JavaScript/TypeScript implementation of probabilistic data structures: Bloom Filter (and its derived), HyperLogLog, Count-Min Sketch, Top-K and MinHash. This package relies on non-cryptographic hash functions.

Keywords: bloom filter, cuckoo filter, KyperLogLog, MinHash, Top-K, probabilistic data-structures, XOR-Filter.

❗️Compatibility❗️

Be carefull when migrating from a version to another.

Bug fixes were introduced in 1.3.7 and from 1.3.9 to 2.0.0 for hashing and indexing data. Then, you must re-build completely your filters from start to be compatible with the new versions.

and from to for hashing and indexing data. Then, you to be compatible with the new versions. To keep the breaking changes rule of npm versions we will make now new majored versions since 1.3.9 whenever a modification is done on the hashing/indexing system or breaks the current API.

Installation

npm install bloom-filters --save

Supported platforms

Node.js: v4.0.0 or higher

Google Chrome: v41 or higher

Mozilla Firefox: v34 or higher

Microsoft Edge: v12 or higher

Data structures

Classic Bloom Filter

A Bloom filter is a space-efficient probabilistic data structure, conceived by Burton Howard Bloom in 1970, that is used to test whether an element is a member of a set. False positive matches are possible, but false negatives are not.

Reference: Bloom, B. H. (1970). Space/time trade-offs in hash coding with allowable errors. Communications of the ACM, 13(7), 422-426. (Full text article)

Methods

add(element: string) -> void : add an element into the filter.

: add an element into the filter. has(element: string) -> boolean : Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter.

: Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter. equals(other: BloomFilter) -> boolean : Test if two filters are equals.

: Test if two filters are equals. rate() -> number : compute the filter's false positive rate (or error rate).

const {BloomFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) let filter = new BloomFilter( 10 , 4 ) filter.add( 'alice' ) filter.add( 'bob' ) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' )) console .log(filter.has( 'daniel' )) console .log(filter.rate()) const items = [ 'alice' , 'bob' ] const errorRate = 0.04 filter = BloomFilter.create(items.length, errorRate) filter = BloomFilter.from(items, errorRate)

Partitioned Bloom Filter

A Partitioned Bloom Filter is a variation of a classic Bloom Filter.

This filter works by partitioning the M-sized bit array into k slices of size m = M/k bits, k = nb of hash functions in the filter. Each hash function produces an index over m for its respective slice. Thus, each element is described by exactly k bits, meaning the distribution of false positives is uniform across all elements.

Be careful, as a Partitioned Bloom Filter have much higher collison risks that a classic Bloom Filter on small sets of data.

Reference: Chang, F., Feng, W. C., & Li, K. (2004, March). Approximate caches for packet classification. In INFOCOM 2004. Twenty-third AnnualJoint Conference of the IEEE Computer and Communications Societies (Vol. 4, pp. 2196-2207). IEEE. (Full text article)

Methods

add(element: string) -> void : add an element into the filter.

: add an element into the filter. has(element: string) -> boolean : Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter.

: Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter. equals(other: PartitionedBloomFilter) -> boolean : Test if two filters are equals.

: Test if two filters are equals. rate() -> number : compute the filter's false positive rate (or error rate).

const {PartitionedBloomFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const filter = new PartitionedBloomFilter( 10 , 5 , 0.5 ) filter.add( 'alice' ) filter.add( 'bob' ) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' )) console .log(filter.has( 'daniel' )) const items = [ 'alice' , 'bob' ] const errorRate = 0.04 filter = PartitionedBloomFilter.create(items.length, errorRate) filter = PartitionedBloomFilter.from(items, errorRate)

Cuckoo Filter

Cuckoo filters improve on Bloom filters by supporting deletion, limited counting, and bounded False positive rate with similar storage efficiency as a standard Bloom Filter.

Reference: Fan, B., Andersen, D. G., Kaminsky, M., & Mitzenmacher, M. D. (2014, December). Cuckoo filter: Practically better than bloom. In Proceedings of the 10th ACM International on Conference on emerging Networking Experiments and Technologies (pp. 75-88). ACM. (Full text article)

Methods

add(element: string) -> void : add an element into the filter.

: add an element into the filter. remove(element: string) -> boolean : delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise.

: delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise. has(element: string) -> boolean : Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter.

: Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter. equals(other: CuckooFilter) -> boolean : Test if two filters are equals.

: Test if two filters are equals. rate() -> number : compute the filter's false positive rate (or error rate).

const {CuckooFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const filter = new CuckooFilter( 15 , 3 , 2 ) filter.add( 'alice' ) filter.add( 'bob' ) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' )) console .log(filter.has( 'daniel' )) filter.remove( 'bob' ) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' )) const items = [ 'alice' , 'bob' ] const errorRate = 0.04 filter = CuckooFilter.create(items.length, errorRate) filter = CuckooFilter.from(items, errorRate)

WARNING: The error rate cannot be higher than 1 * 10^-18 . Above this value, you will get an exception stating that the fingerprint length is higher than the hash length.

Counting Bloom Filter

A Counting Bloom filter works in a similar manner as a regular Bloom filter; however, it is able to keep track of insertions and deletions. In a counting Bloom filter, each entry in the Bloom filter is a small counter associated with a basic Bloom filter bit.

Reference: F. Bonomi, M. Mitzenmacher, R. Panigrahy, S. Singh, and G. Varghese, “An Improved Construction for Counting Bloom Filters,” in 14th Annual European Symposium on Algorithms, LNCS 4168, 2006

Methods

add(element: string) -> void : add an element into the filter.

: add an element into the filter. remove(element: string) -> boolean : delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise.

: delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise. has(element: string) -> boolean : Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter.

: Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter. equals(other: CountingBloomFilter) -> boolean : Test if two filters are equals.

: Test if two filters are equals. rate() -> number : compute the filter's false positive rate (or error rate).

const CountingBloomFilter = require ( 'bloom-filters' ).CountingBloomFilter let filter = new CountingBloomFilter( 15 , 4 ) filter.add( 'alice' ) filter.add( 'bob' ) filter.add( 'carole' ) filter.remove( 'carole' ) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' )) console .log(filter.has( 'carole' )) console .log(filter.has( 'daniel' )) console .log(filter.rate()) const items = [ 'alice' , 'bob' ] const errorRate = 0.04 filter = CountingBloomFilter.create(items.length, errorRate) filter = CountingBloomFilter.from(items, errorRate)

Count Min Sketch

The Count Min Sketch (CM sketch) is a probabilistic data structure that serves as a frequency table of events in a stream of data. It uses hash functions to map events to frequencies, but unlike a hash table uses only sub-linear space, at the expense of overcounting some events due to collisions.

Reference: Cormode, G., & Muthukrishnan, S. (2005). An improved data stream summary: the count-min sketch and its applications. Journal of Algorithms, 55(1), 58-75. (Full text article)

Methods

update(element: string, count = 1) -> void : add count occurences of an element into the sketch.

: add occurences of an element into the sketch. count(element: string) -> number : estimate the number of occurences of an element.

: estimate the number of occurences of an element. merge(other: CountMinSketch) -> CountMinSketch : merge occurences of two sketches.

: merge occurences of two sketches. equals(other: CountMinSketch) -> boolean : Test if two sketchs are equals.

: Test if two sketchs are equals. clone(): CountMinSketch : Clone the sketch.

const {CountMinSketch} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const sketch = new CountMinSketch( 2048 , 1 ) sketch.update( 'alice' ) sketch.update( 'alice' ) sketch.update( 'bob' ) console .log(sketch.count( 'alice' )) console .log(sketch.count( 'bob' )) console .log(sketch.count( 'daniel' )) const items = [ 'alice' , 'bob' ] const errorRate = 0.04 const accuracy = 0.99 sketch = CountMinSketch.create(errorRate, accuracy) sketch = CountMinSketch.from(items, errorRate, accuracy)

HyperLogLog

HyperLogLog is an algorithm for the count-distinct problem, approximating the number of distinct elements in a multiset. Calculating the exact cardinality of a multiset requires an amount of memory proportional to the cardinality, which is impractical for very large data sets. Probabilistic cardinality estimators, such as the HyperLogLog algorithm, use significantly less memory than this, at the cost of obtaining only an approximation of the cardinality. The HyperLogLog algorithm is able to estimate cardinalities greather than 10e9 with a typical accuracy (standard error) of 2% , using around 1.5 kB of memory (see reference).

Reference: Philippe Flajolet, Éric Fusy, Olivier Gandouet and Frédéric Meunier (2007). "Hyperloglog: The analysis of a near-optimal cardinality estimation algorithm". Discrete Mathematics and Theoretical Computer Science Proceedings. (Full text article)

Methods

update(element: string) -> void : add a new occurence of an element to the sketch.

: add a new occurence of an element to the sketch. count() -> number : estimate the number of distinct elements in the sketch.

: estimate the number of distinct elements in the sketch. merge(other: HyperLogLog) -> HyperLogLog : merge occurences of two sketches.

: merge occurences of two sketches. equals(other: HyperLogLog) -> boolean : Test if two sketchs are equals.

const {HyperLogLog} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const sketch = new HyperLogLog( 100 ) sketch.update( 'alice' ) sketch.update( 'alice' ) sketch.update( 'bob' ) console .log(sketch.count()) console .log(sketch.accuracy())

MinHash

MinHash (or the min-wise independent permutations locality sensitive hashing scheme) is a technique for quickly estimating how similar two sets are. The goal of MinHash is to estimate the Jaccard similarity coefficient, a commonly used indicator of the similarity between two sets, without explicitly computing the intersection and union of the two sets. It does so by computing fixed sized signatures for a set of numbers using randomly generated hash functions.

❗️WARNINGS❗

A MinHash class only accepts numbers (integers and floats) as inputs.

class only accepts (integers and floats) as inputs. Two MinHash can be compared only if they share the same set of randomly generated hash functions. To ease the creation of MinHash sets, we introduce a MinHashFactory class that is able to create MinHash structures that share the same set of hash functions. We recommend most users to rely on the factory, but the MinHash class remains importable for advanced usage.

Reference: Andrei Z. Broder, "On the resemblance and containment of documents", in Compression and Complexity of Sequences: Proceedings (1997). (Full text article)

MinHashFactory methods

create() -> MinHash : create a new empty MinHash structure, using the parameters of the factory.

MinHash methods

add(element: number) -> void : add a new element to the set.

: add a new element to the set. bulkLoad(elements: number[]) -> void : efficently add several new elements to the set.

: efficently add several new elements to the set. isEmpty() -> boolean : test if the signature of the MinHash is empty.

: test if the signature of the MinHash is empty. compareWith(other: MinHash) -> number : estimate the Jaccard similarity coefficient with another MinHash set.

const {MinHashFactory} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const factory = new MinHashFactory( 10 , 999 ) const fistSet = factory.create() const secondSet = factory.create() fistSet.add( 1 ) fistSet.add( 2 ) secondSet.bulkLoad([ 1 , 3 , 4 ]) const jaccardSim = fistSet.compareWith(secondSet) console .log( `The estimated Jaccard similarity is ${jaccardSim} ` )

Given a multiset of elements, the Top-K problem is to compute the ranking of these elements (by an arbitrary score) and returns the k results with the highest scores. This package provides an implementation of the Top-K problem that sort items based on their estimated cardinality in the multiset. It is based on a Count Min Sketch, for estimating the cardinality of items, and a MinHeap, for implementing a sliding window over the k results with the highest scores.

Items produced by the TopK class are JavaScript objects with the following content (shown in Typescript notation).

interface TopkElement { value: string frequency: number rank: number }

Methods

add(element: string, count: number = 1) -> void : add one or more new occurences of an element to the sketch.

: add one or more new occurences of an element to the sketch. values() -> Array<TopkElement> : get the top-k values as an array of objects.

: get the top-k values as an array of objects. iterator() -> Iterator<TopkElement> : get the top-k values as an iterator that yields objects.

const {TopK} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const topk = new TopK( 10 , 0.001 , 0.99 ) topk.add( 'alice' ) topk.add( 'bob' ) topk.add( 'alice' ) for ( let item of topk.values()) { console .log( `Item " ${item.value} " is in position ${item.rank} with an estimated frequency of ${item.frequency} ` ) }

Invertible Bloom Filters

An Invertible Bloom Filters (IBLT), also called Invertible Bloom Lookup Table, is a space-efficient and probabilistic data-structure for solving the set-difference problem efficiently without the use of logs or other prior context. It computes the set difference with communication proportional to the size of the difference between the sets being compared. They can simultaneously calculate D(A−B) and D(B−A) using O(d) space. This data structure encodes sets in a fashion that is similar in spirit to Tornado codes’ construction, in that it randomly combines elements using the XOR function.

❗️WARNING❗️ An IBLT only accepts Buffer as inputs. If you are using bloom-filters in a Web browser, you might consider using the feros/buffer package, which provides a polyfill for Buffer in a browser.

Reference: Eppstein, D., Goodrich, M. T., Uyeda, F., & Varghese, G. (2011). What's the difference?: efficient set reconciliation without prior context. ACM SIGCOMM Computer Communication Review, 41(4), 218-229. (Full text article)

Methods

add(element: Buffer) -> void : add an element into the filter.

: add an element into the filter. remove(element: Buffer) -> void : delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise.

: delete an element from the filter, returning True if the deletion was a success and False otherwise. has(element: Buffer) -> boolean : Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter.

: Test an element for membership, returning False if the element is definitively not in the filter and True is the element might be in the filter. equals(other: InvertibleBloomFilter) -> boolean : Test if two filters are equals.

: Test if two filters are equals. substract(remote: InvertibleBloomFilter) : peform the XOR substraction of two IBLTs.

: peform the XOR substraction of two IBLTs. decode() -> {additional: Buffer[], missing: Buffer[]} : decode an IBLT.

: decode an IBLT. listEntries() -> Generator<Buffer, number, void> : list all entries in the IBLT using a Generator.

const {InvertibleBloomFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const hashcount = 3 const size = 50 const iblt = new InvertibleBloomFilter(size, hashcount) iblt.add(Buffer.from( 'alice' )) iblt.add(Buffer.from( '42' )) iblt.add(Buffer.from( 'help' )) iblt.add(Buffer.from( 'meow' )) iblt.add(Buffer.from( 'json' )) console .log(ilbt.has(Buffer.from( 'alice' ))) console .log(ilbt.has(Buffer.from( 'daniel' ))) iblt.remove(Buffer.from( 'alice' )) console .log(ilbt.has(Buffer.from( 'alice' ))) const remote = new InvertibleBloomFilter(size, hashcount) remote.add(Buffer.from( 'alice' )) remote.add(Buffer.from( 'car' )) remote.add(Buffer.from( 'meow' )) remote.add(Buffer.from( 'help' )) const result = iblt.substract(remote).decode() console .log( `Did we successfully decode the subtracted iblts? ${result.success} . Why? $ ${result.reason} ` ) console .log( `Elements of iblt missing elements from remote: ${result.additional} ` ) console .log( `Elements of remote missing elements from iblt: ${result.missing} ` ) const items = [Buffer.from( 'alice' ), Buffer.from( 'bob' )] const errorRate = 0.04 filter = InvertibleBloomFilter.create(items.length, errorRate) filter = InvertibleBloomFilter.from(items, errorRate)

Tuning the IBLT We recommend to use at least a hashcount of 3 and an alpha of 1.5 for at least 50 differences, which equals to 1.5*50 = 75 cells. Then, if you insert a huge number of values in there, the decoding will work (whatever the number of differences less than 50) but testing the presence of a value is still probabilistic, based on the number of elements inserted (Even for the functions like listEntries). For more details, you should read the seminal research paper on IBLTs (full-text article).

XOR Filter

Available as 8-bits and 16-bits fingerprint length

A XOR Filter is a better space-efficient probabilistic data structure than Bloom Filters. Very usefull for space efficiency of readonly sets.

Reference: Graf, Thomas Mueller, and Daniel Lemire. "Xor filters: Faster and smaller than bloom and cuckoo filters." Journal of Experimental Algorithmics (JEA) 25 (2020): 1-16. (Full text article)

Methods

add(elements: XorHashableInput[]) -> void : Add elements to the filter. Calling more than once this methods will override the current filter with the new elements.

: Add elements to the filter. Calling more than once this methods will override the current filter with the new elements. has(element: XorHashableInput) -> boolean : true/false whether the element is in the set or not.

Extended input types: type XorHashableInput = HashableInput | Long

We use Buffers internally which are exported/imported to/from base64 strings.

const {XorFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const xor8 = new XorFilter( 1 ) xor8.add([ 'a' ]) xor8.has( 'a' ) xor8.has( 'b' ) const filter = XorFilter.create([ 'a' ]) filter.has( 'a' ) XorFilter.create([ 'a' ], 16 ).has( 'a' ) const a = new XorFilter( 1 , 16 ) a.add([ 'a' ]) a.has( 'a' )

Export and import

All data structures exposed by this package can be exported and imported to/from JSON:

Use the method saveAsJSON() to export any data structures into a JSON object.

to export any data structures into a JSON object. Use the static method fromJSON(json) to load a data structure from a JSON object.

const {BloomFilter} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) const filter = new BloomFilter( 15 , 0.01 ) filter.add( 'alice' ) const exported = filter.saveAsJSON() const importedFilter = BloomFilter.fromJSON(exported) console .log(filter.has( 'alice' )) console .log(filter.has( 'bob' ))

Seeding and Hashing

By default every hash function is seeded with an internal seed which is equal to 0x1234567890 . If you want to change it:

const { BloomFilter } = require ( 'bloom-filter' ) const bl = new BloomFilter(...) console .log(bl.seed) bl.seed = 0xABCD console .log(bl.seed)

By default we hash elements using XXH.h64 function from xxhashjs . In the case you want to use your own hash functions, you can use your own Hashing class by extending the default one. Example:

const {BloomFilter, Hashing} = require ( 'bloom-filters' ) class CustomHashing extends Hashing { serialize(_element, _seed) { return Number ( 1 ) } } const bl = BloomFilter.create( 2 , 0.01 ) bl._hashing = new CustomHashing() bl.add( 'a' )

See test/utils-test.js "Use different hash functions" describe close.

Documentation

See documentation online or generate it in directory doc/ with: npm run doc

Tests and Development

Tests are performed using mocha and nyc (code coverage) on node 12.x, 14.x, 15.x and 16.x for the moment.

Linting and formatting are made using prettier and eslint

When submitting pull requests please follow the following guidance:

please, PRs on the develop branch. PRs on the master will be refused without comment.

add tests when possible in ./test/*-test.js or by creating *-test.js files.

or by creating files. functions, methods, variables and types must be documented using typedoc annotations

run yarn lint to see linting errors

to see linting errors run yarn fix to fix errors that can be auto-fixed by gts.

to fix errors that can be auto-fixed by gts. run yarn test (build, lint and run the mocha tests suite with code coverage)

Changelog

Version Release date Major changes v2.0.0 02/2022 - Use correctly double hashing #issue43.

- Move all hashing related functions to its specific Hash class in a component of the BaseFilter class. It also allows for overriding the serizalize function for using custom hash functions

- Add #PR44 optimizing the BloomFilter internal storage with Uint arrays.

- Disable 10.x, 15.x node tests.

- Add XorFilter #29

- Add .nextInt32() function to get a new random seeded int 32-bits from the current seed.

- Make all properties public for allowing developpers to override everything. v1.3.0 10/04/2020 Added the MinHash set v1.2.0 08/04/2020 Add the TopK class v1.1.0 03/04/2020 Add the HyperLogLog sketch v1.0.0 23/03/2020 Rework the whole library using TypeScript, unify the API and fix the documentation v0.8.0 11/11/2019 Fix some issues with the cuckoo filter (performances). Fix the global API. It allows now to customize each Filter. If you want to use the old API, use the .create() or .from() functions to match the old api. v0.7.1 11/09/2019 Add the Counting Bloom Filter v0.7.0 01/07/2019 Move to XXHASH for hashing elements in the library. One property has been added into the exported json _seed which is used to seed every hash of every elements. Update Invertible Bloom Filters with #add, #has, #delete, #listEntries, #substract, #Static.decode methods. Updated the way to get distinct indices which could have collisions in many cases. v0.6.1 18/06/2019 Add Invertible Bloom Filters (only #encode/#substract/#Static.decode methods)

