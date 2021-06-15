openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
blo

blobs

by Gabriel Harel
2.2.1-beta.1 (see all)

random blob generation and animation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Legacy documentation

Install

$ npm install blobs

import * as blobs2 from "blobs/v2";

import * as blobs2Animate from "blobs/v2/animate";

OR 

<script src="https://unpkg.com/blobs/v2"></script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/blobs/v2/animate"></script>

SVG Path

const svgPath = blobs2.svgPath({
    seed: Math.random(),
    extraPoints: 8,
    randomness: 4,
    size: 256,
});
doSomething(svgPath);

SVG

const svgString = blobs2.svg(
    {
        seed: Math.random(),
        extraPoints: 8,
        randomness: 4,
        size: 256,
    },
    {
        fill: "white", // 🚨 NOT SANITIZED
        stroke: "black", // 🚨 NOT SANITIZED
        strokeWidth: 4,
    },
);
container.innerHTML = svgString;

Canvas

const path = blobs2.canvasPath(
    {
        seed: Math.random(),
        extraPoints: 16,
        randomness: 2,
        size: 128,
    },
    {
        offsetX: 16,
        offsetY: 32,
    },
);
ctx.stroke(path);

Canvas Animation

const ctx = /* ... */;
const animation = blobs2Animate.canvasPath();

// Set up "requestAnimationFrame" rendering loop.
const renderAnimation = () => {
    ctx.clearRect(0, 0, width, height);
    ctx.fill(animation.renderFrame());
    requestAnimationFrame(renderAnimation);
};
requestAnimationFrame(renderAnimation);

// Keyframe loop.
const loopAnimation = () => {
    animation.transition({
        duration: 4000,
        timingFunction: "ease",
        callback: loopAnimation,
        blobOptions: {...},
    });
};

// Initial frame.
animation.transition({
    duration: 0, // Render immediately.
    callback: loopAnimation,
    blobOptions: {...},
});

// Toggle play/pause animation on canvas click.
ctx.canvas.onclick = () => {
    animation.playPause();
};

Complete API

"blobs/v2"

export interface BlobOptions {
    // A given seed will always produce the same blob.
    // Use `Math.random()` for pseudorandom behavior.
    seed: string | number;
    // Actual number of points will be `3 + extraPoints`.
    extraPoints: number;
    // Increases the amount of variation in point position.
    randomness: number;
    // Size of the bounding box.
    size: number;
}
export interface CanvasOptions {
    // Coordinates of top-left corner of the blob.
    offsetX?: number;
    offsetY?: number;
}
export interface SvgOptions {
    fill?: string; // Default: "#ec576b".
    stroke?: string; // Default: "none".
    strokeWidth?: number; // Default: 0.
}
export const canvasPath: (blobOptions: BlobOptions, canvasOptions?: CanvasOptions) => Path2D;
export const svg: (blobOptions: BlobOptions, svgOptions?: SvgOptions) => string;
export const svgPath: (blobOptions: BlobOptions) => string;

"blobs/v2/animate"

export interface CanvasKeyframe {
    // Duration of the keyframe animation in milliseconds.
    duration: number;
    // Delay before animation begins in milliseconds.
    // Default: 0.
    delay?: number;
    // Controls the speed of the animation over time.
    // Default: "linear".
    timingFunction?:
        | "linear"
        | "easeEnd"
        | "easeStart"
        | "ease"
        | "elasticEnd0"
        | "elasticEnd1"
        | "elasticEnd2"
        | "elasticEnd3";
    // Called after keyframe end-state is reached or passed.
    // Called exactly once when the keyframe end-state is rendered.
    // Not called if the keyframe is preempted by a new transition.
    callback?: () => void;
    // Standard options, refer to "blobs/v2" documentation.
    blobOptions: {
        seed: number | string;
        randomness: number;
        extraPoints: number;
        size: number;
    };
    // Standard options, refer to "blobs/v2" documentation.
    canvasOptions?: {
        offsetX?: number;
        offsetY?: number;
    };
}
export const canvasPath: () => {
    // Renders the current state of the animation.
    renderFrame: () => Path2D;
    // Immediately begin animating through the given keyframes.
    // Non-rendered keyframes from previous transitions are cancelled.
    transition: (...keyframes: CanvasKeyframe[]) => void;
    // Resume a paused animation. Has no effect if already playing.
    play: () => void;
    // Pause a playing animation. Has no effect if already paused.
    pause: () => void;
    // Toggle between playing and pausing the animation.
    playPause: () => void;
};

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial