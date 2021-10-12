Use this SDK to simplify third-party block development for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Content Builder. The SDK provides domain validation and simple method calls that wrap the cross-document messaging the editor uses to communicate with third-party blocks.
The SDK can be used as a simple script tag or pulled in as a node module.
Tag:
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<script src="path/to/blocksdk.js"></script>
<script>
var sdk = new window.sfdc.BlockSDK();
// do something with the sdk
</script>
</body>
</html>
Module:
var SDK = require('blocksdk');
var sdk = new SDK();
// do something with the sdk
String|Number
undefined
Array
['stylingblock', 'htmlblock']
false
this.sdk = new BlockSDK({
blockEditorWidth: 600,
tabs: [
{ key: 'design', url: `${window.location.origin}/block/design/`, name: 'Design' }, // This is a custom tab
'htmlblock', // This is the HTML Editor Tab
'stylingblock' // This is the styling tab
]
}
Once you have an instantiated SDK, use these available methods:
Gets the block's current content and passes it into the callback function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|callback(:content)
|function
|Receives the current content string stored in the block
|no
Sets the block's content. The updated content is passed into a callback function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|content
|string
|Receives the content string stored in the block
|yes
|callback(:newContent)
|function
|Receives the content stored in the block (string)
|No
Sets the block's visible preview content.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|superContent
|string
|The requested preview content set and stored in the block
|X
|callback(:newSuperContent)
|function
|Receives the content stored in the block (string)
Gets the custom block's metadata and passes it into a callback function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|callback(:data)
|function
|Receives the current object metadata stored in the block
Sets the block's metadata. The updated data object is passed into a callback function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|dataObject
|object
|The requested metadata with which the block should be set
|X
|callback(:data)
|function
|Receives the new metadata stored in the block (object)
Gets some context for the currently authenticated user. The updated data object is passed into a callback function.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|callback(:data)
|function
|Receives some object data about the currently authenticated user (object)
stack and
locale property.
Sets the width of the current block.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|width
number or
string
|The block width. Can be specified as a number, or a string like
500px
|X
|callback()
|function
|Called once the block expands to the specified width
Opens a hidden iframe to the SSO page for the appID provided. This passes a JWT to the block’s server-side login URL, the login URL for the appID, so it can request a token.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|appID
string
|The installed package ID or appExchange appID in alphanum xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx
string format
|X
Opens a hidden iframe to the OAuth2 page for the authURL provided. Passes an OAuth2 code to the block’s server-side redirect URL so it can request a token.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Required
|authURL
string
|The enhanced package authURL (auth_uri) in
string format
|X
|clientId
string
|The enhanced package clientId (client_id) in
string format
|X
|redirectURL
string
|The enhanced package redirectURL (redirect_uri) in
string format
|X
|scope
string array
|An array of permissions being requested in [
string,
string] format
var sdk = new window.sfdc.BlockSDK();
sdk.getContent(function (content) {
content += '.';
sdk.setContent(content, function (setContent) {
// block content is now its original content + '.'
});
});
Custom tabs let you control which tabs the Content Builder editor loads for the custom block.
If you declare a custom tab, the block also displays the Content tab but not the HTML and Block Settings tabs. To display those tabs, declare
htmlblockand
stylingblockin your custom tab code.
The tabs array can be a mix of both
string and
object types. The possible string values
are
stylingblock and
htmlblock. Ensure that the
object values provide these three values:
key
string
my-custom-tab
name
string or
object
object with key value pairs of the culture code and localized value. If the object doesn’t contain the user’s locale, Content Builder tries to use the en-US fallback, then uses the first value provided.
My Custom Tab or
{'en-US': 'English Name', 'fr': 'French Name'}
url
string
https://localhost:3000/customtab
Content tab, Block Style tab
['stylingblock']
Content tab only
[]
Content tab, custom tab named 'My Custom Tab'
[{
name: 'My Custom Tab',
key: 'customtab',
url: 'https://localhost:3000/customtab'
}]
Content tab, custom tab named 'My Custom Tab', Block Style tab, HTML tab
[{
name: 'My Custom Tab',
key: 'customtab',
url: 'https://localhost:3000/customtab'
}, 'stylingblock', 'htmlblock']
Content tab, custom tab with different names depending on the user's language
[{
name: {
'en-US': 'English Name',
'fr': 'French Name'
},
key: 'localized-tab',
url: 'https://localhost:3000/customtab'
}]