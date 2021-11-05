openbase logo
bloomrpc-mock

by bloomrpc
0.3.4 (see all)

GUI Client for GRPC Services

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

13

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

BloomRPC

The missing GUI Client for GRPC services. 🌸

Inspired by Postman and GraphQL Playground
BloomRPC aims to provide the simplest and most efficient developer experience for exploring and querying your GRPC services.


Install the client, select your protobuf files and start making requests!
No extra steps or configuration needed.

Features

  • Native GRPC calls
  • Unary calls
  • Server, client, and bidrectional streaming
  • Input feedback
  • Multi-tab operations
  • Metadata support
  • Workspace persistence
  • Request cancellation
  • Many more!

Shortcuts

Ctrl-w/Command-w: Closes the tab.

Esc: Focuses on the editor.

Ctrl-Enter/Command-Enter: Ends the request.

GRPC Web

GRPC Web is now supported! Just flip the toggle from GRPC to WEB.

Note on https:

  • add https to the url, note for GRPC-Web it also supports path, e.g. https://example.com/grpcweb/v1
  • or turn on "TLS" -> Server certificate (default port will change to 443)
  • self-signed certificate not supported at the moment

Installation

Windows, macOS, and Linux are supported.

To download the installer, go to the Releases Page.

Alternatively, package managers can be used.

macOS/Homebrew

brew install --cask bloomrpc

Windows/Chocolatey

choco install bloomrpc

To build from source:

git clone https://github.com/uw-labs/bloomrpc.git
cd bloomrpc

yarn install && ./node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild
npm run package

The installer will be located in the release folder.

Preview

Contributing

CONTRIBUTING.md coming soon!

Development Mode

Run the two commands below in separate terminals:

npm run start-server-dev
npm run start-main-dev

Acknowledgements

