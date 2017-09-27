Yet another Bloom filter implementation for node.js. Everybody has to write one, as you know. Backed by Xxhash via node-xxhash. Xxhash is a fast general-purpose hash, which is all a bloom filter needs. Three variations are provided: a straight Bloom filter, a counting filter (from which items can be removed), and a straight Bloom filter backed by redis. The first two have synchronous APIs. The redis one perforce requires callbacks.

To install: npm install bloomxx

Usage

BloomFilter

To create a filter, pass an options hash to the constructor:

var options = { bits : 1024 , hashes : 7 , seeds : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 ] }; filter = new BloomFilter(options);

You can pass in seeds for the hash functions if you like, or they'll be randomly generated. Seeds must be integers.

You may also pass in a buffer as generated by filter.toBuffer() .

To create a filter optimized for the number of items you'll be storing and a desired error rate:

filter = BloomFilter.createOptimal(estimatedItemCount, errorRate);

The error rate parameter is optional. It defaults to 0.005, or a 0.5% rate.

filter.add('cat');

Adds the given item to the filter. Can also accept buffers and arrays containing strings or buffers:

filter.add(['cat', 'dog', 'coati', 'red panda']);

To test for membership:

filter.has('dog');

To clear the filter:

filter.clear();

Returns a buffer with seeds and filter data.

Reconstitutes a filter from a freeze-dried buffer.

CountingFilter

Uses about 8 times as much space as the regular filter. Basic usage is exactly the same as the plain Bloom filter:

filter = new CountingFilter({ hashes : 8 , bits : 1024 }); ` filter2 = CountingFilter.createOptimal(estimatedItemCount, optionalErrorRate);

Add a list, test for membership, then remove:

filter.add([ 'cat' , 'dog' , 'coati' , 'red panda' ]); filter.has( 'cat' ); filter.remove( 'cat' ); filter.has( 'cat' );

The counting filter tracks its overflow count in filter.overflow . Overflow will be non-zero if any bit has been set more than 255 times. Once the filter has overflowed, removing items is no longer reliable.

Check for overflow:

filter.hasOverflowed(); filter.overflow;

RedisFilter

This is a plain vanilla bloom filter backed by redis. Its api is asychronous.

RedisFilter.createOrRead({ key : 'cats' , bits : 1024 , hashes : 8 , redis : redis.createClient(port, host) }, function ( err, filter ) { filter.add([ 'cat' , 'jaguar' , 'lion' , 'tiger' , 'leopard' ], function ( err ) { filter.has( 'caracal' , function ( err, result ) { assert(result === false ); }); }); });

The options hash can also specify host and port , which will be used to create a redis client. createOrRead() will attempt to find a filter saved at the given key and create one if it isn't found.

Returns a filter sized for the given item count and desired error rate, with other options as specified in the options hash.

Clear all bits.

Delete the filter from redis.

Licence

MIT.