openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bli

blint

by Marijn Haverbeke
1.1.1 (see all)

No-ceremony JavaScript linter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

744

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Blint

Simple JavaScript linter.

var blint = require("blint");
blint.checkFile("foo.js");
blint.checkDir("src");

When the linter encounters problems, it will write something to stdout, and set a flag, which you can retrieve with blint.success().

process.exit(blint.success() ? 0 : 1);

Both checkFile and checkDir take a second optional options argument. These are the defaults:

var defaultOptions = {
  // Version of the language to parse
  ecmaVersion: 6,
  // Whitelist globals exported by the browser
  browser: false,
  // Allow tabs
  tabs: false,
  // Allow trailing whitespace
  trailingSpace: false,
  // True to require semicolons, false to disallow them
  semicolons: null,
  // Allow trailing commas
  trailingCommas: true,
  // Allow unquoted properties that are reserved words
  reservedProps: true,
  // Whether to allow console.* expressions
  console: false,
  // An array of global variables to allow
  allowedGlobals: [],
  // Allow the code to declare top-level variables
  declareGlobals: true
};

Released under an MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial