JavaScript Model for Blockchain.info wallet.
yarn # recommended, can also use `npm install`
npm run build
npm test
Watch files and re-build
npm run build:watch
Clean generated files:
make clean
Load
dist/my-wallet.js.
Optional: set alias for modules you use
var MyWallet = Blockchain.MyWallet;
var WalletStore = Blockchain.WalletStore;
var Spender = Blockchain.Spender;
var API = Blockchain.API;
Disable logout, if desired, for development work:
MyWallet.disableLogout(true);
// Set an interval, since logout gets reactived by certain parts of the code
window.setInterval(function() { MyWallet.disableLogout(true); }, 60000);
My Wallet communicates about its state with user-defined event listeners. Setup a listener like so:
function myListenerFun(eventName, data) {
// Handle events
}
// Register listener function with MyWallet
MyWallet.addEventListener(myListenerFun);
Some events that we need to process:
|Event Name
|Our Action
did_multiaddr
|Populate wallet statistics on the UI
hd_wallets_does_not_exist
|Create an HD wallet
on_wallet_decrypt_finish
|Get wallet transaction history
To build an HD wallet with an existing legacy wallet, we must initialize after receiving event notification from MyWallet.
var passphrase = MyWallet.generateHDWalletPassphrase();
MyWallet.initializeHDWallet(passphrase, null, null, _successFun, _errorFun);
Load a wallet from the server, with no 2FA
var guid = "my-wallet-guid-1234-bcde";
var pass = "wallet-password";
var twoFactorCode = null;
MyWallet.fetchWalletJSON(guid, null, null, pass, twoFactorCode,
successFun, need2FAfun, wrong2FAfun, otherErrorFun);
// Do stuff with the wallet
var LegacyAddresses = MyWallet.getLegacyActiveAddresses();
In order to fetch the wallet history, make a call to
get_history:
MyWallet.get_history(_successFun, _errorFun);
get_history will trigger the
did_multiaddr event on completion, so the wallet stats and display can be updated.
Security issues can be reported to us in the following venues: