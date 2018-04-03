A configurable and animated radial menu. BloomingMenu is a port of AwesomeMenu for the web.
You can install through npm and use browserify to make it run on the browser.
npm install --save blooming-menu
Or just download the minified version here.
Create a new
BloomingMenu object:
var menu = new BloomingMenu({
itemsNum: 8
})
Render it:
menu.render()
And now you can attach event listeners to the items of the menu, just like a regular DOM element.
menu.props.elements.items.forEach(function (item, index) {
item.addEventListener('click', function () {
console.log('Item #' + index + 'was clicked')
})
})
new BloomingMenu(opts)
Options object passed on instantiation time, e.g.:
var menu = new BloomingMenu({
startAngle: 60,
endAngle: 0
})
opts.itemsNum
Number
opts.startAngle
Number
90
opts.endAngle
Number
0
opts.radius
Number
80
opts.itemAnimationDelay
Number
0.04
opts.animationDuration
Number
0.4
opts.fatherElement
HTMLElement
document.body
opts.itemWidth
Number
opts.CSSClassPrefix
String
'blooming-menu__'
opts.mainContent
String
'+'
opts.injectBaseCSS
Boolean
true
Every method below is an instance method.
render
Attachs the instance to the DOM and binds all event listeners.
remove
Removes all DOM elements and event listeners.
open
Opens the menu programmatically.
close
Closes the menu programmatically.
selectItem(num)
Select programatically the
num item of the menu.
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|9+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|8.0+ ✔
If you found this library useful and are willing to donate, transfer some
bitcoins to
1BqqKiZA8Tq43CdukdBEwCdDD42jxuX9UY or through the
URL https://www.coinbase.com/caiogondim
Or via PayPal.me https://www.paypal.me/caiogondim.
