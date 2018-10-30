==================================
A cool set of React Stateless components for Bulma
Bulma should be included in your project.
$ npm install bloomer --save
$ yarn add bloomer
<html>
<head>
...
</head>
<body>
Other libraries
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/bloomer/bundles/bloomer.min.js">
Cutom code
</body>
</html>
import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Container, Box } from 'bloomer';
ReactDOM.render(
<Container>
<Box>Hello World!</Box>
</Container>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
The online documentation resides in bloomer page, you can find all the different topics related to this library.
All contributions are welcome send your PR and Issues.
This is a open-source software licensed under the MIT license