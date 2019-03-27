bloodhound.js for node and browser
Bloodhound is the typeahead.js suggestion engine. Bloodhound is robust, flexible, and offers advanced functionalities such as prefetching, intelligent caching, fast lookups, and backfilling with remote data.
npm install bloodhound-js --save
var Bloodhound = require('bloodhound-js');
var engine = new Bloodhound({
local: ['dog', 'pig', 'moose'],
queryTokenizer: Bloodhound.tokenizers.whitespace,
datumTokenizer: Bloodhound.tokenizers.whitespace
});
var promise = engine.initialize();
promise.then(function() {
console.log('engine init done');
engine.search(
'd',
function(d) {
console.log(d);
},
function(d) {
console.log(d);
}
);
});
