openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

blockstack

by hirosystems
21.1.1 (see all)

JavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6K

GitHub Stars

841

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

22

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Bitcoin API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
Read All Reviews
AllenAJ

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

stacks.js Test Action

This repo is home to the Stacks.js libraries which provide everything you need to work with the Stacks blockchain.

See README in each package directory for installation instructions and usage.

Migrating from blockstack.js

To migrate your app from blockstack.js to stacks.js follow the steps in the migration guide.

Development: environment setup

To setup the development environment for this repository, follow these steps:

  1. Clone this package.
  2. Run npm install to install dependencies
  3. Run npm run bootstrap to bootstrap project
  4. Run npm run build to build packages
  5. Run npm run test to run tests

Development: adding dependencies

This repo uses Lerna hoisting for package dependencies.

In order to install a new dependency to a package, the lerna add command must be used, rather than npm install <package>.

For example, the following command installs lodash as a dependency to the @stacks/storage package:

# Run within the root directory
npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage

Add --dev to install as a development dependency:

npm run lerna -- add lodash --scope @stacks/storage --dev

Documentation

Documentation for the Stacks.js packages is located here.

Contributing

Github issues marked help-wanted are great places to start. Please ask in a github issue or discord before embarking on larger issues that aren't labeled as help wanted or adding additional functionality so that we can make sure your contribution can be included!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Allen JosephINDIA46 Ratings53 Reviews
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

This is fairly a new package. I've used this package during a hackathon by blockstack in 2020. It's very well documented but for beginners, it's going to be hard since there are like 2-3 tutorials right now. Also the company had changed their name to "stackscommunity" so i'm not sure why they still haven't changed the name of this package. If you learn to use this package then you can make smart contracts and deploy it in their network. Thank you!

0
Giorgio TedescoRome16 Ratings0 Reviews
August 28, 2020
Ryan Arndt1 Rating0 Reviews
July 15, 2020

Alternatives

@bitauth/libauthAn ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ls
ln-serviceNode.js interface to LND
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicatorsA javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
bitgoBitGo JavaScript SDK
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
9K
bin
binanceNode.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial