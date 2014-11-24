A Node-style writable stream for HTML5 Blobs, mostly useful in Browserify. Allows you to take the output of any Node stream, and turn it into a Blob or Blob URL for opening in the browser, uploading to a server, etc.
If you don't want to use Browserify, you can also download a prebuilt version of the library.
var blobStream = require('blob-stream');
someStream
.pipe(blobStream())
.on('finish', function() {
// get a blob
var blob = this.toBlob();
// or get a blob URL
var url = this.toBlobURL();
window.open(url);
});
MIT