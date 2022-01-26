Blint

Simple JavaScript linter.

var blint = require ( "blint" ); blint.checkFile( "foo.js" ); blint.checkDir( "src" );

When the linter encounters problems, it will write something to stdout, and set a flag, which you can retrieve with blint.success() .

process.exit(blint.success() ? 0 : 1 );

Both checkFile and checkDir take a second optional options argument. These are the defaults:

var defaultOptions = { ecmaVersion : 6 , browser : false , tabs : false , trailingSpace : false , semicolons : null , trailingCommas : true , reservedProps : true , console : false , allowedGlobals : [], declareGlobals : true };

Released under an MIT license.