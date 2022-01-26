Simple JavaScript linter.
var blint = require("blint");
blint.checkFile("foo.js");
blint.checkDir("src");
When the linter encounters problems, it will write something to
stdout, and set a flag, which you can retrieve with
blint.success().
process.exit(blint.success() ? 0 : 1);
Both
checkFile and
checkDir take a second optional options
argument. These are the defaults:
var defaultOptions = {
// Version of the language to parse
ecmaVersion: 6,
// Whitelist globals exported by the browser
browser: false,
// Allow tabs
tabs: false,
// Allow trailing whitespace
trailingSpace: false,
// True to require semicolons, false to disallow them
semicolons: null,
// Allow trailing commas
trailingCommas: true,
// Allow unquoted properties that are reserved words
reservedProps: true,
// Whether to allow console.* expressions
console: false,
// An array of global variables to allow
allowedGlobals: [],
// Allow the code to declare top-level variables
declareGlobals: true
};
Released under an MIT license.