MyWallet

JavaScript Model for Blockchain.info wallet.

Build

Install Yarn

yarn npm run build

Tests

npm test

Dev

Watch files and re-build

npm run build:watch

Clean

Clean generated files:

make clean

Getting Started

Load dist/my-wallet.js .

Optional: set alias for modules you use

var MyWallet = Blockchain.MyWallet; var WalletStore = Blockchain.WalletStore; var Spender = Blockchain.Spender; var API = Blockchain.API;

Disable logout, if desired, for development work:

MyWallet.disableLogout( true ); window .setInterval( function ( ) { MyWallet.disableLogout( true ); }, 60000 );

My Wallet communicates about its state with user-defined event listeners. Setup a listener like so:

function myListenerFun ( eventName, data ) { } MyWallet.addEventListener(myListenerFun);

Some events that we need to process:

Event Name Our Action did_multiaddr Populate wallet statistics on the UI hd_wallets_does_not_exist Create an HD wallet on_wallet_decrypt_finish Get wallet transaction history

To build an HD wallet with an existing legacy wallet, we must initialize after receiving event notification from MyWallet.

var passphrase = MyWallet.generateHDWalletPassphrase(); MyWallet.initializeHDWallet(passphrase, null , null , _successFun, _errorFun);

Load a wallet from the server, with no 2FA

var guid = "my-wallet-guid-1234-bcde" ; var pass = "wallet-password" ; var twoFactorCode = null ; MyWallet.fetchWalletJSON(guid, null , null , pass, twoFactorCode, successFun, need2FAfun, wrong2FAfun, otherErrorFun); var LegacyAddresses = MyWallet.getLegacyActiveAddresses();

In order to fetch the wallet history, make a call to get_history :

MyWallet.get_history(_successFun, _errorFun);

get_history will trigger the did_multiaddr event on completion, so the wallet stats and display can be updated.

Security

Security issues can be reported to us in the following venues: