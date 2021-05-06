❗ I started working on this project in 2012. React didn't exist, Angular didn't have a stable 1.0 release, Internet Explorer 7, 8, 9 was used by 35% of users worldwide, I was 20 years old. I am proud of what I did then but it was overly ambitious for a single person. The repo is now a showcase of my early skills. More about my current work here.
Just copy and paste the code below for your first jsblocks application. Continue with the documentation and the jsblocks starter template project
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="http://jsblocks.com/blocks/0.3.2/blocks.js"></script>
<script>
blocks.query({
firstName: blocks.observable()
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
Name:
<input data-query="val(firstName)" placeholder="Enter your name here" />
<hr />
<h1>Hello {{firstName}}!</h1>
</body>
</html>