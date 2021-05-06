❗ I started working on this project in 2012. React didn't exist, Angular didn't have a stable 1.0 release, Internet Explorer 7, 8, 9 was used by 35% of users worldwide, I was 20 years old. I am proud of what I did then but it was overly ambitious for a single person. The repo is now a showcase of my early skills. More about my current work here.

Better MV-ish Framework

From simple user interfaces to complex single-page applications using faster, server-side rendered and easy to learn framework.

Features

Just copy and paste the code below for your first jsblocks application. Continue with the documentation and the jsblocks starter template project

< html > < head > < script src = "http://jsblocks.com/blocks/0.3.2/blocks.js" > </ script > < script > blocks.query({ firstName: blocks.observable() }); </ script > </ head > < body > Name: < input data-query = "val(firstName)" placeholder = "Enter your name here" /> < hr /> < h1 > Hello {{firstName}}! </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

