blip-cards

by takenet
2.7.10 (see all)

Reusable BLiP cards using Vue

Readme

blip-cards

Reusable BLiP cards using Vue

  • No need to render the cards yourself
  • One simple blip-card tag

Usage

NPM

$ npm install blip-cards

Just import or require like so:

var Vue = require('vue');
var blipCards = require("blip-cards");

var components = blipCards.install(Vue);

Then, reference the cards via tag as following

<blip-card :document="document" :position="'left'" :date="13:00 PM" :on-selected="function" :on-save="function" :editable="true" :hide-options="false" :disable-link="false"/>
AttributeDescriptionType
documentBLiP JSON envelope (REQUIRED)Object
positionCard position, possible values are 'left' and 'right'. Default: 'left'String
dateDate that will be shown below the card (OPTIONAL)String
on-selectedcallback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL)Function (text, option)
on-savecallback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL)Function (document)
on-deletedcallback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL)Function (document)
deletablemake the card deletable (OPTIONAL)Boolean
editablemake the card editable (OPTIONAL)Boolean
readonlyCurrently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL)Boolean
hide-optionsUsed only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL)Boolean
disable-linkUsed only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL)Boolean

Group Card

Is possible to group your cards using any rule you want. For that use the tag as following

<blip-group-card :documents="documentList" :compare-messages="function" :on-selected="function" :on-save="function" :editable="true" :hide-options="false" :disable-link="false"/>
AttributeDescriptionType
documentsArray of BLiP JSON envelopes with the content, position and date (REQUIRED)Array
compare-messagescallback function to determine if two messages are in the same groupFunction (msg1, msg2)
on-selectedcallback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL)Function (text, option)
on-savecallback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL)Function (document)
on-deletedcallback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL)Function (document)
deletablemake the card deletable (OPTIONAL)Boolean
editablemake the card editable (OPTIONAL)Boolean
readonlyCurrently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL)Boolean
hide-optionsUsed only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL)Boolean
disable-linkUsed only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL)Boolean

Contributions

Any contribution to the code via pull request would be nice and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.

However, please do not feel bad if your pull requests or contributions do not get merged or implemented into blip-cards.

Building

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8081
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run bundle:min

License

blip-cards is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.

