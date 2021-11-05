The missing GUI Client for GRPC services. 🌸
Inspired by Postman and GraphQL Playground
BloomRPC aims to provide the simplest and most efficient developer experience for exploring and querying your GRPC services.
Install the client, select your protobuf files and start making requests!
No extra steps or configuration needed.
Ctrl-w/Command-w: Closes the tab.
Esc: Focuses on the editor.
Ctrl-Enter/Command-Enter: Ends the request.
GRPC Web is now supported! Just flip the toggle from
GRPC to
WEB.
Note on https:
Windows, macOS, and Linux are supported.
To download the installer, go to the Releases Page.
Alternatively, package managers can be used.
brew install --cask bloomrpc
choco install bloomrpc
git clone https://github.com/uw-labs/bloomrpc.git
cd bloomrpc
yarn install && ./node_modules/.bin/electron-rebuild
npm run package
The installer will be located in the
release folder.
CONTRIBUTING.md coming soon!
Run the two commands below in separate terminals:
npm run start-server-dev
npm run start-main-dev