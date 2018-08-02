openbase logo
Readme

Blockchain API Library (Node, v1)

An official Node module for interacting with the Blockchain.info API.

Getting Started

Installation via npm:

$ npm install --save blockchain.info

Importing:

var blockchain = require('blockchain.info')

Responses

All functions in this module return a JavaScript promise for handling asynchronous actions.

Submodules

This module consists of these submodules:

  • MyWallet - Interact with or create a Blockchain Wallet
  • blockexplorer - View data for addresses, blocks, transactions, and more
  • exchange - Get real-time bitcoin exchange rates
  • pushtx - Push custom transactions
  • Receive - Receive notifications for payments
  • Socket - Live notifications for transactions and blocks
  • statistics - Fetch historical blockchain data and statistics

You can access sub-modules from the properties of the imported main module, or by importing them individually.

Individual import:

var MyWallet = require('blockchain.info/MyWallet')

Property import:

var MyWallet = require('blockchain.info').MyWallet

Testnet Support

This library supports Testnet for the blockexplorer, pushtx, and Socket modules. You can find examples of how to use each in the specific modules README file.

