Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jsblocks    Build Status

❗ I started working on this project in 2012. React didn't exist, Angular didn't have a stable 1.0 release, Internet Explorer 7, 8, 9 was used by 35% of users worldwide, I was 20 years old. I am proud of what I did then but it was overly ambitious for a single person. The repo is now a showcase of my early skills. More about my current work here.

Better MV-ish Framework

From simple user interfaces to complex single-page applications using faster, server-side rendered and easy to learn framework.

[ official website ]

Features

Getting started

Just copy and paste the code below for your first jsblocks application. Continue with the documentation and the jsblocks starter template project

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <script src="http://jsblocks.com/blocks/0.3.2/blocks.js"></script>
    <script>
      blocks.query({
        firstName: blocks.observable()
      });
    </script>
  </head>
  <body>
    Name:
    <input data-query="val(firstName)" placeholder="Enter your name here" />
    <hr />
    <h1>Hello {{firstName}}!</h1>
  </body>
</html>

Example projects

Ask a question

Contribute


