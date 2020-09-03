The best option is to switch to a library that supports promises - either https://github.com/jprichardson/tape-promise or https://github.com/tapjs/node-tap - or perhaps its time to revisit https://github.com/substack/tape/issues/262 and add promise support to tape.
Tape with promise support.
Same as tape, except if you return a promise from a test,
it will be checked for errors. If there are no errors, the test will end. Otherwise the test
will fail. This means there is no need to use
t.plan() or
t.end().
Also provides
t.shouldFail(promise P, optional class|regex expected, optional message) (as
well as the alias
shouldReject) which returns a new promise that resolves successfully if
P
rejects. If you provide the optional class, or regex then it additionally ensures that
err is
an instance of that class or that the message matches the regular expression. The behaviour is
identical to tape's
throws assertion.
Assuming
delay() returns a promise:
const test = require('blue-tape');
test("simple delay", function(t) {
return delay(1);
});
test("should fail", function(t) {
return delay(1).then(function() {
throw new Error("Failed!");
});
});
Assuming
failDelay() returns a promise that rejects with a DerpError:
test("promise fails but test succeeds", function(t) {
return t.shouldFail(failDelay(), DerpError);
});
