Reusable BLiP cards using Vue

No need to render the cards yourself

One simple blip-card tag

Usage

NPM

npm install blip-cards

Just import or require like so:

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var blipCards = require ( "blip-cards" ); var components = blipCards.install(Vue);

Then, reference the cards via tag as following

< blip-card :document = "document" :position = "'left'" :date = "13:00 PM" :on-selected = "function" :on-save = "function" :editable = "true" :hide-options = "false" :disable-link = "false" />

Attribute Description Type document BLiP JSON envelope (REQUIRED) Object position Card position, possible values are 'left' and 'right'. Default: 'left' String date Date that will be shown below the card (OPTIONAL) String on-selected callback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL) Function (text, option) on-save callback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL) Function (document) on-deleted callback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL) Function (document) deletable make the card deletable (OPTIONAL) Boolean editable make the card editable (OPTIONAL) Boolean readonly Currently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL) Boolean hide-options Used only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL) Boolean disable-link Used only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL) Boolean

Group Card

Is possible to group your cards using any rule you want. For that use the tag as following

< blip-group-card :documents = "documentList" :compare-messages = "function" :on-selected = "function" :on-save = "function" :editable = "true" :hide-options = "false" :disable-link = "false" />

Attribute Description Type documents Array of BLiP JSON envelopes with the content, position and date (REQUIRED) Array compare-messages callback function to determine if two messages are in the same group Function (msg1, msg2) on-selected callback function that will be called when the user interacts with the card (OPTIONAL) Function (text, option) on-save callback function that will be called when the user saves the card after editing (OPTIONAL) Function (document) on-deleted callback function that will be called when the user delete the card (OPTIONAL) Function (document) deletable make the card deletable (OPTIONAL) Boolean editable make the card editable (OPTIONAL) Boolean readonly Currently being used only in the quick reply. Could be implemented in other components too. This is used to avoid click actions in the quick reply options. If this attribute is true, than the editable and deletable should be false (OPTIONAL) Boolean hide-options Used only only in the quick reply. This is used to hide the quick reply options (OPTIONAL) Boolean disable-link Used only in the plain text. This is used to do not render tag 'a' (OPTIONAL) Boolean

Contributions

Any contribution to the code via pull request would be nice and any idea and/or suggestion are very welcome.

However, please do not feel bad if your pull requests or contributions do not get merged or implemented into blip-cards .

Building

npm install npm run dev npm run bundle:min

License