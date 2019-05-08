C++ Native node module Bloom filter written in C++ for use in node or any other C++ project.

The Bloom filter tests whether an element belongs to a set. False positive matches are possible but not common, false negatives are not possible. The Bloom filter library also implements Rabin–Karp algorithm with Rabin fingerprint hashes for multiple substring searches.

This is a port of a similar lib I prototyped in JS.

To include bloom-filter-cpp in your project:

npm install --save bloom-filter-cpp

JS Usage

var BloomFilter = require ( 'bloom-filter-cpp' ).BloomFilter var b1 = new BloomFilter() console .log( 'b1 ading hello' ) b1.add( 'hello' ) console .log( 'b1 exists hello? ' , b1.exists( 'hello' )) console .log( 'b1 exists hello2? ' , b1.exists( 'hello2' )) var b2 = new BloomFilter() console .log( 'b2 exists hello? ' , b2.exists( 'hello' )) console .log( 'b2 exists hello2? ' , b2.exists( 'hello2' ))

C++ Usage

using namespace std ; int main ( int argc, char **argv) { BloomFilter b; b.add( "Brian" ); b.add( "Ronald" ); b.add( "Bondy" ); cout << (b. exists ( "Brian" ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; cout << (b. exists ( "Brian Ronald" ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; BloomFilter b2 (b.getBuffer(), b.getByteBufferSize()) ; cout << (b2. exists ( "Brian" ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; cout << (b2. exists ( "Brian Ronald" ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; cout << (b.substringExists( "Hello my name is Brian" , 5 ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; cout << (b.substringExists( "Hello my name is Bri" , 3 ) ? "true" : "false" ) << endl ; return 0 ; }

Developing bloom-filter-cpp