.1
dashVersion: Override the
dash.js version loaded from
cdnjs, default:
2.9.2
flvVersion: Override the
flv.js version loaded from
jsdelivr, default:
1.5.0
|Method
|Description
ReactPlayer.canPlay(url)
|Determine if a URL can be played. This does not detect media that is unplayable due to privacy settings, streaming permissions, etc. In that case, the
onError prop will be invoked after attemping to play. Any URL that does not match any patterns will fall back to a native HTML5 media player.
ReactPlayer.canEnablePiP(url)
|Determine if a URL can be played in picture-in-picture mode
ReactPlayer.addCustomPlayer(CustomPlayer)
|Add a custom player. See Adding custom players
ReactPlayer.removeCustomPlayers()
|Remove any players that have been added using
addCustomPlayer()
Use
ref to call instance methods on the player. See the demo app for an example of this.
|Method
|Description
seekTo(amount, type)
|Seek to the given number of seconds, or fraction if
amount is between
0 and
1
◦
type parameter lets you specify
'seconds' or
'fraction' to override default behaviour
getCurrentTime()
|Returns the number of seconds that have been played
◦ Returns
null if unavailable
getSecondsLoaded()
|Returns the number of seconds that have been loaded
◦ Returns
null if unavailable or unsupported
getDuration()
|Returns the duration (in seconds) of the currently playing media
◦ Returns
null if duration is unavailable
getInternalPlayer()
|Returns the internal player of whatever is currently playing
◦ eg the YouTube player instance, or the
<video> element when playing a video file
◦ Use
getInternalPlayer('hls') to get the hls.js player
◦ Use
getInternalPlayer('dash') to get the dash.js player
◦ Returns
null if the internal player is unavailable
showPreview()
|When using
light mode, returns to the preview overlay
The
light prop will render a video thumbnail with simple play icon, and only load the full player once a user has interacted with the image. Noembed is used to fetch thumbnails for a video URL. Note that automatic thumbnail fetching for Facebook, Wistia, Mixcloud and file URLs are not supported, and ongoing support for other URLs is not guaranteed.
If you want to pass in your own thumbnail to use, set
light to the image URL rather than
true.
The styles for the preview image and play icon can be overridden by targeting the CSS classes
react-player__preview,
react-player__shadow and
react-player__play-icon.
Set
width and
height to
100% and wrap the player in a fixed aspect ratio box to get a responsive player:
class ResponsivePlayer extends Component {
render () {
return (
<div className='player-wrapper'>
<ReactPlayer
className='react-player'
url='https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysz5S6PUM-U'
width='100%'
height='100%'
/>
</div>
)
}
}
.player-wrapper {
position: relative;
padding-top: 56.25% /* Player ratio: 100 / (1280 / 720) */
}
.react-player {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
}
See
jsFiddle example
You can use your own version of any player SDK, assuming the correct
window global is set before the player mounts. For example, to use a local version of
hls.js, add
<script src='/path/hls.js'></script> to your app. If
window.Hls is available when ReactPlayer mounts, it will use that instead of loading
hls.js from
cdnjs. See #605 for more information.
If you aren’t using React, you can still render a player using the standalone library:
<script src='https://unpkg.com/react-player/dist/ReactPlayer.standalone.js'></script>
<script>
const container = document.getElementById('container')
const url = 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d46Azg3Pm4c'
renderReactPlayer(container, { url, playing: true })
function pausePlayer () {
renderReactPlayer(container, { url, playing: false })
}
</script>
See
jsFiddle example
If you have your own player that is compatible with ReactPlayer’s internal architecture, you can add it using
addCustomPlayer:
import YourOwnPlayer from './somewhere';
ReactPlayer.addCustomPlayer(YourOwnPlayer);
Use
removeCustomPlayers to clear all custom players:
ReactPlayer.removeCustomPlayers();
It is your responsibility to ensure that custom players keep up with any internal changes to ReactPlayer in later versions.
Due to various restrictions,
ReactPlayer is not guaranteed to function properly on mobile devices. The YouTube player documentation, for example, explains that certain mobile browsers require user interaction before playing:
The HTML5
<video>element, in certain mobile browsers (such as Chrome and Safari), only allows playback to take place if it’s initiated by a user interaction (such as tapping on the player).
Passing an array of YouTube URLs to the
url prop will load them as an untitled playlist.
<ReactPlayer
url={[
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUFJJNQGwhk',
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNgP6d9HraI'
]}
/>
When playing file paths, an array of sources can be passed to the
url prop to render multiple
<source> tags.
<ReactPlayer playing url={['foo.webm', 'foo.ogg']} />
You can also specify a
type for each source by using objects with
src and
type properties.
<ReactPlayer
playing
url={[
{src: 'foo.webm', type: 'video/webm'},
{src: 'foo.ogg', type: 'video/ogg'}
]}
/>
<track> elements for subtitles can be added using
config.file:
<ReactPlayer
playing
url='foo.webm'
config={{ file: {
tracks: [
{kind: 'subtitles', src: 'subs/subtitles.en.vtt', srcLang: 'en', default: true},
{kind: 'subtitles', src: 'subs/subtitles.ja.vtt', srcLang: 'ja'},
{kind: 'subtitles', src: 'subs/subtitles.de.vtt', srcLang: 'de'}
]
}}}
/>
Player.js
react-player implementation uses the embed.ly
Player.js API but Kaltura specific APIs are also available, see Kaltura Player API
<video> or
<audio> elements
See the contribution guidelines before creating a pull request.
|
Joseph Fung