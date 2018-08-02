An official Node module for interacting with the Blockchain.info API.
Installation via npm:
$ npm install --save blockchain.info
Importing:
var blockchain = require('blockchain.info')
All functions in this module return a JavaScript promise for handling asynchronous actions.
This module consists of these submodules:
MyWallet - Interact with or create a Blockchain Wallet
blockexplorer - View data for addresses, blocks, transactions, and more
exchange - Get real-time bitcoin exchange rates
pushtx - Push custom transactions
Receive - Receive notifications for payments
Socket - Live notifications for transactions and blocks
statistics - Fetch historical blockchain data and statistics
You can access sub-modules from the properties of the imported main module, or by importing them individually.
Individual import:
var MyWallet = require('blockchain.info/MyWallet')
Property import:
var MyWallet = require('blockchain.info').MyWallet
This library supports Testnet for the
blockexplorer,
pushtx, and
Socket modules.
You can find examples of how to use each in the specific modules README file.