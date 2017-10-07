This is the official library for Node.JS clients of the BlockScore API. Click here to read the full documentation.
Via npm:
npm install blockscore
var blockscore = require('blockscore')('your api key')
blockscore.people.list({}, callback);
5 people
blockscore.people.list({
count: 5
}, callback);
blockscore.people.retrieve(person_id, callback);
blockscore.people.create({
name_first: "John",
name_last: "Doe",
birth_year: '1993',
birth_month: '01',
birth_day: '13',
document_type: "ssn",
document_value: "0000",
address_street1: "3515 Woodridge Lane",
address_city: "Memphis",
address_subdivision: "TN",
address_postal_code: "38115",
address_country_code: "US"
}, callback);
blockscore.question_sets.create(person_id, callback);
var data = {
id: response.id,
answers: [
{
question_id: 1,
answer_id: 1
},
{
question_id: 2,
answer_id: 1
},
{
question_id: 3,
answer_id: 1
},
{
question_id: 4,
answer_id: 1
},
{
question_id: 5,
answer_id: 1
}
]
};
blockscore.question_sets.score(data, callback);
blockscore.companies.list({}, callback);
5 companies
blockscore.companies.list({
count: 5
}, callback);
blockscore.companies.retrieve(company_id, callback);
blockscore.companies.create({
"entity_name": "BlockScore",
"tax_id": "123410000",
"incorporation_year": "1980",
"incorporation_month": "8",
"incorporation_day": "25",
"incorporation_state": "DE",
"incorporation_country_code": "US",
"incorporation_type": "corporation",
"dbas": "BitRemit",
"registration_number": "123123123",
"email": "test@example.com",
"url": "https://blockscore.com",
"phone_number": "6505555555",
"ip_address": "67.160.8.182",
"address_street1": "123 Fake Streets",
"address_street2": null,
"address_city": "Stanford",
"address_subdivision": "CA",
"address_postal_code": "94305",
"address_country_code": "US"
}, callback);
blockscore.candidates.list({}, callback);
3 candidates
blockscore.candidates.list({
count: 3
}, callback);
blockscore.candidates.retrieve(candidate_id, callback);
blockscore.candidates.create({
date_of_birth: '1993-01-13',
ssn: "0000",
address_street1: "3515 Woodridge Lane",
address_city: "Memphis",
address_state: "TN",
address_postal_code: "38115",
address_country_code: "US",
name_first: "Joe",
name_last: "Schmo"
}, callback);
Only the information you send us will be updated - the rest will remain the same.
blockscore.candidates.update(candidate.id, {
address_state:'CA',
}, callback);
blockscore.candidates.hits(candidate.id, callback);
blockscore.candidates.del(candidate.id, callback);
blockscore.candidates.history(candidate.id, callback);
Creates a new person, runs it through our verification process, and returns a list of all associated matches.
blockscore.watchlists.search({
candidate_id: id, // required
match_type: type // optional
}, callback);
