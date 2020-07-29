This library aims to make hot-reloading Gutenberg editor blocks & plugins as simple as possible.
Assuming your blocks are stored in a folder organized like this:
src
├── blocks
│ ├── block-a
│ │ └── index.js
│ ├── block-b
│ │ └── index.js
│ └── block-c
│ └── index.js
└── blocks.js
and that your block files export at minimum a
name string and
settings object:
export const name = 'myplugin/block-a';
export const settings = {
title: 'Block A',
description: 'An excellent example block',
// icon, category, attributes, edit, save, etcetera
}
then you can put this code in
blocks.js to automatically load and configure every block in your plugin:
/**
* blocks.js:
* Dynamically locate, load & register all Gutenberg blocks.
*/
import { autoloadBlocks } from 'block-editor-hmr';
// Load all block index files.
autoloadBlocks(
{
/**
* Return a project-specific require.context.
*/
getContext: () => require.context( './blocks', true, /index\.js$/ ),
},
( context, loadModules ) => {
if ( module.hot ) {
module.hot.accept( context.id, loadModules );
}
}
);
The same logic applies if you want to register block editor plugins: export a
name and
settings from each plugin module, then use the provided
registerPlugin and
unregisterPlugin methods within your plugins entrypoint file.
/**
* plugins.js:
* Dynamically locate, load & register all Gutenberg plugins.
*/
import { autoloadPlugins } from 'block-editor-hmr';
// Load all plugin index files.
autoloadPlugins(
{
/**
* Return a project-specific require.context.
*/
getContext: () => require.context( './plugins', true, /index\.js$/ ),
},
( context, loadModules ) => {
if ( module.hot ) {
module.hot.accept( context.id, loadModules );
}
}
);
As with blocks and plugins, helpers are also available to register Block Formats.
/**
* Dynamically locate, load & register all Gutenberg formats.
*/
import { autoloadFormats } from 'block-editor-hmr';
// Load all format index files.
autoloadFormats(
{
/**
* Return a project-specific require.context.
*/
getContext: () => require.context( './formats', true, /index\.js$/ ),
},
( context, loadModules ) => {
if ( module.hot ) {
module.hot.accept( context.id, loadModules );
}
}
);
In case you need more control over things, the library also exports a generic
autoload function, as well as any block- or plugin-specific function that is used as a default value.
import {
autoload,
registerBlock,
unregisterBlock,
beforeUpdateBlocks,
afterUpdateBlocks,
registerPlugin,
unregisterPlugin,
} from 'block-editor-hmr';
This means you can either pass select custom values to
autoloadBlocks and
autoloadPlugins, or roll your own autoloader via a fully custom
autoload.
For this to work, the bundle which utilizes these methods must be enqueued specifying
wp-blocks,
wp-plugins,
wp-hooks, and
wp-data as script dependencies.
The
require.context Webpack documentation is available here.
require.context allows you to pass in a directory to search, a flag indicating whether subdirectories should be searched too, and a regular expression to match files against. The
autoload method takes this context, uses it to load matching JS modules, then passes those modules through the
register and
unregister hooks as necessary.
before and
after hooks are provided to support things like maintaining block context, so that an update doesn't deselect the block you're working on.
It's possible this could be simplified further, but testing to date indicates that
require.context and
module.hot.accept must be called from the entrypoint file within your project, rather than being abstracted within the third-party NPM module.
Note that at present, this file is not transpiled and may break some build processes. A built file with wider browser compatibility is my next step for this project.