BlockAdBlock (v3.2.1)

(FuckAdBlock same project but with a more convenient name)

You can detect nasty ad blockers. Online example: http://sitexw.fr/blockadblock/

Valid on

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Internet Explorer (8+)

Safari

Opera

Install via

Manual:

Download "blockadblock.js" and add it to your website.

Bower:

bower install blockadblock

Node.js/io.js:

npm install blockadblock

Code example

function adBlockNotDetected ( ) { alert( 'AdBlock is not enabled' ); } function adBlockDetected ( ) { alert( 'AdBlock is enabled' ); } if ( typeof blockAdBlock === 'undefined' ) { adBlockDetected(); } else { blockAdBlock.onDetected(adBlockDetected); blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected); blockAdBlock.on( true , adBlockDetected); blockAdBlock.on( false , adBlockNotDetected); blockAdBlock.on( true , adBlockDetected).onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected); } blockAdBlock.setOption( 'checkOnLoad' , false ); blockAdBlock.setOption({ debug : true , checkOnLoad : false , resetOnEnd : false });

Default options

checkOnLoad : true resetOnEnd : true loopCheckTime : 50 loopMaxNumber : 5 baitClass : 'pub_300x250 pub_300x250m pub_728x90 text-ad textAd text_ad text_ads text-ads text-ad-links' baitStyle : 'width: 1px !important; height: 1px !important; position: absolute !important; left: -10000px !important; top: -1000px !important;' debug : false

Method available

blockAdBlock.setOption(options, value); blockAdBlock.check(loop); blockAdBlock.emitEvent(detected); blockAdBlock.clearEvent(); blockAdBlock.on(detected, fn); blockAdBlock.onDetected(fn); blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(fn);

Instance

(Available only from version 3.1 and more) By default, BlockAdBlock is instantiated automatically. To block this automatic instantiation, simply create a variable "blockAdBlock" with a value (null, false, ...) before importing the script.

< script > var blockAdBlock = false ; </ script > < script src = "./blockadblock.js" > </ script >

After that, you are free to create your own instances: