A Node-style writable stream for HTML5 Blobs, mostly useful in Browserify. Allows you to take the output of any Node stream, and turn it into a Blob or Blob URL for opening in the browser, uploading to a server, etc.

If you don't want to use Browserify, you can also download a prebuilt version of the library.

Example

var blobStream = require ( 'blob-stream' ); someStream .pipe(blobStream()) .on( 'finish' , function ( ) { var blob = this .toBlob(); var url = this .toBlobURL(); window .open(url); });

License

MIT