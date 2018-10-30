openbase logo
bloomer

by Carlos Pérez Gutiérrez
0.6.5 (see all)

A set of React components for Bulma CSS Framework

Readme

Bloomer

==================================

LICENSE NPM Downloads NPM Version Build Status Coverage Status Gluten Status

A cool set of React Stateless components for Bulma

Install

Bulma should be included in your project.

Using NPM

$ npm install bloomer --save

Using Yarn

$ yarn add bloomer

Using CDN

<html>
  <head>
    ...
  </head>
  <body>
    Other libraries
    <script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/bloomer/bundles/bloomer.min.js">
    Cutom code
  </body>
</html>

Usage

import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Container, Box  } from 'bloomer';

ReactDOM.render(
  <Container>
    <Box>Hello World!</Box>
  </Container>,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Documentation

The online documentation resides in bloomer page, you can find all the different topics related to this library.

Sections

Contributions

All contributions are welcome send your PR and Issues.

License

This is a open-source software licensed under the MIT license

