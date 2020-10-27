Say you're using the 'buffer' module on npm, or browserify and you're working with lots of binary data.
Unfortunately, sometimes the browser or someone else's API gives you a
Blob. Silly
browser. How do you convert it to a
Buffer?
Something with a goofy
FileReader thingy... Time to Google for it yet again... There must be a better way!
There is! Simply use this module!
Works in the browser. This module is used by WebTorrent!
npm install blob-to-buffer
var toBuffer = require('blob-to-buffer')
// Get a Blob somehow...
var blob = new Blob([ new Uint8Array([1, 2, 3]) ], { type: 'application/octet-binary' })
toBuffer(blob, function (err, buffer) {
if (err) throw err
buffer[0] // => 1
buffer.readUInt8(1) // => 2
})
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.