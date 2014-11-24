openbase logo
block-ui

by Mike Alsup
2.70.1

jQuery BlockUI Plugin

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

11.8K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

BlockUI - Page or element overlay

Getting Started

Download either the production version or the development version of BlockUI.

In your web page:

<!-- include jQuery -->
<script src="http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1/jquery.js"></script>
<!-- include BlockUI -->
<script src="http://path/to/your/copy/of/jquery.blockUI.js"></script>
<script>
// invoke blockUI as needed -->
$(document).on('click', '#myButton', function() {
   $.blockUI();
});
></script>

Documentation, Demos and FAQ

Everything you need to know can be found here: http://jquery.malsup.com/block/

Copyright © 2007-2013 M. Alsup.

The BlockUI plugin is dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.

You may use either license. The MIT license is recommended for most projects because it is simple and easy to understand and it places almost no restrictions on what you can do with the plugin.

If the GPL suits your project better you are also free to use the plugin under that license.

You do not have to do anything special to choose one license or the other and you don't have to notify anyone which license you are using. You are free to use the BlockUI plugin in commercial projects as long as the copyright header is left intact.

