Simple BLiP SDK for JavaScript

This is a work in progress

Read more about BLiP here

Installing

If you are using node.js (or webpack ), you should install the blip-sdk package (via npm) to access the BLiP server:

npm install --save blip-sdk lime-transport-websocket

Browser

If you are developing a web application (for browsers) with "pure" JavaScript, it's possible to import the package from node_modules using the <script> tag. In this case, other than the blip-sdk package, it's also necessary to include the dependencies lime-js and lime-transport-websocket :

< script src = "./node_modules/lime-js/dist/lime.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/lime-transport-websocket/dist/WebSocketTransport.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "./node_modules/blip-sdk/dist/blip-sdk.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

You can also use unpkg to fetch the packages if you are not using npm in development:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/lime-js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/lime-transport-websocket" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/blip-sdk" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Instantiate the BlipSdk Client

You will need an identifier and an access key to connect a chatbot to BLiP. To get them:

Go to Painel BLiP and login;

Click Create chatbot ;

; Choose the Create from scratch model option;

model option; Go to Settings and click in Connection Information ;

and click in ; Get your bot's identifier and access key .

In order to instantiate the client use the ClientBuilder class informing the identifier and access key :

import * as BlipSdk from 'blip-sdk' ; import WebSocketTransport from 'lime-transport-websocket' let client = new BlipSdk.ClientBuilder() .withIdentifier(IDENTIFIER) .withAccessKey(ACCESS_KEY) .withTransportFactory( () => new WebSocketTransport()) .build(); client.connect() .then( function ( session ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Each client instance represents a server connection and can be reused. To close a connection:

client.close() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { });

Receiving

All messages sent to the chatbot are redirected to registered receivers of messages and notifications. You can define filters to specify which envelopes will be handled by each receiver. The following example shows how to add a simple message receiver:

client.addMessageReceiver( true , function ( message ) { });

The next sample shows how to add a notification receiver with a filter for the received event type:

client.addNotificationReceiver( "received" , function ( notification ) { });

It's also possible to use a custom function as a filter:

Example of a message receiver filtering by the originator:

client.addMessageReceiver( message => message.from === "553199990000@0mn.io" , function ( message ) { });

Each registration of a receiver returns a handler that can be used to cancel the registration:

var removeJsonReceiver = client.addMessageReceiver( "application/json" , handleJson); removeJsonReceiver();

Sending

It's possible to send notifications and messages only after the session has been stablished.

The following sample shows how to send a message after the connection has been stablished:

client.connect() .then( function ( session ) { var msg = { type : "text/plain" , content : "Hello, world" , to : "553199990000@0mn.io" }; client.sendMessage(msg); });

The following sample shows how to send a notification after the connection has been stablished:

client.connect() .then( function ( session ) { var notification = { id : "ef16284d-09b2-4d91-8220-74008f3a5788" , to : "553199990000@0mn.io" , event : Lime.NotificationEvent.RECEIVED }; client.sendNotification(notification); });

Contributing

For information on how to contribute to this package, please refer to our Contribution guidelines.