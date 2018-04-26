Bloom Filter

This JavaScript bloom filter implementation uses the non-cryptographic Fowler–Noll–Vo hash function for speed.

Usage

var bloom = new BloomFilter( 32 * 256 , 16 ); bloom.add( "foo" ); bloom.add( "bar" ); bloom.test( "foo" ); bloom.test( "bar" ); bloom.test( "blah" ); var array = [].slice.call(bloom.buckets), json = JSON .stringify(array); var bloom = new BloomFilter(array, 16 );

Implementation

Although the bloom filter requires k hash functions, we can simulate this using only two hash functions. In fact, we can use the same FNV algorithm for both hash functions, using only different base offsets for the two hashes.

Thanks to Will Fitzgerald for his help and inspiration with the hashing optimisation.