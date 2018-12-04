Programmatically interface with your Blockchain.info wallet.
To use this API, you will need to run small local service which be responsible for managing your Blockchain.info wallet. Your application interacts with this service locally via HTTP API calls.
Start by completing the following steps:
$ blockchain-wallet-service start --port 3000
Note that
blockchain-wallet-service is designed to be run locally on the same machine as your application and therefore will only accept connections from
localhost. If you modify this service to accept external connections, be sure to add the appropriate firewall rules to prevent unauthorized use.
An API code is required for wallet creation and higher request limits. For basic usage, no API code is required. Request an API code here.
If you already have an application that uses Blockchain.info's Wallet API, you will need to complete the steps in the Getting Started section above and then, in your application code, replace calls to
blockchain.info/merchant/... with
localhost:<port>/merchant/....
View the original documentation.
All endpoints present in the API documentation above are supported in Blockchain Wallet API V2. The differences between two are:
All endpoints can be called with
GET or
POST, and can only be accessed from
localhost.
Endpoint:
/api/v2/create
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (required)
priv - private key to import into wallet as first address (optional)
label - label to give to the first address generated in the wallet (optional)
email - email to associate with the newly created wallet (optional)
Sample Response:
{
"guid": "05f290be-dbef-4636-a809-868893c51711",
"address": "13R9dBgKwBP29JKo11zhfi74YuBsMxJ4qY",
"label": "Main address"
}
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/payment
Query Parameters:
to - bitcoin address to send to (required)
amount - amount in satoshi to send (required)
password - main wallet password (required)
second_password - second wallet password (required, only if second password is enabled)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
from - bitcoin address or account index to send from (optional)
fee - specify transaction fee in satoshi
fee_per_byte - specify transaction fee-per-byte in satoshi
It is recommended that transaction fees are specified using the
fee_per_byte parameter, which will compute your final fee based on the size of the transaction. You can also set a static fee using the
fee parameter, but doing so may result in a low fee-per-byte, leading to longer confirmation times.
Sample Response:
{
"to" : ["1A8JiWcwvpY7tAopUkSnGuEYHmzGYfZPiq"],
"from": ["17p49XUC2fw4Fn53WjZqYAm4APKqhNPEkY"],
"amounts": [200000],
"fee": 1000,
"txid": "f322d01ad784e5deeb25464a5781c3b20971c1863679ca506e702e3e33c18e9c",
"success": true
}
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/sendmany
Query Parameters:
recipients - a URI encoded JSON object, with bitcoin addresses as keys and the satoshi amounts as values (required, see example below)
password - main wallet password (required)
second_password - second wallet password (required, only if second password is enabled)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
from - bitcoin address or account index to send from (optional)
fee - specify transaction fee in satoshi
fee_per_byte - specify transaction fee-per-byte in satoshi
It is recommended that transaction fees are specified using the
fee_per_byte parameter, which will compute your final fee based on the size of the transaction. You can also set a static fee using the
fee parameter, but doing so may result in a low fee-per-byte, leading to longer confirmation times.
URI Encoding a JSON object in JavaScript:
var myObject = { address1: 10000, address2: 50000 };
var myJSONString = JSON.stringify(myObject);
// `encodeURIComponent` is a global function
var myURIEncodedJSONString = encodeURIComponent(myJSONString);
// use `myURIEncodedJSONString` as the `recipients` parameter
Sample Response:
{
"to" : ["1A8JiWcwvpY7tAopUkSnGuEYHmzGYfZPiq", "18fyqiZzndTxdVo7g9ouRogB4uFj86JJiy"],
"from": ["17p49XUC2fw4Fn53WjZqYAm4APKqhNPEkY"],
"amounts": [16000, 5400030],
"fee": 2000,
"txid": "f322d01ad784e5deeb25464a5781c3b20971c1863679ca506e702e3e33c18e9c",
"success": true
}
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/balance
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (required)
Sample Response:
{ "balance": 10000 }
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/enableHD
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
This will upgrade a wallet to an HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) Wallet, which allows the use of accounts. See BIP32 for more information on HD wallets and accounts.
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/xpubs
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/create
Query Parameters:
label - label to assign to the newly created account (optional)
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/:xpub_or_index
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/:xpub_or_index/receiveAddress
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/:xpub_or_index/balance
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/:xpub_or_index/archive
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/accounts/:xpub_or_index/unarchive
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/list
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Sample Response:
{
"addresses": [
{
"balance": 79434360,
"address": "1A8JiWcwvpY7tAopUkSnGuEYHmzGYfZPiq",
"label": "My Wallet",
"total_received": 453300048335
},
{
"balance": 0,
"address": "17p49XUC2fw4Fn53WjZqYAm4APKqhNPEkY",
"total_received": 0
}
]
}
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/address_balance
Query Parameters:
address - address to fetch balance for (required)
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Note: unlike the hosted API, there is no option of a
confirmations parameter for specifying minimum confirmations.
Sample Response:
{ "balance": 129043, "address": "19r7jAbPDtfTKQ9VJpvDzFFxCjUJFKesVZ", "total_received": 53645423 }
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/new_address
Query Parameters:
password - main wallet password (required)
label - label to give to the address (optional)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Sample Response:
{ "address" : "18fyqiZzndTxdVo7g9ouRogB4uFj86JJiy" , "label": "My New Address" }
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/archive_address
Query Parameters:
address - address to archive (required)
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Sample Response:
{ "archived" : "18fyqiZzndTxdVo7g9ouRogB4uFj86JJiy" }
Endpoint:
/merchant/:guid/unarchive_address
Query Parameters:
address - address to unarchive (required)
password - main wallet password (required)
api_code - blockchain.info wallet api code (optional)
Sample Response:
{ "active" : "18fyqiZzndTxdVo7g9ouRogB4uFj86JJiy" }
Bitcoind compatible RPC API. Full documentation available here.
Starting the RPC server:
$ blockchain-wallet-service start-rpc [options]
View additional options and instructions under Usage.
Differences from server API:
-rpcssl is not supported
listsinceblock is not supported
minConfimations is not supported for methods
listreceivedbyaccount and
listreceivedbyaddress
minimumConfirmations is not supported for method
getbalance
confirmations is not supported for method
listaccounts
nodejs and
npm are required to install and use this API service. Installation:
$ npm install -g blockchain-wallet-service
For the best stability and performance, make sure you are always using the latest version.
To check your version:
$ blockchain-wallet-service -V
To update to the latest version:
$ npm update -g blockchain-wallet-service
Requires:
If you have issues with the installation process, see the troubleshooting section below.
Installation errors:
If you are getting
EACCESS or permissions-related errors, it might be necessary to run the install as root, using the
sudo command.
If you are getting errors concerning node-gyp or python, install with
npm install --no-optional
Startup errors:
/usr/bin/env: node: No such file or directory, it's possible node is not installed, or was installed with a different name (Ubuntu, for example, installs node as nodejs). If node was installed with a different name, create a symlink to your node binary:
sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node, or install node through Node Version Manager.
Runtime errors:
If you are seeing a
TypeError claiming that an object
has no method 'compare', it is because you are on a version of Node older than 0.12, before the
compare method was added to Buffers. Try upgrading to at least Node version 0.12.
If you are getting wallet decryption errors despite having correct credentials, then it's possible that you do not have Java installed, which is required by a dependency of the my-wallet-v3 module. Not having Java installed during the
npm install process can result in the inability to decrypt wallets. Download the JDK from here for Mac or by running
apt-get install default-jdk on debian-based linux systems.
Timeout Errors:
If this section did not help, please open a github issue or visit our support center.
After installing the service, the command
blockchain-wallet-service will be available for use.
-h, --help - output usage information
-V, --version - output the version number
-c, --cwd - use the current directory as the wallet service module (development only)
Usage:
blockchain-wallet-service start [options]
This command will start the service, making Blockchain Wallet API V2 available on a specified port.
Command options:
-h, --help - output usage information
-p, --port - port number to run the server on (defaults to
3000)
-b, --bind - bind to a specific ip (defaults to
127.0.0.1, note that binding to an ip other than this can lead to security vulnerabilities)
--ssl-key - the path to your ssl key (optional)
--ssl-cert - the path to your ssl certificate (optional)
To open the service to all incoming connections, bind to
0.0.0.0.
Usage:
blockchain-wallet-service start-rpc [options]
This command will start the JSON RPC server.
Options:
-k, --key - api code to use for server requests (required option)
-p, --rpcport - rpc server port (default: 8000)
-b, --bind - bind to a specific ip (defaults to
127.0.0.1, note that binding to an ip other than this can lead to security vulnerabilities)
Get an API code here.
To start the Wallet API service on port 3000:
$ blockchain-wallet-service start --port 3000
yarn --ignore-engines
yarn start
If you are developing
blockchain-wallet-client alongside this module, it is useful to create a symlink to
my-wallet-v3:
$ ln -s ../path/to/my-wallet-v3 node_modules/blockchain-wallet-client
$ yarn test
Optional parameters can be configured in a
.env file:
PORT - port number for running dev server (default:
3000)
BIND - ip address to bind the service to (default:
127.0.0.1)
If you want to use blockchain-wallet-service in your UNIX production server, you just have to run:
$ nohup blockchain-wallet-service start --port 3000 &