openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

blockcypher

by blockcypher
0.3.0 (see all)

Node.js SDK for the BlockCypher Web services. See http://www.blockcypher.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

734

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js CI

node-client

Node.js SDK for the BlockCypher Web services. See https://www.blockcypher.com/dev/bitcoin/ for detailed documentation.

To install, just use npm:

npm install blockcypher

Examples

bcypher = require('blockcypher');

var bcapi = new bcypher('btc','main',process.env.TOKEN);

function printResponse(err, data) {
  if (err !== null) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(data);
  }
}

//get chain info
bcapi.getChain(printResponse);
//get block height without any optional URL params
bcapi.getBlock(300000, printResponse);
//get block height with an optional "txstart" param, as outlined in docs here: http://dev.blockcypher.com/
bcapi.getBlock(300000, {txstart:2}, printResponse);

//let's try a post request, like making a new webhook
var webhook = {
    event: "unconfirmed-tx",
    address: "15qx9ug952GWGTNn7Uiv6vode4RcGrRemh",
    url: "https://my.domain.com/callbacks/new-tx"
};
bcapi.createHook(webhook, printResponse);

//Now let's list all of our webhooks
bcapi.listHooks(printResponse);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial