Blockchain API Library (Node, v1)

An official Node module for interacting with the Blockchain.info API.

Getting Started

Installation via npm:

$ npm install --save blockchain.info

Importing:

var blockchain = require ( 'blockchain.info' )

Responses

All functions in this module return a JavaScript promise for handling asynchronous actions.

Submodules

This module consists of these submodules:

MyWallet - Interact with or create a Blockchain Wallet

- Interact with or create a Blockchain Wallet blockexplorer - View data for addresses, blocks, transactions, and more

- View data for addresses, blocks, transactions, and more exchange - Get real-time bitcoin exchange rates

- Get real-time bitcoin exchange rates pushtx - Push custom transactions

- Push custom transactions Receive - Receive notifications for payments

- Receive notifications for payments Socket - Live notifications for transactions and blocks

- Live notifications for transactions and blocks statistics - Fetch historical blockchain data and statistics

You can access sub-modules from the properties of the imported main module, or by importing them individually.

Individual import:

var MyWallet = require ( 'blockchain.info/MyWallet' )

Property import:

var MyWallet = require ( 'blockchain.info' ).MyWallet

Testnet Support