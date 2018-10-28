blob-util is a Blob library for busy people.
It offers a small set of cross-browser utilities for translating Blobs to and from different formats:
<img/> tags
It's also a good pairing with the attachment API in PouchDB.
Note: this is a browser library. For Node.js, see Buffers.
Topics:
Install via npm:
npm install blob-util
ES module format:
import * as blobUtil from 'blob-util'
blobUtil.canvasToBlob(canvas, 'image/png').then(/* ... */)
Or:
import { canvasToBlob } from 'blob-util'
canvasToBlob(canvas, 'image/png').then(/* ... */)
CommonJS format:
var blobUtil = require('blob-util')
blobUtil.canvasToBlob(canvas, 'image/png').then(/* ... */)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/blob-util/dist/blob-util.min.js"></script>
Then it's available as a global
blobUtil object:
blobUtil.canvasToBlob(canvas, 'image/png').then(/* ... */)
As of v2.0.0, a built-in
Promise polyfill is no longer provided. Assuming you provide a
Promise
polyfill, the supported browsers are:
Blob or the older
BlobBuilder; see caniuse for details.
Blobs (binary large objects) are the modern way of working with binary data in the browser. The browser support is very good.
Once you have a Blob, you can make it available offline by storing it in IndexedDB, PouchDB, LocalForage, or other in-browser databases. So it's the perfect format for working with offline images, sound, and video.
A File is also a Blob. So if you have an
<input type="file"> in your page, you can let your users upload any file and then work with it as a Blob.
Here's Kirby. He's a famous little Blob.
So let's fulfill his destiny, and convert him to a real
Blob object.
var img = document.getElementById('kirby');
blobUtil.imgSrcToBlob(img.src).then(function (blob) {
// ladies and gents, we have a blob
}).catch(function (err) {
// image failed to load
});
(Don't worry, this won't download the image twice, because browsers are smart.)
Now that we have a
Blob, we can convert it to a URL and use that as the source for another
<img/> tag:
var blobURL = blobUtil.createObjectURL(blob);
var newImg = document.createElement('img');
newImg.src = blobURL;
document.body.appendChild(newImg);
So now we have two Kirbys - one with a normal URL, and the other with a blob URL. You can try this out yourself in the blob-util playground. Super fun!
▸ arrayBufferToBinaryString(buffer:
ArrayBuffer):
string
Convert an
ArrayBuffer to a binary string.
Example:
var myString = blobUtil.arrayBufferToBinaryString(arrayBuff)
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|buffer
ArrayBuffer
|array buffer
Returns:
string
binary string
▸ arrayBufferToBlob(buffer:
ArrayBuffer, type?:
string):
Blob
Convert an
ArrayBuffer to a
Blob.
Example:
var blob = blobUtil.arrayBufferToBlob(arrayBuff, 'audio/mpeg');
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|buffer
ArrayBuffer
|-
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional)
Returns:
Blob
Blob
▸ base64StringToBlob(base64:
string, type?:
string):
Blob
Convert a base64-encoded string to a
Blob.
Example:
var blob = blobUtil.base64StringToBlob(base64String);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|base64
string
|base64-encoded string
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional)
Returns:
Blob
Blob
▸ binaryStringToArrayBuffer(binary:
string):
ArrayBuffer
Convert a binary string to an
ArrayBuffer.
var myBuffer = blobUtil.binaryStringToArrayBuffer(binaryString)
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|binary
string
|binary string
Returns:
ArrayBuffer
array buffer
▸ binaryStringToBlob(binary:
string, type?:
string):
Blob
Convert a binary string to a
Blob.
Example:
var blob = blobUtil.binaryStringToBlob(binaryString);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|binary
string
|binary string
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional)
Returns:
Blob
Blob
▸ blobToArrayBuffer(blob:
Blob):
Promise<
ArrayBuffer>
Convert a
Blob to an
ArrayBuffer.
Example:
blobUtil.blobToArrayBuffer(blob).then(function (arrayBuff) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|blob
Blob
|-
Returns:
Promise<
ArrayBuffer>
Promise that resolves with the
ArrayBuffer
▸ blobToBase64String(blob:
Blob):
Promise<
string>
Convert a
Blob to a binary string.
Example:
blobUtil.blobToBase64String(blob).then(function (base64String) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|blob
Blob
|-
Returns:
Promise<
string>
Promise that resolves with the binary string
▸ blobToBinaryString(blob:
Blob):
Promise<
string>
Convert a
Blob to a binary string.
Example:
blobUtil.blobToBinaryString(blob).then(function (binaryString) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|blob
Blob
|-
Returns:
Promise<
string>
Promise that resolves with the binary string
▸ blobToDataURL(blob:
Blob):
Promise<
string>
Convert a
Blob to a data URL string (e.g.
'...').
Example:
var dataURL = blobUtil.blobToDataURL(blob);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|blob
Blob
|-
Returns:
Promise<
string>
Promise that resolves with the data URL string
▸ canvasToBlob(canvas:
HTMLCanvasElement, type?:
string, quality?:
number):
Promise<
Blob>
Convert a
canvas to a
Blob.
Examples:
blobUtil.canvasToBlob(canvas).then(function (blob) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Most browsers support converting a canvas to both
'image/png' and
'image/jpeg'. You may also want to try
'image/webp', which will work in some browsers like Chrome (and in other browsers, will just fall back to
'image/png'):
blobUtil.canvasToBlob(canvas, 'image/webp').then(function (blob) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|canvas
HTMLCanvasElement
|HTMLCanvasElement
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional, defaults to 'image/png')
Optional quality
number
|a number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is 'image/jpeg' or 'image/webp'
Returns:
Promise<
Blob>
Promise that resolves with the
Blob
▸ createBlob(parts:
Array<
any>, properties?:
BlobPropertyBag |
string):
Blob
Shim for
new Blob() to support older browsers that use the deprecated
BlobBuilder API.
Example:
var myBlob = blobUtil.createBlob(['hello world'], {type: 'text/plain'});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|parts
Array<
any>
|content of the Blob
Optional properties
BlobPropertyBag |
string
|usually
{type: myContentType}, you can also pass a string for the content type
Returns:
Blob
Blob
▸ createObjectURL(blob:
Blob):
string
Shim for
URL.createObjectURL() to support browsers that only have the prefixed
webkitURL (e.g. Android <4.4).
Example:
var myUrl = blobUtil.createObjectURL(blob);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|blob
Blob
|-
Returns:
string
url
▸ dataURLToBlob(dataURL:
string):
Blob
Convert a data URL string (e.g.
'...') to a
Blob.
Example:
var blob = blobUtil.dataURLToBlob(dataURL);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|dataURL
string
|dataURL-encoded string
Returns:
Blob
Blob
▸ imgSrcToBlob(src:
string, type?:
string, crossOrigin?:
string, quality?:
number):
Promise<
Blob>
Convert an image's
src URL to a
Blob by loading the image and painting it to a
canvas.
Note: this will coerce the image to the desired content type, and it will only paint the first frame of an animated GIF.
Examples:
blobUtil.imgSrcToBlob('http://mysite.com/img.png').then(function (blob) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
blobUtil.imgSrcToBlob('http://some-other-site.com/img.jpg', 'image/jpeg',
'Anonymous', 1.0).then(function (blob) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|src
string
|image src
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional, defaults to 'image/png')
Optional crossOrigin
string
|for CORS-enabled images, set this to 'Anonymous' to avoid "tainted canvas" errors
Optional quality
number
|a number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is 'image/jpeg' or 'image/webp'
Returns:
Promise<
Blob>
Promise that resolves with the
Blob
▸ imgSrcToDataURL(src:
string, type?:
string, crossOrigin?:
string, quality?:
number):
Promise<
string>
Convert an image's
src URL to a data URL by loading the image and painting it to a
canvas.
Note: this will coerce the image to the desired content type, and it will only paint the first frame of an animated GIF.
Examples:
blobUtil.imgSrcToDataURL('http://mysite.com/img.png').then(function (dataURL) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
blobUtil.imgSrcToDataURL('http://some-other-site.com/img.jpg', 'image/jpeg',
'Anonymous', 1.0).then(function (dataURL) {
// success
}).catch(function (err) {
// error
});
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|src
string
|image src
Optional type
string
|the content type (optional, defaults to 'image/png')
Optional crossOrigin
string
|for CORS-enabled images, set this to 'Anonymous' to avoid "tainted canvas" errors
Optional quality
number
|a number between 0 and 1 indicating image quality if the requested type is 'image/jpeg' or 'image/webp'
Returns:
Promise<
string>
Promise that resolves with the data URL string
▸ revokeObjectURL(url:
string):
void
Shim for
URL.revokeObjectURL() to support browsers that only have the prefixed
webkitURL (e.g. Android <4.4).
Example:
blobUtil.revokeObjectURL(myUrl);
Parameters:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
Returns:
void
Thanks to the rest of the PouchDB team for figuring most of this crazy stuff out.
npm install
npm run build
npm install
Then to test in the browser using Saucelabs:
npm test
Or to test locally in your browser of choice:
npm run test-local
To build the API docs and insert them in the README:
npm run doc