Detects slow synchronous execution and reports where it started.
Requires Node 8+
$ npm install blocked-at
blocked((time, stack) => {
console.log(`Blocked for ${time}ms, operation started here:`, stack)
})
The
blocked() function reports every value over the configured threshold (defaults to 20ms). Usage is similar to
blocked but the detection mechanism is different, to allow pointing to the slow function.
It uses Async Hooks to measure the time and generate the stack trace. Stack trace will point to the beginning of an asynchronously called function that contained the long operation.
Run tests (
npm test) to see examples.
There's a performance cost to enabling Async Hooks. It's recommended to detect blocking exists with something without the performance overhead and use blocked-at in testing environment to pinpoint where the slowdown happens. Rule of thumb is you should not be running this in production unless desperate.
const blocked = require('blocked-at')
const { stop } = blocked(fn, options)
|option
|default
|description
trimFalsePositives
|falsy
|eliminate a class of false positives (experimental)
threshold
|20
|minimum miliseconds of blockage to report. supported for parity with
blocked
resourcesCap
|undefined
|maximum amount of stack traces with resource details kept in memory. Resources are not saved by default. see the next section for details
debug
|falsy
|print debug data to console
Returns: An object with
stop method.
stop() will disable the async hooks set up by this library and callback will no longer be called.
The stack trace is pointing to a start of a function called asynchronously, so in most cases the first stack frame pointing to your code is where you need to start analyzing all synchronous operations to find the slow one.
In some cases your code is not directly called and tracking it down will still be difficult. See how the http test case produces a stack pointing to
Server.connectionListener as the slow function, because everything inside of it is synchronously called. You can always wrap your handlers' code in
setImmediate if you become desperate. Or use resources.
If you can't narrow down a blocking call to a particular function, you can try to use
resourcesCap option and inspect an associated resource:
blocked((time, stack, {type, resource}) => {
console.log(`Blocked for ${time}ms, operation started here:`, stack)
if (type === 'HTTPPARSER' && resource) {
// resource structure in this example assumes Node 10.x
console.log(`URL related to blocking operation: ${resource.resource.incoming.url}`)
}
}, {resourcesCap: 100})
Note that resource structure is a subject to change and may vary between Node versions.
Warning: Exposing resource details has a significant memory overhead, to the point of crashing the entire application due to exceeding heap limit. This is why
resourcesCap is a number -
it specifies the maximum amount of resources with details kept in memory. If this number is exceeded at runtime, you'll still get the information about blocked event loop, but resource will be
undefined.
Adjust it according to your needs. You can start arbitrarily with a
100 and decrease it if it's consuming too much memory or increase it if you don't see the details when you need them.
MIT
This package is amazing for solving a tricky problem in Nodejs applications - determining places in your code base which block the event loop. I used this package in a large scale legacy ~10 years old Nodejs codebase to track down areas of poor performance / event loop blocks. Before finding this package, we knew we had some areas where the event loop was blocking, but the code base was so large, we were having a really tough time finding them. I did find enabling tracking for all event types wound up OOM'ing things very quickly. I forked the package and made a change to have it only track certain event types, which I could specify.