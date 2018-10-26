You can npm to install the package:
npm install blue-harvest --save-dev,
or if you are using Yarn,
yarn add blue-harvest -D
In order for you to use
async await in the tests, the following line
SELENIUM_PROMISE_MANAGER: false;
should be added to the
protractor.conf.js file.
To regulate the resolution of the screenshots, add
onPrepare() {
browser.driver.manage().window().setSize(1366, 1024);
jasmine.getEnv().addReporter(new SpecReporter({ spec: { displayStacktrace: true } }));
}
in
protractor.conf.js, inside the
config block.
To test if a page has changed from a previous screenshot:
let result = await blueharvest.compareScreenshot(
await browser.takeScreenShot(), pathToGolden);
The difference between the two screenshots will be highlighted in pink.
When a change in a page is expected and not a regression, you can update the reference screenshots by
setting
UPDATE_GOLDENS=1 when you run the tests. In this case, if any test fails,
blue-harvest will update the reference image with the new one. Only tests involving the
reference screenshots (goldens) are required. You can edit the
specs in
protractor.conf.js so only necessary tests are run in an update.
In a Linux system, you can simply run
UPDATE_GOLDENS=1 npm run e2e to update the reference screenshots.
In a windows environment where the command cannot be directly run, you can put it in a shell file and
add a npm script that runs
bash ./filename.sh to update the reference screenshots.
If there is a part on a page that should be ignored in the screenshot tests,
you can add a coloured mask to a certain element before you take the screenshot so it will not be compared each time the tests run.
addMask() returns the mask element, which can be passed to
removeMask() to be removed.
const e = element(by.css('element_to_ignore'));
const mask = await blueharvest.addMask(e, 'gray', 99999, 10, 20, 1.1);
const screenshot = await browser.takeScreenShot();
blueharvest.removeMask(mask);
The default z-index for the mask element is 10000. An optional
zIndex argument can be passed to
addMask()
if you would like to increase the value of a mask's z-index. If the mask appears to be off the desired place,
you can pass optional
xOffset,
yOffset and
sizeMultiplier arguments to
addMask() to move/shape the mask manually.