streams3 version of block-stream

example

const BlockStream = require ( 'block-stream2' ); const through = require ( 'through2' ); process.stdin .pipe( new BlockStream({ size : 16 , zeroPadding : true })) .pipe(through( ( buf, enc, next ) => { const str = buf.toString().replace( /[\x00-\x1f]/g , chr); console .log( `buf[ ${buf.length} ]= ${str} ` ); next(); })) ; function chr ( s ) { return `\\x ${pad(s.charCodeAt( 0 ).toString( 16 ), 2 )} ` } function pad ( s, n ) { return Array (n - s.length + 1 ).join( '0' ) + s }

$ echo {c,d,f}{a,e,i,o,u}{t,g,r} | node example/stream.js buf[16]=cat cag car cet buf[16]=ceg cer cit cig buf[16]=cir cot cog cor buf[16]=cut cug cur dat buf[16]=dag dar det deg buf[16]=der dit dig dir buf[16]=dot dog dor dut buf[16]=dug dur fat fag buf[16]=far fet feg fer buf[16]=fit fig fir fot buf[16]=fog for fut fug buf[16]=fur \ x 0a \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00 \ x 00

methods

const BlockStream = require ( 'block-stream2' );

const b = new BlockStream(opts)

const b = new BlockStream(size, opts)

Create a new transform stream b that outputs chunks of length size or opts.size .

When opts.zeroPadding is false, do not zero-pad the last chunk.

install

With npm do:

npm install block-stream2

license

MIT