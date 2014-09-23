Bloem - Bloom Filter for node.js

Bloem implements three Bloom Filters for node.js. All use the FNV Hash function and the optimization described in [1] by Kirsch and Mitzenmacher.

Bloem, a classic bloom filter dimensioned by the size of the bitfield and the number of hash functions

SafeBloem, enforces a given false positive error probabilty for a given capacity

ScalingBloem, a scaling bloom filter (SBF) as described by Almeida et al. in [2]

Install

npm install bloem

Usage

Bloem

var bloem = require( 'bloem' ) var filter = new bloem.Bloem( 16 , 2 ) filter .has(Buffer("foobar")) // false filter . add (Buffer("foobar")) filter .has(Buffer("foobar")) // true filter .has(Buffer("hello world")) // false

SafeBloem

var bloem = require( 'bloem' ) var filter = new bloem.SafeBloem( 2 , 0.1 ) filter . add (Buffer("1")) // true filter . add (Buffer("2")) // true filter . add (Buffer("3")) // false filter .has(Buffer("3")) // false filter .has(Buffer("1")) // true

API

Class: Bloem

new Bloem(size, slices)

size Number - bits in the bitfield

Number - bits in the bitfield slices Number - how many hashfunctions to use

Create a new Bloem filter object.

key Buffer - key to add

Add a key to the set

key Buffer

Test if key is in the set

Class: SafeBloem

new SafeBloem(capacity, error_rate)

capacity Number - capacity of the filter

Number - capacity of the filter error_rate Number

Create a new bloom filter that can hold capacity elements with an error probability of error_rate .

key Buffer - key to add

Add a key to the set. Returnes true on success and false if the filter is full.

key Buffer

Test if key is in the set

Class: ScalingBloem

new ScalingBloem(error_rate, options)

error_rate Number

Creates an instance of a scaling bloom filter. Accepts a "options" Object that takes the following values:

initial_capacity - the capacity of the first filter. Default: 1000

- the capacity of the first filter. Default: 1000 scaling - the scaling factor. Use 2 here for less space usage but higher cpu usage or 4 for higher space, but lower cpu usage. Default: 2

- the scaling factor. Use 2 here for less space usage but higher cpu usage or 4 for higher space, but lower cpu usage. Default: 2 ratio - tightening ratio with 0 < ratio < 1. Default: 0.9

key Buffer - key to add

Add a key to the set

key Buffer

Test if key is in the set

References