openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

blockchain-wallet-client

by blockchain
3.35.0 (see all)

Blockchain Web Wallet Library - https://support.blockchain.com

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

374

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

24

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MyWallet Build Status Coverage Status

JavaScript Model for Blockchain.info wallet.

Build

Install Yarn

yarn # recommended, can also use `npm install`
npm run build

Tests

npm test

Dev

Watch files and re-build

npm run build:watch

Clean

Clean generated files:

make clean

Getting Started

Load dist/my-wallet.js.

Optional: set alias for modules you use

var MyWallet = Blockchain.MyWallet;
var WalletStore = Blockchain.WalletStore;
var Spender = Blockchain.Spender;
var API = Blockchain.API;

Disable logout, if desired, for development work:

MyWallet.disableLogout(true);

// Set an interval, since logout gets reactived by certain parts of the code
window.setInterval(function() { MyWallet.disableLogout(true); }, 60000);

My Wallet communicates about its state with user-defined event listeners. Setup a listener like so:

function myListenerFun(eventName, data) {
    // Handle events
}

// Register listener function with MyWallet
MyWallet.addEventListener(myListenerFun);

Some events that we need to process:

Event NameOur Action
did_multiaddrPopulate wallet statistics on the UI
hd_wallets_does_not_existCreate an HD wallet
on_wallet_decrypt_finishGet wallet transaction history

To build an HD wallet with an existing legacy wallet, we must initialize after receiving event notification from MyWallet.

var passphrase = MyWallet.generateHDWalletPassphrase();

MyWallet.initializeHDWallet(passphrase, null, null, _successFun, _errorFun);

Load a wallet from the server, with no 2FA

var guid = "my-wallet-guid-1234-bcde";
var pass = "wallet-password";
var twoFactorCode = null;

MyWallet.fetchWalletJSON(guid, null, null, pass, twoFactorCode,
    successFun, need2FAfun, wrong2FAfun, otherErrorFun);

// Do stuff with the wallet
var LegacyAddresses = MyWallet.getLegacyActiveAddresses();

In order to fetch the wallet history, make a call to get_history:

MyWallet.get_history(_successFun, _errorFun);

get_history will trigger the did_multiaddr event on completion, so the wallet stats and display can be updated.

Security

Security issues can be reported to us in the following venues:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial