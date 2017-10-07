This is the official library for Node.JS clients of the BlockScore API. Click here to read the full documentation.

Install

Via npm:

npm install blockscore

Getting Started

Initializing BlockScore

var blockscore = require ( 'blockscore' )( 'your api key' )

People

List all people

blockscore.people.list({}, callback);

List 5 people

blockscore.people.list({ count : 5 }, callback);

View a person by ID

blockscore.people.retrieve(person_id, callback);

Create a new person

blockscore.people.create({ name_first : "John" , name_last : "Doe" , birth_year : '1993' , birth_month : '01' , birth_day : '13' , document_type : "ssn" , document_value : "0000" , address_street1 : "3515 Woodridge Lane" , address_city : "Memphis" , address_subdivision : "TN" , address_postal_code : "38115" , address_country_code : "US" }, callback);

Question Sets

Create a new question set

blockscore.question_sets.create(person_id, callback);

Score a question set

var data = { id : response.id, answers : [ { question_id : 1 , answer_id : 1 }, { question_id : 2 , answer_id : 1 }, { question_id : 3 , answer_id : 1 }, { question_id : 4 , answer_id : 1 }, { question_id : 5 , answer_id : 1 } ] }; blockscore.question_sets.score(data, callback);

Companies

List all companies

blockscore.companies.list({}, callback);

List 5 companies

blockscore.companies.list({ count : 5 }, callback);

View a company by ID

blockscore.companies.retrieve(company_id, callback);

Create a new company

blockscore.companies.create({ "entity_name" : "BlockScore" , "tax_id" : "123410000" , "incorporation_year" : "1980" , "incorporation_month" : "8" , "incorporation_day" : "25" , "incorporation_state" : "DE" , "incorporation_country_code" : "US" , "incorporation_type" : "corporation" , "dbas" : "BitRemit" , "registration_number" : "123123123" , "email" : "test@example.com" , "url" : "https://blockscore.com" , "phone_number" : "6505555555" , "ip_address" : "67.160.8.182" , "address_street1" : "123 Fake Streets" , "address_street2" : null , "address_city" : "Stanford" , "address_subdivision" : "CA" , "address_postal_code" : "94305" , "address_country_code" : "US" }, callback);

blockscore.candidates.list({}, callback);

blockscore.candidates.list({ count : 3 }, callback);

blockscore.candidates.retrieve(candidate_id, callback);

blockscore.candidates.create({ date_of_birth : '1993-01-13' , ssn : "0000" , address_street1 : "3515 Woodridge Lane" , address_city : "Memphis" , address_state : "TN" , address_postal_code : "38115" , address_country_code : "US" , name_first : "Joe" , name_last : "Schmo" }, callback);

Only the information you send us will be updated - the rest will remain the same.

blockscore.candidates.update(candidate.id, { address_state : 'CA' , }, callback);

blockscore.candidates.hits(candidate.id, callback);

blockscore.candidates.del(candidate.id, callback);

blockscore.candidates.history(candidate.id, callback);

Watchlists

Search watchlists

Creates a new person, runs it through our verification process, and returns a list of all associated matches.

blockscore.watchlists.search({ candidate_id : id, match_type : type }, callback);

Contributing to BlockScore

Check out the latest master to make sure the feature hasn't been implemented or the bug hasn't been fixed yet.

Check out the issue tracker to make sure someone already hasn't requested it and/or contributed it.

Fork the project.

Start a feature/bugfix branch.

Commit and push until you are happy with your contribution.

Make sure to add tests for it. This is important so I don't break it in a future version unintentionally.

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2014 BlockScore. See LICENSE.txt for further details.