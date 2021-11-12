openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

block_io

by BlockIo
4.1.0 (see all)

NodeJS library for Block.io

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

179

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BlockIo

This NodeJS module is the official reference SDK for the Block.io payments API. To use this, you will need the Bitcoin, Litecoin or Dogecoin API key(s) from block.io. Go ahead, sign up :)

Installation

Install the package using npm:

npm install block_io

Supported NodeJS versions

Currently, only NodeJS versions 12.0 and higher are supported. We aim to support only NodeJS LTS versions.

Usage

It's super easy to get started:


// load this library
const BlockIo = require('block_io');

// instantiate a client
const block_io = new BlockIo('API_KEY');

async function example() {
  try {
    // print the account balance
    let balance = await block_io.get_balance();
    console.log(JSON.stringify(balance,null,2));

    // print first page of unarchived addresses on this account
    let addresses = await block_io.get_my_addresses();
    console.log(JSON.stringify(addresses,null,2));

    // withdrawal:
    //   prepare_transaction ->
    //   summarize_prepared_transaction ->
    //   create_and_sign_transaction ->
    //   submit_transaction
    let prepared_transaction = await block_io.prepare_transaction({
      from_labels: 'label1,label2',
      to_label: 'label3',
      amount: '50.0'
    });

    // inspect the prepared data for yourself. here's a
    // summary of the transaction you will create and sign
    let summarized_transaction = await block_io.summarize_prepared_transaction({data: prepared_transaction});
    console.log(JSON.stringify(summarized_transaction,null,2));
    
    // create and sign this transaction:
    // we specify the PIN here to decrypt
    // the private key to sign the transaction
    let signed_transaction = await block_io.create_and_sign_transaction({data: prepared_transaction, pin: 'SECRET_PIN'});

    // inspect the signed transaction yourself
    // once satisfied, submit it to Block.io
    let result = await block_io.submit_transaction({transaction_data: signed_transaction});
    console.log(JSON.stringify(result,null,2)); // contains the transaction ID of the final transaction
    
  } catch (error) {
    console.log("Error:", error.message);
  }
}

example();

Promises

Since v3.0.0, all methods return promises, like so:


block_io.get_balance()
        .then(data => console.log(JSON.stringify(data,null,2)))
        .catch(error => console.log("Error:", error.message));

Callbacks

For backward compatibility, callback-style method calls are supported too. Just add a callback function/lambda as the last argument.


block_io.get_balance((error, data) => {
  if (error) return console.log("Error:", error.message);
  console.log(JSON.stringify(data,null,2));
});

For more information, see NodeJS API Docs. This client provides a mapping for all methods listed on the Block.io API site.

Configuration

To change behavior of the block_io client, attributes can be passed to the class at instantiation time, in the form of an object.

The following attributes are supported:

const config = {
  api_key: "YOUR_API_KEY",
  version: 2,              // REST API version to use. Default: 2
  options: {
    allowNoPin: false,     // Allow ommission of PIN for withdrawal.
                           // This may be useful when interfacing with
                           // hardware wallets and HSMs. Default: false.

    lowR: true,            // Sign with a low R value to save a byte and
                           // make signature size more predictable, at the
                           // cost of more CPU time needed to sign transactions.
                           // Default: true

  }
}

const block_io = new BlockIo(config);

Contributing

  1. Fork it ( https://github.com/BlockIo/block_io-nodejs/fork )
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Testing

We use tape for unit and integration tests. To run the unit tests simply run npm test.

To run the integration tests you need to specify BLOCK_IO_API_KEY and BLOCK_IO_PIN environment variables.

DO NOT USE PRODUCTION CREDENTIALS FOR INTEGRATION TESTING!

Integration test syntax:

BLOCK_IO_API_KEY="API_KEY" BLOCK_IO_PIN="SECRET_PIN" node test/integration/api.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

blockstackJavaScript libraries for identity, auth, storage and transactions on the Stacks blockchain.
GitHub Stars
841
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
@bitauth/libauthAn ultra-lightweight, zero-dependency JavaScript library for Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, and Bitauth applications.
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
ls
ln-serviceNode.js interface to LND
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tec
technicalindicatorsA javascript technical indicators written in typescript with pattern recognition right in the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
bitgoBitGo JavaScript SDK
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
8K
bin
binanceNode.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support, integration tests, beautification & more.
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 43 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial