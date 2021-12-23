[
Reusable BLiP cards using Vue
$ npm install blip-cards
Just import or require like so:
var Vue = require('vue');
var blipCards = require("blip-cards");
var components = blipCards.install(Vue);
Then, reference the cards via tag as following
<blip-card :document="document" :position="'left'" :date="13:00 PM" :on-selected="function" :on-save="function" :editable="true" :hide-options="false" :disable-link="false"/>
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|document
|BLiP JSON envelope (REQUIRED)
|Object
|position
|Card position, possible values are 'left' and 'right'. Default: 'left'
|String
|date
|Date that will be shown below the card (OPTIONAL)
|String
|on-selected
|callback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL)
|Function (text, option)
|on-save
|callback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL)
|Function (document)
|on-deleted
|callback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL)
|Function (document)
|deletable
|make the card deletable (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|editable
|make the card editable (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|readonly
|Currently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|hide-options
|Used only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|disable-link
|Used only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
Is possible to group your cards using any rule you want. For that use the tag as following
<blip-group-card :documents="documentList" :compare-messages="function" :on-selected="function" :on-save="function" :editable="true" :hide-options="false" :disable-link="false"/>
|Attribute
|Description
|Type
|documents
|Array of BLiP JSON envelopes with the content, position and date (REQUIRED)
|Array
|compare-messages
|callback function to determine if two messages are in the same group
|Function (msg1, msg2)
|on-selected
|callback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL)
|Function (text, option)
|on-save
|callback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL)
|Function (document)
|on-deleted
|callback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL)
|Function (document)
|deletable
|make the card deletable (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|editable
|make the card editable (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|readonly
|Currently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|hide-options
|Used only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
|disable-link
|Used only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL)
|Boolean
Any contribution to the code via pull request would be nice and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.
However, please do not feel bad if your pull requests or contributions do not get merged or implemented into
blip-cards.
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8081
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run bundle:min
blip-cards is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.