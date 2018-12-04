openbase logo
blockadblock

by Valentin
3.2.1 (see all)

Allows you to detect the extension AdBlock (and other)

Readme

BlockAdBlock (v3.2.1)

(FuckAdBlock same project but with a more convenient name)

You can detect nasty ad blockers. Online example: http://sitexw.fr/blockadblock/

Valid on

  • Google Chrome
  • Mozilla Firefox
  • Internet Explorer (8+)
  • Safari
  • Opera

Install via

Manual:

Download "blockadblock.js" and add it to your website.

Bower:

bower install blockadblock

Node.js/io.js:

npm install blockadblock

Code example

// Function called if AdBlock is not detected
function adBlockNotDetected() {
    alert('AdBlock is not enabled');
}
// Function called if AdBlock is detected
function adBlockDetected() {
    alert('AdBlock is enabled');
}

// Recommended audit because AdBlock lock the file 'blockadblock.js' 
// If the file is not called, the variable does not exist 'blockAdBlock'
// This means that AdBlock is present
if(typeof blockAdBlock === 'undefined') {
    adBlockDetected();
} else {
    blockAdBlock.onDetected(adBlockDetected);
    blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected);
    // and|or
    blockAdBlock.on(true, adBlockDetected);
    blockAdBlock.on(false, adBlockNotDetected);
    // and|or
    blockAdBlock.on(true, adBlockDetected).onNotDetected(adBlockNotDetected);
}

// Change the options
blockAdBlock.setOption('checkOnLoad', false);
// and|or
blockAdBlock.setOption({
    debug: true,
    checkOnLoad: false,
    resetOnEnd: false
});

Default options

// At launch, check if AdBlock is enabled
// Uses the method blockAdBlock.check()
checkOnLoad: true

// At the end of the check, is that it removes all events added ?
resetOnEnd: true

// The number of milliseconds between each check
loopCheckTime: 50

// The number of negative checks after which there is considered that AdBlock is not enabled
// Time (ms) = 50*(5-1) = 200ms (per default)
loopMaxNumber: 5

// CSS class used by the bait caught AdBlock
baitClass: 'pub_300x250 pub_300x250m pub_728x90 text-ad textAd text_ad text_ads text-ads text-ad-links'

// CSS style used to hide the bait of the users
baitStyle: 'width: 1px !important; height: 1px !important; position: absolute !important; left: -10000px !important; top: -1000px !important;'

// Displays the debug in the console (available only from version 3.2 and more)
debug: false

Method available

// Allows to set options
// #options: string|object
// #value:   string
blockAdBlock.setOption(options, value);

// Manually check if AdBlock is enabled.
// Returns `true` upon completion of check.
// Returns `false` if check cannot be performed (eg due to another check in progress).
// The parameter 'loop' allows checking without loop several times according to the value of 'loopMaxNumber'
// Example: loop=true  => time~=200ms (time varies depending on the configuration)
//          loop=false => time~=1ms
// #loop: boolean (default: true)
blockAdBlock.check(loop);

// Allows to manually simulate the presence of AdBlock or not
// #detected: boolean (AdBlock is detected ?)
blockAdBlock.emitEvent(detected);

// Allows to clear all events added via methods 'on', 'onDetected' and 'onNotDetected'
blockAdBlock.clearEvent();

// Allows to add an event if AdBlock is detected
// #detected: boolean (true: detected, false: not detected)
// #fn:       function
blockAdBlock.on(detected, fn);

// Similar to blockAdBlock.on(true|false, fn)
blockAdBlock.onDetected(fn);
blockAdBlock.onNotDetected(fn);

Instance

(Available only from version 3.1 and more) By default, BlockAdBlock is instantiated automatically. To block this automatic instantiation, simply create a variable "blockAdBlock" with a value (null, false, ...) before importing the script.

<script>var blockAdBlock = false;</script>
<script src="./blockadblock.js"></script>

After that, you are free to create your own instances:

blockAdBlock = new BlockAdBlock;
// and|or
myBlockAdBlock = new BlockAdBlock({
    checkOnLoad: true,
    resetOnEnd: true
});

