A tetris game in HTML5 + Javascript (with autoplay!)

Check out the demo

Setup

Create any element (a div, article, figure, whatever you want) and make sure it has a width and a height set via CSS . You can use any class, but we are using .game for this example.

< div class = "game" style = "width:250px; height:500px;" > </ div >

Then you just include jquery and blockrain and setup the game with $('.game').blockrain(). Adding the CSS file is strongly recommended, as it provides some important styles for the UI (but you can customize them as needed).

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "blockrain.css" > < script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "blockrain.js" > </ script > < script > $( '.game' ).blockrain(); </ script >

For extra fun, you can enable continuous autoplay, so the game plays itself continuously:

$( '.game' ).blockrain({ autoplay : true , autoplayRestart : true });

Themes

Blockrain comes with many themes out-of-the-box, but you can create custom ones by adding them to BlockrainThemes. You have multiple settings and can even use custom textures (base64-encoded).

{ background : '#000000' , backgroundGrid : '#101010' , primary : null , secondary : null , stroke : null , innerStroke : null , blocks : { line : '#fa1e1e' , square : '#f1fa1e' , arrow : '#d838cb' , rightHook : '#f5821f' , leftHook : '#42c6f0' , rightZag : '#4bd838' , leftZag : '#fa1e1e' } }

Here's an example of a retro theme (vim) with a custom texture:

{ background : '#000000' , backgroundGrid : '{AND SO ON}' , primary : '#C2FFAE' , secondary : '#C2FFAE' , stroke : '#000000' , strokeWidth : 3 , innerStroke : null }

Creating custom designs

You can now use completely custom designs for each block! You just link to one image for each block when creating your theme and the plugin takes care of the rest. You can even use lists of images if you want BlockRain to pick a random design for each block.

Keep in mind that the images need to follow the exact same format (rotation and width/height ratio) as the blocks that are bundled with the custom theme.

Fun fact: Now you can rotate the square!

'custom' : { background : '#040304' , backgroundGrid : '#000' , complexBlocks : { line : [ 'assets/blocks/custom/line.png' , 'assets/blocks/custom/line.png' ], square : 'assets/blocks/custom/square.png' , arrow : 'assets/blocks/custom/arrow.png' , rightHook : 'assets/blocks/custom/rightHook.png' , leftHook : 'assets/blocks/custom/leftHook.png' , rightZag : 'assets/blocks/custom/rightZag.png' , leftZag : 'assets/blocks/custom/leftZag.png' } }

Available themes:

custom NEW!

candy

modern

retro

vim

monochrome

gameboy

aerolab

Remember you can create custom themes or modify these to better suit your design needs.

Options

Blockrain comes with many options to help customize the game:

{ autoplay : false , autoplayRestart : true , showFieldOnStart : true , theme : null , blockWidth : 10 , autoBlockWidth : false , autoBlockSize : 24 , difficulty : 'normal' , speed : 20 , playText : 'Let\'s play some Tetris' , playButtonText : 'Play' , gameOverText : 'Game Over' , restartButtonText : 'Play Again' , scoreText : 'Score' , onStart : function ( ) {}, onRestart : function ( ) {}, onGameOver : function ( score ) {}, onLine : function ( lines, scoreIncrement, score ) {} }

Methods

There are a few utility methods available to control the game. $game represents your game selector (like $('.game'), for example).

$game.blockrain( 'start' ); $game.blockrain( 'restart' ); $game.blockrain( 'gameover' );

$game.blockrain( 'pause' ); $game.blockrain( 'resume' );

$game.blockrain( 'autoplay' , true );

$game.blockrain( 'controls' , true );

$game.blockrain( 'theme' , 'vim' ); $game.blockrain( 'theme' , { background : '#ffffff' , primary : '#ff7b00' , secondary : '#000000' });

var score = $game.blockrain( 'score' );

Building Blockrain.js

This will generate the full minified source under /build . It's basically License + libs + themes + src, concatenated and minified.

gulp build

Credits

Blockrain.js is based on the work by @mrcoles, which is one of the best HTML5 tetris versions out there. The code was then modified and refactored to build a jQuery Plugin and added quite a few methods to easily add themes to it and make it simpler to implement.