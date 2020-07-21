Node.js SDK for the BlockCypher Web services. See https://www.blockcypher.com/dev/bitcoin/ for detailed documentation.
To install, just use npm:
npm install blockcypher
bcypher = require('blockcypher');
var bcapi = new bcypher('btc','main',process.env.TOKEN);
function printResponse(err, data) {
if (err !== null) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(data);
}
}
//get chain info
bcapi.getChain(printResponse);
//get block height without any optional URL params
bcapi.getBlock(300000, printResponse);
//get block height with an optional "txstart" param, as outlined in docs here: http://dev.blockcypher.com/
bcapi.getBlock(300000, {txstart:2}, printResponse);
//let's try a post request, like making a new webhook
var webhook = {
event: "unconfirmed-tx",
address: "15qx9ug952GWGTNn7Uiv6vode4RcGrRemh",
url: "https://my.domain.com/callbacks/new-tx"
};
bcapi.createHook(webhook, printResponse);
//Now let's list all of our webhooks
bcapi.listHooks(printResponse);