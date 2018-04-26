openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bp

bloomfilter-papandreou

by Jason Davies
0.0.16-patch1 (see all)

JavaScript bloom filter using FNV for fast hashing

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

739

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bloom Filter

This JavaScript bloom filter implementation uses the non-cryptographic Fowler–Noll–Vo hash function for speed.

Usage

var bloom = new BloomFilter(
  32 * 256, // number of bits to allocate.
  16        // number of hash functions.
);

// Add some elements to the filter.
bloom.add("foo");
bloom.add("bar");

// Test if an item is in our filter.
// Returns true if an item is probably in the set,
// or false if an item is definitely not in the set.
bloom.test("foo");
bloom.test("bar");
bloom.test("blah");

// Serialisation. Note that bloom.buckets may be a typed array,
// so we convert to a normal array first.
var array = [].slice.call(bloom.buckets),
    json = JSON.stringify(array);

// Deserialisation. Note that the any array-like object is supported, but
// this will be used directly, so you may wish to use a typed array for
// performance.
var bloom = new BloomFilter(array, 16);

Implementation

Although the bloom filter requires k hash functions, we can simulate this using only two hash functions. In fact, we can use the same FNV algorithm for both hash functions, using only different base offsets for the two hashes.

Thanks to Will Fitzgerald for his help and inspiration with the hashing optimisation.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial