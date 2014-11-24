openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bs

blob-stream

by Devon Govett
0.1.3 (see all)

A Node-style writable stream for HTML5 Blobs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

176K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

blob-stream

A Node-style writable stream for HTML5 Blobs, mostly useful in Browserify. Allows you to take the output of any Node stream, and turn it into a Blob or Blob URL for opening in the browser, uploading to a server, etc.

If you don't want to use Browserify, you can also download a prebuilt version of the library.

browser support

Example

var blobStream = require('blob-stream');

someStream
  .pipe(blobStream())
  .on('finish', function() {
    // get a blob
    var blob = this.toBlob();
    
    // or get a blob URL
    var url = this.toBlobURL();
    window.open(url);
  });

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial