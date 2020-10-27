openbase logo
btb

blob-to-buffer

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.2.9 (see all)

Convert a Blob to a Buffer.

Readme

blob-to-buffer

Convert a Blob to a Buffer.

Sauce Test Status

Say you're using the 'buffer' module on npm, or browserify and you're working with lots of binary data.

Unfortunately, sometimes the browser or someone else's API gives you a Blob. Silly browser. How do you convert it to a Buffer?

Something with a goofy FileReader thingy... Time to Google for it yet again... There must be a better way!

There is! Simply use this module!

Works in the browser. This module is used by WebTorrent!

install

npm install blob-to-buffer

usage

var toBuffer = require('blob-to-buffer')

// Get a Blob somehow...
var blob = new Blob([ new Uint8Array([1, 2, 3]) ], { type: 'application/octet-binary' })

toBuffer(blob, function (err, buffer) {
  if (err) throw err

  buffer[0] // => 1
  buffer.readUInt8(1) // => 2
})

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

