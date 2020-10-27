Convert a Blob to a Buffer.

Say you're using the 'buffer' module on npm, or browserify and you're working with lots of binary data.

Unfortunately, sometimes the browser or someone else's API gives you a Blob . Silly browser. How do you convert it to a Buffer ?

Something with a goofy FileReader thingy... Time to Google for it yet again... There must be a better way!

There is! Simply use this module!

Works in the browser. This module is used by WebTorrent!

install

npm install blob-to-buffer

usage

var toBuffer = require ( 'blob-to-buffer' ) var blob = new Blob([ new Uint8Array ([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) ], { type : 'application/octet-binary' }) toBuffer(blob, function ( err, buffer ) { if (err) throw err buffer[ 0 ] buffer.readUInt8( 1 ) })

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.