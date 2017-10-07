openbase logo
blockscore

by BlockScore
4.0.3 (see all)

📗 An API wrapper for the BlockScore API using Node.js.

Overview

Readme

blockscore-node

This is the official library for Node.JS clients of the BlockScore API. Click here to read the full documentation.

Install

Via npm:

npm install blockscore

Getting Started

Initializing BlockScore

var blockscore = require('blockscore')('your api key')

People

List all people

blockscore.people.list({}, callback);

List 5 people

blockscore.people.list({
  count: 5
}, callback);

View a person by ID

blockscore.people.retrieve(person_id, callback);

Create a new person

blockscore.people.create({
  name_first: "John",
  name_last: "Doe",
  birth_year: '1993',
  birth_month: '01',
  birth_day: '13',
  document_type: "ssn",
  document_value: "0000",
  address_street1: "3515 Woodridge Lane",
  address_city: "Memphis",
  address_subdivision: "TN",
  address_postal_code: "38115",
  address_country_code: "US"
}, callback);

Question Sets

Create a new question set

blockscore.question_sets.create(person_id, callback);

Score a question set

var data = {
    id: response.id,
    answers: [
      {
        question_id: 1,
        answer_id: 1
      },
      {
        question_id: 2,
        answer_id: 1
      },
      {
        question_id: 3,
        answer_id: 1
      },
      {
        question_id: 4,
        answer_id: 1
      },
      {
        question_id: 5,
        answer_id: 1
      }
    ]
};
blockscore.question_sets.score(data, callback);

Companies

List all companies

blockscore.companies.list({}, callback);

List 5 companies

blockscore.companies.list({
  count: 5
}, callback);

View a company by ID

blockscore.companies.retrieve(company_id, callback);

Create a new company

blockscore.companies.create({
  "entity_name": "BlockScore",
  "tax_id": "123410000",
  "incorporation_year": "1980",
  "incorporation_month": "8",
  "incorporation_day": "25",
  "incorporation_state": "DE",
  "incorporation_country_code": "US",
  "incorporation_type": "corporation",
  "dbas": "BitRemit",
  "registration_number": "123123123",
  "email": "test@example.com",
  "url": "https://blockscore.com",
  "phone_number": "6505555555",
  "ip_address": "67.160.8.182",
  "address_street1": "123 Fake Streets",
  "address_street2": null,
  "address_city": "Stanford",
  "address_subdivision": "CA",
  "address_postal_code": "94305",
  "address_country_code": "US"
}, callback);

Candidates

List all candidates

blockscore.candidates.list({}, callback);

List 3 candidates

blockscore.candidates.list({
  count: 3
}, callback);

View a candidate by ID

blockscore.candidates.retrieve(candidate_id, callback);

Create a new candidate

blockscore.candidates.create({
  date_of_birth: '1993-01-13',
  ssn: "0000",
  address_street1: "3515 Woodridge Lane",
  address_city: "Memphis",
  address_state: "TN",
  address_postal_code: "38115",
  address_country_code: "US",
  name_first: "Joe",
  name_last: "Schmo"
}, callback);

Update a candidate

Only the information you send us will be updated - the rest will remain the same.

blockscore.candidates.update(candidate.id, {
    address_state:'CA', 
}, callback);

View a candidate's past hits

blockscore.candidates.hits(candidate.id, callback);

Delete a candidate from scan list

blockscore.candidates.del(candidate.id, callback);

View a candidate's revision history

blockscore.candidates.history(candidate.id, callback);

Watchlists

Search watchlists

Creates a new person, runs it through our verification process, and returns a list of all associated matches.

blockscore.watchlists.search({
    candidate_id: id,  // required
    match_type: type  // optional
}, callback);

Contributing to BlockScore

  • Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.
  • Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.
  • Fork the project.
  • Start a feature/bugfix branch.
  • Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.
  • Make sure to add tests for it. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.

Copyright (c) 2014 BlockScore. See LICENSE.txt for further details.

