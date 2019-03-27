openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bloodhound-js

by swiftcarrot
1.2.3 (see all)

bloodhound.js for node and browser

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bloodhound-js

Build Status

bloodhound.js for node and browser

Bloodhound is the typeahead.js suggestion engine. Bloodhound is robust, flexible, and offers advanced functionalities such as prefetching, intelligent caching, fast lookups, and backfilling with remote data.

Installtion

npm install bloodhound-js --save

Changes

Usage

var Bloodhound = require('bloodhound-js');
var engine = new Bloodhound({
  local: ['dog', 'pig', 'moose'],
  queryTokenizer: Bloodhound.tokenizers.whitespace,
  datumTokenizer: Bloodhound.tokenizers.whitespace
});

var promise = engine.initialize();

promise.then(function() {
  console.log('engine init done');

  engine.search(
    'd',
    function(d) {
      console.log(d);
    },
    function(d) {
      console.log(d);
    }
  );
});

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial