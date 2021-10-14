openbase logo
blip-sdk

by takenet
10.0.1 (see all)

The Javascript SDK for BLiP

Readme

blip-sdk-js

Simple BLiP SDK for JavaScript

This is a work in progress

Read more about BLiP here

Installing

Node.js

If you are using node.js (or webpack), you should install the blip-sdk package (via npm) to access the BLiP server:

npm install --save blip-sdk lime-transport-websocket

Browser

If you are developing a web application (for browsers) with "pure" JavaScript, it's possible to import the package from node_modules using the <script> tag. In this case, other than the blip-sdk package, it's also necessary to include the dependencies lime-js and lime-transport-websocket:

<script src="./node_modules/lime-js/dist/lime.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/lime-transport-websocket/dist/WebSocketTransport.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="./node_modules/blip-sdk/dist/blip-sdk.js" type="text/javascript"></script>

You can also use unpkg to fetch the packages if you are not using npm in development:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/lime-js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/lime-transport-websocket" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/blip-sdk" type="text/javascript"></script>

Instantiate the BlipSdk Client

You will need an identifier and an access key to connect a chatbot to BLiP. To get them:

  • Go to Painel BLiP and login;
  • Click Create chatbot;
  • Choose the Create from scratch model option;
  • Go to Settings and click in Connection Information;
  • Get your bot's identifier and access key.

In order to instantiate the client use the ClientBuilder class informing the identifier and access key:

import * as BlipSdk from 'blip-sdk';
import WebSocketTransport from 'lime-transport-websocket'

// Create a client instance passing the identifier and access key of your chatbot
let client = new BlipSdk.ClientBuilder()
    .withIdentifier(IDENTIFIER)
    .withAccessKey(ACCESS_KEY)
    .withTransportFactory(() => new WebSocketTransport())
    .build();

// Connect with the server asynchronously
// Connection will occurr via websocket on the 8081 port
client.connect() // This method returns a 'promise'
    .then(function(session) {
        // Connection success. Now it's possible to send and receive envelopes from the server
        })
    .catch(function(err) { /* Connection failed */ });

Each client instance represents a server connection and can be reused. To close a connection:

client.close()
    .then(function() { /* Disconnection success */ })
    .catch(function(err) { /* Disconnection failed */ });

Receiving

All messages sent to the chatbot are redirected to registered receivers of messages and notifications. You can define filters to specify which envelopes will be handled by each receiver. The following example shows how to add a simple message receiver:

client.addMessageReceiver(true, function(message) {
  // Process received message
});

The next sample shows how to add a notification receiver with a filter for the received event type:

client.addNotificationReceiver("received", function(notification) {
  // Process received notifications
});

It's also possible to use a custom function as a filter:

Example of a message receiver filtering by the originator:

client.addMessageReceiver(message => message.from === "553199990000@0mn.io", function(message) {
  // Process received message
});

Each registration of a receiver returns a handler that can be used to cancel the registration:

var removeJsonReceiver = client.addMessageReceiver("application/json", handleJson);
// ...
removeJsonReceiver();

Sending

It's possible to send notifications and messages only after the session has been stablished.

The following sample shows how to send a message after the connection has been stablished:

client.connect()
    .then(function(session) {
      // Once connected it's possible to send messages
      var msg = { type: "text/plain", content: "Hello, world", to: "553199990000@0mn.io" };
      client.sendMessage(msg);
    });

The following sample shows how to send a notification after the connection has been stablished:

client.connect()
    .then(function(session) {
      // Sending a "received" notification
      var notification = { id: "ef16284d-09b2-4d91-8220-74008f3a5788", to: "553199990000@0mn.io", event: Lime.NotificationEvent.RECEIVED };
      client.sendNotification(notification);
    });

Contributing

For information on how to contribute to this package, please refer to our Contribution guidelines.

