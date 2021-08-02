Bliss: Heavenly JavaScript
blissfuljs.com
Want to use Vanilla JS but find native APIs a bit unwieldy? Bliss is for you.
Install
If using npm:
npm install blissfuljs --save
If not using npm, no worries! Just download your preferred Bliss bundle from http://blissfuljs.com
Build
npm install
gulp
Test
npm test
Contribute to Bliss!
- Please follow the existing code style.
- Do not add new methods before consulting.
- If editing Bliss, do not edit bliss.js! It’s auto-generated by gulp. The source files are bliss.shy.js and bliss._.js.
- Remember, code simplicity, readability and conciseness matters a lot for this project. Often juggling the three can be tricky.
- Right now what Bliss badly needs is tests. If you want to contribute, please consider contributing tests! See here for details.
Browser Support
(Assuming use of polyfill.io alongside)