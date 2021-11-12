BlockIo

This NodeJS module is the official reference SDK for the Block.io payments API. To use this, you will need the Bitcoin, Litecoin or Dogecoin API key(s) from block.io. Go ahead, sign up :)

Installation

Install the package using npm:

npm install block_io

Supported NodeJS versions

Currently, only NodeJS versions 12.0 and higher are supported. We aim to support only NodeJS LTS versions.

Usage

It's super easy to get started:

const BlockIo = require ( 'block_io' ); const block_io = new BlockIo( 'API_KEY' ); async function example ( ) { try { let balance = await block_io.get_balance(); console .log( JSON .stringify(balance, null , 2 )); let addresses = await block_io.get_my_addresses(); console .log( JSON .stringify(addresses, null , 2 )); let prepared_transaction = await block_io.prepare_transaction({ from_labels : 'label1,label2' , to_label : 'label3' , amount : '50.0' }); let summarized_transaction = await block_io.summarize_prepared_transaction({ data : prepared_transaction}); console .log( JSON .stringify(summarized_transaction, null , 2 )); let signed_transaction = await block_io.create_and_sign_transaction({ data : prepared_transaction, pin : 'SECRET_PIN' }); let result = await block_io.submit_transaction({ transaction_data : signed_transaction}); console .log( JSON .stringify(result, null , 2 )); } catch (error) { console .log( "Error:" , error.message); } } example();

Promises

Since v3.0.0, all methods return promises, like so:

block_io.get_balance() .then( data => console .log( JSON .stringify(data, null , 2 ))) .catch( error => console .log( "Error:" , error.message));

Callbacks

For backward compatibility, callback-style method calls are supported too. Just add a callback function/lambda as the last argument.

block_io.get_balance( ( error, data ) => { if (error) return console .log( "Error:" , error.message); console .log( JSON .stringify(data, null , 2 )); });

For more information, see NodeJS API Docs. This client provides a mapping for all methods listed on the Block.io API site.

Configuration

To change behavior of the block_io client, attributes can be passed to the class at instantiation time, in the form of an object.

The following attributes are supported:

const config = { api_key : "YOUR_API_KEY" , version : 2 , options : { allowNoPin : false , lowR : true , } } const block_io = new BlockIo(config);

Contributing

Fork it ( https://github.com/BlockIo/block_io-nodejs/fork ) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

Testing

We use tape for unit and integration tests. To run the unit tests simply run npm test .

To run the integration tests you need to specify BLOCK_IO_API_KEY and BLOCK_IO_PIN environment variables.

DO NOT USE PRODUCTION CREDENTIALS FOR INTEGRATION TESTING!

Integration test syntax: