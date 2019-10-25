openbase logo
blocked

by TJ Holowaychuk
1.3.0 (see all)

Check if the event loop is blocked

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.8K

GitHub Stars

680

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

blocked

Check if a node event loop is blocked.

If You're running Node.js 8+ you can get a stacktrace pointing to the blocking function using very similar blocked-at package.

Installation

$ npm install blocked

Description

The blocked() function reports every value over the configured threshold (defaulted to 10ms). You can then do whatever you want with that value, graph it, log it, alert, etc.

The process won't be kept open through this.

Params and return value

var timer = blocked(fn, options);
  • fn: The callback function to execute when the event loop is blocked. Will send in the amount of time in ms that the event loop was blocked.
  • options: Optional. Options object to configure the behaviour.
    • threshold determines the amount of ms used to determine if the function callback should be executed; useful to speed up tests.
    • interval determines the frequency with which the event loop is checked in ms.
blocked(function(ms) {
    console.log("Blocked");
}, {threshold:1, interval: 1000});

Returns: A reference to the timer. Useful for clearing the timer. 

var timer = blocked(function(ms) {
                console.log("Blocked");
            });
clearInterval(timer);

License

MIT

