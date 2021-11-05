BloomRPC

The missing GUI Client for GRPC services. 🌸

Inspired by Postman and GraphQL Playground

BloomRPC aims to provide the simplest and most efficient developer experience for exploring and querying your GRPC services.

Install the client, select your protobuf files and start making requests!

No extra steps or configuration needed.

Features

Native GRPC calls

Unary calls

Server, client, and bidrectional streaming

Input feedback

Multi-tab operations

Metadata support

Workspace persistence

Request cancellation

Many more!

Shortcuts

Ctrl-w / Command-w : Closes the tab.

Esc : Focuses on the editor.

Ctrl-Enter / Command-Enter : Ends the request.

GRPC Web

GRPC Web is now supported! Just flip the toggle from GRPC to WEB .

Note on https:

add https to the url, note for GRPC-Web it also supports path, e.g. https://example.com/grpcweb/v1

or turn on "TLS" -> Server certificate (default port will change to 443)

self-signed certificate not supported at the moment

Installation

Windows, macOS, and Linux are supported.

To download the installer, go to the Releases Page.

Alternatively, package managers can be used.

brew install --cask bloomrpc

choco install bloomrpc

To build from source:

git clone https://github.com/uw-labs/bloomrpc.git cd bloomrpc yarn install && ./node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild npm run package

The installer will be located in the release folder.

Preview

Contributing

CONTRIBUTING.md coming soon!

Development Mode

Run the two commands below in separate terminals:

npm run start - server -dev npm run start -main-dev

Acknowledgements