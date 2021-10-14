Simple BLiP SDK for JavaScript
This is a work in progress
Read more about BLiP here
If you are using
node.js (or
webpack), you should install the
blip-sdk package (via npm) to access the BLiP server:
npm install --save blip-sdk lime-transport-websocket
If you are developing a web application (for browsers) with "pure" JavaScript, it's possible to import the package from
node_modules using the
<script> tag. In this case, other than the
blip-sdk package, it's also necessary to include the dependencies
lime-js and
lime-transport-websocket:
<script src="./node_modules/lime-js/dist/lime.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/lime-transport-websocket/dist/WebSocketTransport.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/blip-sdk/dist/blip-sdk.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can also use unpkg to fetch the packages if you are not using
npm in development:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lime-js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lime-transport-websocket" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/blip-sdk" type="text/javascript"></script>
You will need an
identifier and an
access key to connect a chatbot to BLiP. To get them:
Create from scratch model option;
identifier and
access key.
In order to instantiate the client use the
ClientBuilder class informing the
identifier and
access key:
import * as BlipSdk from 'blip-sdk';
import WebSocketTransport from 'lime-transport-websocket'
// Create a client instance passing the identifier and access key of your chatbot
let client = new BlipSdk.ClientBuilder()
.withIdentifier(IDENTIFIER)
.withAccessKey(ACCESS_KEY)
.withTransportFactory(() => new WebSocketTransport())
.build();
// Connect with the server asynchronously
// Connection will occurr via websocket on the 8081 port
client.connect() // This method returns a 'promise'
.then(function(session) {
// Connection success. Now it's possible to send and receive envelopes from the server
})
.catch(function(err) { /* Connection failed */ });
Each
client instance represents a server connection and can be reused. To close a connection:
client.close()
.then(function() { /* Disconnection success */ })
.catch(function(err) { /* Disconnection failed */ });
All messages sent to the chatbot are redirected to registered
receivers of messages and notifications. You can define filters to specify which envelopes will be handled by each receiver.
The following example shows how to add a simple message receiver:
client.addMessageReceiver(true, function(message) {
// Process received message
});
The next sample shows how to add a notification receiver with a filter for the
received event type:
client.addNotificationReceiver("received", function(notification) {
// Process received notifications
});
It's also possible to use a custom function as a filter:
Example of a message receiver filtering by the originator:
client.addMessageReceiver(message => message.from === "553199990000@0mn.io", function(message) {
// Process received message
});
Each registration of a receiver returns a
handler that can be used to cancel the registration:
var removeJsonReceiver = client.addMessageReceiver("application/json", handleJson);
// ...
removeJsonReceiver();
It's possible to send notifications and messages only after the session has been stablished.
The following sample shows how to send a message after the connection has been stablished:
client.connect()
.then(function(session) {
// Once connected it's possible to send messages
var msg = { type: "text/plain", content: "Hello, world", to: "553199990000@0mn.io" };
client.sendMessage(msg);
});
The following sample shows how to send a notification after the connection has been stablished:
client.connect()
.then(function(session) {
// Sending a "received" notification
var notification = { id: "ef16284d-09b2-4d91-8220-74008f3a5788", to: "553199990000@0mn.io", event: Lime.NotificationEvent.RECEIVED };
client.sendNotification(notification);
});
For information on how to contribute to this package, please refer to our Contribution guidelines.