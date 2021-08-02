openbase logo
bli

blissfuljs

by Lea Verou
1.0.6 (see all)

Blissful JavaScript

Downloads/wk

74

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bliss: Heavenly JavaScript Join the chat at https://gitter.im/LeaVerou/bliss Build Status

blissfuljs.com

Want to use Vanilla JS but find native APIs a bit unwieldy? Bliss is for you.

Install

If using npm:

npm install blissfuljs --save

If not using npm, no worries! Just download your preferred Bliss bundle from http://blissfuljs.com

Build

npm install
gulp

Test

npm test

Contribute to Bliss!

  • Please follow the existing code style.
  • Do not add new methods before consulting.
  • If editing Bliss, do not edit bliss.js! It’s auto-generated by gulp. The source files are bliss.shy.js and bliss._.js.
  • Remember, code simplicity, readability and conciseness matters a lot for this project. Often juggling the three can be tricky.
  • Right now what Bliss badly needs is tests. If you want to contribute, please consider contributing tests! See here for details.

Browser Support

(Assuming use of polyfill.io alongside)

ChromeFirefoxEdgeIEOperaSafari
9+ ✔6.1+ ✔

