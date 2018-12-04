(FuckAdBlock same project but with a more convenient name)
You can detect nasty ad blockers. Online example: http://sitexw.fr/blockadblock/
Manual:
Download "blockadblock.js" and add it to your website.
Bower:
bower install blockadblock
Node.js/io.js:
npm install blockadblock
// Function called if AdBlock is not detected
function adBlockNotDetected() {
alert('AdBlock is not enabled');
}
// Function called if AdBlock is detected
function adBlockDetected() {
alert('AdBlock is enabled');
}
// Recommended audit because AdBlock lock the file 'blockadblock.js'
// If the file is not called, the variable does not exist 'blockAdBlock'
// This means that AdBlock is present
if(typeof blockAdBlock === 'undefined') {
adBlockDetected();
} else {
blockAdBlock.onDetected(adBlockDetected);
blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected);
// and|or
blockAdBlock.on(true, adBlockDetected);
blockAdBlock.on(false, adBlockNotDetected);
// and|or
blockAdBlock.on(true, adBlockDetected).onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected);
}
// Change the options
blockAdBlock.setOption('checkOnLoad', false);
// and|or
blockAdBlock.setOption({
debug: true,
checkOnLoad: false,
resetOnEnd: false
});
// At launch, check if AdBlock is enabled
// Uses the method blockAdBlock.check()
checkOnLoad: true
// At the end of the check, is that it removes all events added ?
resetOnEnd: true
// The number of milliseconds between each check
loopCheckTime: 50
// The number of negative checks after which there is considered that AdBlock is not enabled
// Time (ms) = 50*(5-1) = 200ms (per default)
loopMaxNumber: 5
// CSS class used by the bait caught AdBlock
baitClass: 'pub_300x250 pub_300x250m pub_728x90 text-ad textAd text_ad text_ads text-ads text-ad-links'
// CSS style used to hide the bait of the users
baitStyle: 'width: 1px !important; height: 1px !important; position: absolute !important; left: -10000px !important; top: -1000px !important;'
// Displays the debug in the console (available only from version 3.2 and more)
debug: false
// Allows to set options
// #options: string|object
// #value: string
blockAdBlock.setOption(options, value);
// Manually check if AdBlock is enabled.
// Returns `true` upon completion of check.
// Returns `false` if check cannot be performed (eg due to another check in progress).
// The parameter 'loop' allows checking without loop several times according to the value of 'loopMaxNumber'
// Example: loop=true => time~=200ms (time varies depending on the configuration)
// loop=false => time~=1ms
// #loop: boolean (default: true)
blockAdBlock.check(loop);
// Allows to manually simulate the presence of AdBlock or not
// #detected: boolean (AdBlock is detected ?)
blockAdBlock.emitEvent(detected);
// Allows to clear all events added via methods 'on', 'onDetected' and 'onNotDetected'
blockAdBlock.clearEvent();
// Allows to add an event if AdBlock is detected
// #detected: boolean (true: detected, false: not detected)
// #fn: function
blockAdBlock.on(detected, fn);
// Similar to blockAdBlock.on(true|false, fn)
blockAdBlock.onDetected(fn);
blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(fn);
(Available only from version 3.1 and more) By default, BlockAdBlock is instantiated automatically. To block this automatic instantiation, simply create a variable "blockAdBlock" with a value (null, false, ...) before importing the script.
<script>var blockAdBlock = false;</script>
<script src="./blockadblock.js"></script>
After that, you are free to create your own instances:
blockAdBlock = new BlockAdBlock;
// and|or
myBlockAdBlock = new BlockAdBlock({
checkOnLoad: true,
resetOnEnd: true
});