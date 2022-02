A framework for building composable proxy protocol stack.

Features

Cross-platform: running on Linux, Windows and macOS.

Lightweight proxy interfaces: Socks5/Socks4/Socks4a and HTTP/HTTPS.

Transport Layer Support: TCP, UDP, TLS, HTTP2, WebSocket and WebSocket/TLS.

TCP/TLS/HTTP2/WebSocket multiplexing.

Convenient protocol customization.

Access Control List(ACL) support.

Built-In shadowsocks, shadowsocksR, v2ray vmess protocols.

Out of the box distribution and deployment.

Getting Started

Requirements

Install or Upgrade

You can get the latest blinksocks via package manager yarn or npm.

NOTE: Node.js comes with npm installed so you don't have to install npm individually.

npm install -g blinksocks

blinksocks -- help

For configuring blinksocks, please refer to Configuration.

Documents

For Users

For Developers

Contributors

License

Apache License 2.0