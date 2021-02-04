openbase logo
Readme

block-stream2

transform input into equally-sized chunks as output

streams3 version of block-stream

build status

example

const BlockStream = require('block-stream2');
const through = require('through2');

process.stdin
    .pipe(new BlockStream({ size: 16, zeroPadding: true }))
    .pipe(through((buf, enc, next) => {
        const str = buf.toString().replace(/[\x00-\x1f]/g, chr);
        console.log(`buf[${buf.length}]=${str}`);
        next();
    }))
;
function chr (s) { return `\\x${pad(s.charCodeAt(0).toString(16),2)}` }
function pad (s, n) { return Array(n - s.length + 1).join('0') + s }

$ echo {c,d,f}{a,e,i,o,u}{t,g,r} | node example/stream.js
buf[16]=cat cag car cet
buf[16]=ceg cer cit cig
buf[16]=cir cot cog cor
buf[16]=cut cug cur dat
buf[16]=dag dar det deg
buf[16]=der dit dig dir
buf[16]=dot dog dor dut
buf[16]=dug dur fat fag
buf[16]=far fet feg fer
buf[16]=fit fig fir fot
buf[16]=fog for fut fug
buf[16]=fur\x0a\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00

methods

const BlockStream = require('block-stream2');

const b = new BlockStream(opts)

const b = new BlockStream(size, opts)

Create a new transform stream b that outputs chunks of length size or opts.size.

When opts.zeroPadding is false, do not zero-pad the last chunk.

install

With npm do:

npm install block-stream2

license

MIT

