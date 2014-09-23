Bloem implements three Bloom Filters for node.js. All use the FNV Hash function and the optimization described in [1] by Kirsch and Mitzenmacher.
npm install bloem
var bloem = require('bloem')
var filter = new bloem.Bloem(16, 2)
filter.has(Buffer("foobar")) // false
filter.add(Buffer("foobar"))
filter.has(Buffer("foobar")) // true
filter.has(Buffer("hello world")) // false
var bloem = require('bloem')
var filter = new bloem.SafeBloem(2, 0.1)
filter.add(Buffer("1")) // true
filter.add(Buffer("2")) // true
filter.add(Buffer("3")) // false
filter.has(Buffer("3")) // false
filter.has(Buffer("1")) // true
size Number - bits in the bitfield
slices Number - how many hashfunctions to use
Create a new Bloem filter object.
key Buffer - key to add
Add a key to the set
key Buffer
Test if key is in the set
capacity Number - capacity of the filter
error_rate Number
Create a new bloom filter that can hold
capacity elements with an error probability of
error_rate.
key Buffer - key to add
Add a key to the set. Returnes true on success and false if the filter is full.
key Buffer
Test if key is in the set
error_rate Number
Creates an instance of a scaling bloom filter. Accepts a "options" Object that takes the following values:
initial_capacity - the capacity of the first filter. Default: 1000
scaling - the scaling factor. Use 2 here for less space usage but higher cpu usage or 4 for higher space, but lower cpu usage. Default: 2
ratio - tightening ratio with 0 < ratio < 1. Default: 0.9
key Buffer - key to add
Add a key to the set
key Buffer
Test if key is in the set